Times Square Commemoration Gathers Notables

The Armfolk Group was brought to New York through the International Arts Fund, as a part of a larger 21-state US tour, supported by the International Youth Cultural Exchange. The Armfolk dancers performed a graceful tribute, paying homage to Cilicia. Following the somber tribute, kanoun performer Yelena Torosyan delivered a vibrant arrangement that echoed throughout Times Square. The dancers returned, clad in forget-me-not dresses, to perform again. Set to an English-language poem recounting the history of the genocide, the performance evolved into a group dance. The performance ended with the dancers unveiling scarves spelling out ‘Armenia 1915.’

Nasri introduced the sponsor and organizer of the commemoration, the Knights of Vartan and its sister organization, the Daughters of Vartan. The Grand Chairwoman of the Daughters of Vartan, Lily Sarkissian, shared remarks. She reminded the crowd of Adolf Hitler’s reference to the Armenian genocide, which led to the Holocaust, paying tribute to her own ancestors who were killed in the genocide.

Grand Commander of the Knights of Vartan Bob Avakian then commended Mayor Mamdani’s statement. He also reminded the crowd of the importance of Armenian genealogy, which creates new bridges of evidence to the genocide. He made note of the Turks who participated in Hrant Dink’s funeral march, acknowledging the Turkish people’s rejection of their government’s denial of the genocide. He shared Taner Akçam’s statement about a path towards the total acknowledgement of the Armenian Genocide.

Sarah Leah Whitson of the Armenian Bar Association highlighted the importance of accountability in her remarks. “We are awash in genocide,” she said. She acknowledged the Palestinian genocide in Gaza and the potential impending genocide in Iran. She condemned the use of the Armenian genocide as a political bargaining chip. She also condemned former mayor Eric Adams for his ties to Turkey and the coinciding corruption and bribery, and also condemned Azerbaijan: “We are horrified that Azeri forces destroyed the largest Armenian church in Stepanakert,” she said. “We have a duty to fight the scourge of racism and hatred, not just for Armenians but for people worldwide. We must seek change and accountability first here at home.” She acknowledged the continued persecution throughout Gaza and Lebanon. She concluded, “We are a symbol of the survival and struggle of our people.”

Bryan Ardouny, executive director of the Armenian Assembly of America, followed: “We stand to honor the unbreakable will of those who survived. Remembrance alone is not enough. In 2023, the world watched as Armenians were ethnically cleansed.” He stressed: “We say, never again means never again, now.” He called upon elected officials to stand for justice — and pointed to the Armenian Assembly Advocacy summit earlier this year, which was a testament to the future in the hands of young Armenians.

Diratsouian spoke on behalf of the Armenian National Committee of America (ANCA). She proclaimed, “Without universal recognition, the cycle of brutality continues unabated.” She highlighted the destruction of cultural heritage sites and the enduring efforts to perpetuate denial. She noted that though the congressional recognition in 2019 was a step, it remains vulnerable to denial and revisionism: “The survival of the Armenian people is never guaranteed.” She emphasised the role of local, state, and federal government — all critical to the battleground mobilizing communities. “The legacy of our ancestors shapes the future we’re building,” she said. She also advocated for Armenian genocide education, including the passage of the Armenian Genocide Education Act, and for sanctions against Azerbaijan.

Aren Kabarajian, co-chair of the AGBU Young Professionals of Greater New York, touched upon the resilience of Armenians. He highlighted that the strength of Armenians lies in our unity, connecting this thread to the history of the AGBU, sharing the work the AGBU accomplished in the aftermath of the genocide. He also advocated for the documentation of the first post-genocide Armenian generation’s stories. He emphasized spending time with our community elders is more crucial than ever: “Remember the cultural identity you have. Let us focus on channeling their strength and endurance. Each of us is here because of our collective history.”

Aram Arkun, executive director of the Tekeyan Cultural Association and grand recorder of the Knights of Vartan, touched upon the importance of being the voice for those who are silenced. He pointed to the Turkish demonstration behind the commemoration. “Never again remains just a phrase,” he said. “The struggle not only helps our fellow Armenians, but makes us better people.”

Dr. Henry Theriault, associate vice president for academic affairs at Worcester State University and a leading academic specializing in genocide studies, reminded the crowd of the other ethnic minorities facing similar persecution: “We are also remembering Assyrians and Greeks. The Native Americans, Rwandans, Ukrainians, Bangladeshis, and all the other people who have suffered genocide,” he stressed. “Let’s not forget the Palestinians, the Black Sudanese, those in Brazil, and those in northern Europe suffering the same ways we have.” He discussed the political impacts of genocide, first saying that “Genocide, by its nature, is political,” and then stressed, “Genocide is at the core of the Turkish Republic.” He reminded the crowd that the destruction of Artsakh was explicitly the continuation of the Armenian genocide by the leader of Turkey.

Armenian Evangelical Church pastor Obed Bazikian then encouraged the crowd to get involved in local Armenian churches and communities. He offered a prayer to remember the Armenian martyrs.

Andranik Manukyan of the Gata Band gave a lively solo performance, which brought the crowd to their feet. To accompany the spirited performance, a blend of Armenian folk and pop music, the crowd gathered in dance.

Armfolk returned in new costumes with traditional Marash patterns to perform one final time. The crowd joined in clapping and singing along before Very Rev. Fr. Odabashian took the stage. He offered a prayer to remember the souls of martyrs and to protect Armenian soil. He also prayed to preserve the name of Artsakh and ended with the Hayr Mer prayer.