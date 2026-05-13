Help a Gifted Musician from Armenia Take the Next Step

BOSTON — The Armenian community has long believed in investing in talent, education, and the arts, and Maria Aristakesyan’s story is a wonderful example of why that matters.

Maria, a gifted young Armenian cellist, first attended Berklee College of Music’s Summer Five Week Program in 2025 through the Armenian Scholarship initiative championed by Berklee Alumna Christina Azarian and internationally acclaimed pianist and composer Tigran Hamasyan. What began as a summer opportunity became something much bigger: Maria was awarded a full tuition scholarship to the undergraduate program. This level of recognition from Berklee, one of the world’s leading institutions for contemporary music education, places her among a highly select group of emerging musicians.

This extraordinary and life-changing achievement reflects also Maria’s exceptional talent, dedication, and years of hard work in music. During her short time at Berklee’s summer program, Maria distinguished herself not only through her musical ability, but through her discipline, curiosity, and artistic identity. She demonstrated a clear understanding of her cultural roots while remaining open to innovation and collaboration. In just a few weeks, she put together an ensemble of students from all over the world to learn and perform Armenian pieces for her “Meet and Greet” at the college.

While her tuition is fully covered, the cost of housing and living expenses in Boston presents a significant challenge. For young artists, opportunities like this can be life-changing — not just professionally, but personally. Berklee has helped shape musicians from around the world, and Maria now has the chance to be part of that community.

If you’d like to support a talented young Armenian musician as she takes this exciting next step, her fundraiser offers a direct way to help make that journey possible.

Sometimes a little community support can make all the difference.