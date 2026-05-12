Tekeyan Boston Cooking Demonstration Showcases Mushabak and Mortadella

WATERTOWN — The Tekeyan Cultural Association (TCA) Boston Chapter presented a new episode on April 30 of its ongoing cooking class series, this time starring Aleppine-style mortadella and mushabak, at the Baikar Building in Watertown. Expert cooks Rita Balyozian (co-chair of the chapter) and Rubina Davidian presented demonstrations on how to prepare these items before the audience got to taste samples.

Mushabak is a deep-fried sweet made from semolina and other ingredients, while Aleppine mortadella is distinct from the Italian type, with seven spices, Aleppo pepper, pistachios, garlic and other ingredients.

The chefs were supported in the evening’s demonstrations by many of the members of the TCA Boston chapter. Stay tuned on Tekeyan social media and the Armenian Mirror-Spectator for more demonstrations of cooking tasty foods coming your way this fall!