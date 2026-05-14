124th Diocesan Assembly Envisions a Church ‘Renewed in Hope’

MILWAUKEE, Wis. — The 124th Assembly of the Eastern Diocese of the Armenian Church of America convened on Thursday, April 30, and continued through adjournment on Saturday, May 2. It was the fourth Diocesan Assembly to be presided over by Diocesan Primate Bishop Mesrop Parsamyan.
As such, it was the occasion for the Eastern Diocese’s quadrennial election for the office of Primate, which saw Bishop Mesrop re-elected to serve a second four-year term.
St. John the Baptist Armenian Church of Milwaukee hosted the Assembly, with business and social functions taking place at the city’s historic Pfister Hotel.
The inaugural session was called to order on April 30. Delegates and guests were welcomed by host parish pastor Fr. Guregh Hambardzumyan, parish council chair Lyle Dadian, and parish Assembly Executive Committee members Harold Aghjian, Maritza Armagan, and Gary Seabrook.
A formal message from Karekin II, the Supreme Patriarch and Catholicos of All Armenians, was read to the delegates, after which Bishop Mesrop set a warm-hearted tone for the meeting with his welcoming words.
In all, 150 parish representatives — clergy, parish council chairs, and Diocesan delegates — along with a substantial number of observers, gathered in person for the proceedings. Among the guests were two visitors from the Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin: V. Rev. Fr. Zakaria Baghumyan and V. Rev. Fr. Movses Sargsyan.