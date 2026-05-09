  TOP STORIES WEEK   19
 

Top Stories

Most read stories of the month
19

Week

Latest articles of the week
Grand Commander of the Knights of Vartan Bob Avakian (Photo credit: Harout Barsoumian-Bars Images)
Armenian GenocideOpinion

Building Castles on Cliffs

by
The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
55
0

By Robert Avakian

There is more to life than we know. We stride across this earth everyday as it orbits, but we don’t feel the movement. Indeed, we carry on setting our schedules according to our concept of time. The only way we come to know Jesus is through faith — and we Armenians certainly have our own corner therein. Man continually searches for meaning in his life even as the concept of our living in a state of flux rolls over our simple travails and plans. And the sparks of change regularly unhinge our routines and beliefs. To wit: the current widespread global unrest that is testing every family in every nation out there.

There appears to be a new feeling of helplessness ushering in new crises outside of our control. Grab that rudder and steer for the North Star brothers and sisters — these crises are increasingly daunting and we are still playing catch up. So where will the next spark ignite? Will you stoke your faith in new ways ? In any case, the Knights and Daughters [of Vartan] will strive to keep the flame alive and foster good works through this cycle with diligence and faith, as ever.

Preparing for the unknown is the baseline for Armenians. We have a history of attempting to prepare for the unknown. We have built our castles on cliffs carved out of rock walls — our fortresses were built to be impregnable, because we knew the hordes were coming. The last time we experienced a positive spark was a long time ago. We never organized pre-1915 or thereafter, though there was intelligence out there with red flags. Are we not hearing the drums again now? It seems as though we are riding two horses again. One option we have is to mount a defensive posture to address what other negative elements the secret peace accords may include.

We seem to be holding our collective diasporan breath in anticipation of dire news. We may have the news soon enough as the June elections close in and we are searching for the next cliff to build our fortress upon. Our query is will the fortress be made of American bricks or some other materials made of what we have built with before. And we have experienced internal restructuring in days past and those days may be upon us once again. Can we prepare for these eventualities? I think, in part.

The faith we hold in our Lord is the same faith that motivates us to prepare for the day when we will raise our eyes once again. We are foresighted enough to comprehend our fragile position but we lack the specific information of what demands are contained in these “secret” accords. We have heard about the territorial incursions — planned and realized for a while now — since the country’s Velvet Revolution came to power. We know that the world will shift again and the spark will re-ignite and we may be required to play the role of the downtrodden once again.

Get the Mirror in your inbox:

A new day and a new way may be coming when the proverbial level playing field and some creative technology will be our platform to a general reinstatement

and even reparations. The current genocidal dialogue includes the white washing of our historical evidence. These discussions of genocide are no longer on the table according to some sources. But remember the positive critical sparks of Hrant Dink and the humane Turks who marched in his funeral procession and remember the estimated 2 million Armenian grandmothers who showed up in genealogy charts on search sites until they were banned by the government — genetic connectivity that cannot be denied. These embedded elements are re-bonding and creating new bridges for us. Our borders should not be seen as random designations and one man’s signature to a document of falsehood does not bind a nation and its factual sovereignty. The historical accuracy of  these truths will be irrefutable to those who challenge us. The repetitive cycle of pogroms, massacres, genocides and holocausts stain the pages of historical record and yet, they will be recognized for their relevant weight and truth — one day. And the Sainted Martyrs will march again with us and our purged Turkish brethren  (who have been legitimately re-educated on the enslavement and cultural eradication plan that was used by a predecessor government). Indeed, when the clarion call sounds throughout the highlands to ring in the new day of atonement, the blessings of the Lord will rain down on Armenians once again.

Permit me to request that you look into the future for an observation by visionary Taner Akçam: If Turkey leads a future struggle to remake itself into a democratic state and eliminate its “apartheid agenda,”  then a total recognition of the Armenian Genocide will be possible. This is our impactful prayer of purpose.

We can carry the spark forward with His grace and our steadfast loyalty. God bless you all on our Genocide Commemoration day and may you live well and prosper and may He guide our steps now and for the ages. Amen.

(Robert “Bob” Avakian is the Grand Commander (Avak Sbarabed) of the Knights of Vartan, a prominent Armenian fraternal organization, as of 2025—2026. Based in the Boston area, he leads initiatives regarding Armenian heritage, genocide remembrance, and economic sustainability, notably speaking at events like the Newton, MA flag-raising ceremony and Times Square commemorations. He delivered this speech at the Times Square Armenian Genocide Commemoration on April 26.)

The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
SHARE
Previous 111th Anniversary of Armenian Genocide Commemorated at Mass. State House
Discover more cities:
USA
Get the Mirror-Spectator Weekly in your inbox:
Facebook Twitter
Copyright © 2021 — The Armenian Mirror-Spectator. All Rights Reserved.