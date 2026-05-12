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Chef Rita Balyozian, at right, with Maral Der Torosian (TCA Boston Chapter Recording Secretary), in the process of making Aleppo-style mortadella (photo Aram Arkun)
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Tekeyan Boston Cooking Demonstration Showcases Mushabak and Mortadella

by
Aram Arkun
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0

WATERTOWN — The Tekeyan Cultural Association (TCA) Boston Chapter presented a new episode on April 30 of its ongoing cooking class series, this time starring Aleppine-style mortadella and mushabak, at the Baikar Building in Watertown. Expert cooks Rita Balyozian (co-chair of the chapter) and Rubina Davidian presented demonstrations on how to prepare these items before the audience got to taste samples.

Chef Rubina Davidian prepares mushabak (photo Aram Arkun)

Mushabak is a deep-fried sweet made from semolina and other ingredients, while Aleppine mortadella is distinct from the Italian type, with seven spices, Aleppo pepper, pistachios, garlic and other ingredients.

Samples of mushabak (photo Aram Arkun)

The chefs were supported in the evening’s demonstrations by many of the members of the TCA Boston chapter. Stay tuned on Tekeyan social media and the Armenian Mirror-Spectator for more demonstrations of cooking tasty foods coming your way this fall!

Samples of mushabak (photo Aram Arkun)

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