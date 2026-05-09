Building Castles on Cliffs

By Robert Avakian

There is more to life than we know. We stride across this earth everyday as it orbits, but we don’t feel the movement. Indeed, we carry on setting our schedules according to our concept of time. The only way we come to know Jesus is through faith — and we Armenians certainly have our own corner therein. Man continually searches for meaning in his life even as the concept of our living in a state of flux rolls over our simple travails and plans. And the sparks of change regularly unhinge our routines and beliefs. To wit: the current widespread global unrest that is testing every family in every nation out there.

There appears to be a new feeling of helplessness ushering in new crises outside of our control. Grab that rudder and steer for the North Star brothers and sisters — these crises are increasingly daunting and we are still playing catch up. So where will the next spark ignite? Will you stoke your faith in new ways ? In any case, the Knights and Daughters [of Vartan] will strive to keep the flame alive and foster good works through this cycle with diligence and faith, as ever.

Preparing for the unknown is the baseline for Armenians. We have a history of attempting to prepare for the unknown. We have built our castles on cliffs carved out of rock walls — our fortresses were built to be impregnable, because we knew the hordes were coming. The last time we experienced a positive spark was a long time ago. We never organized pre-1915 or thereafter, though there was intelligence out there with red flags. Are we not hearing the drums again now? It seems as though we are riding two horses again. One option we have is to mount a defensive posture to address what other negative elements the secret peace accords may include.

We seem to be holding our collective diasporan breath in anticipation of dire news. We may have the news soon enough as the June elections close in and we are searching for the next cliff to build our fortress upon. Our query is will the fortress be made of American bricks or some other materials made of what we have built with before. And we have experienced internal restructuring in days past and those days may be upon us once again. Can we prepare for these eventualities? I think, in part.

The faith we hold in our Lord is the same faith that motivates us to prepare for the day when we will raise our eyes once again. We are foresighted enough to comprehend our fragile position but we lack the specific information of what demands are contained in these “secret” accords. We have heard about the territorial incursions — planned and realized for a while now — since the country’s Velvet Revolution came to power. We know that the world will shift again and the spark will re-ignite and we may be required to play the role of the downtrodden once again.