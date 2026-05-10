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Sevan Deirbadrossian taught the bird style artistic design of Armenian letters
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Tekeyan Cultural Association Participates in Armenian Cultural Day at Pasadena’s Lamanda Park Library

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The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
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PASADENA, Calif. — On Saturday, May 9, the Tekeyan Cultural Association participated in Armenian Cultural Day at the Pasadena Public Library – Lamanda Park Branch. The Hamazkayin Armenian Educational and Cultural Society, Nor Serount Cultural Association and Tekeyan Cultural Association united to present an afternoon of activities and interactive workshops.

Demonstration of traditional Armenian dances

Participants had an opportunity to listen to stories written by Hovhannes Tumanyan and poetry written by Vahan Tekeyan. Traditional Armenian dances and Marash-style embroidery were demonstrated and taught. An interactive workshop allowed for participants to create an Armenian letter or cross made from clay. Another workshop focused on drawing and coloring using the bird style artistic design of Armenian letters which have been prevalent for centuries.

Aleen Yadegarian reading poetry by Vahan Tekeyan

The goal of the Lamanda Park Library’s staff was to showcase the ancient and rich Armenian culture to a non-Armenian audience. The organizing committee consisted of talented college students and experienced educators, among others, who accomplished this goal. Among the members of the organizing committee were Sevan Deirbadrossian and Aleen Yadegarian of the Tekeyan Cultural Association Metro Los Angeles Chapter.

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Marie Kouyoumjian taught participants Marash embroidery
Members of the organizing committee

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