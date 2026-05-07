Times Square Commemoration Gathers Notables

NEW YORK — Hundreds gathered on Sunday, April 26, in Times Square to commemorate the 111th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide at the long-running genocide commemoration event spearheaded by the Knights and Daughters of Vartan. The theme of this year’s event, “Carrying the Past and Claiming the Future,” resonated throughout the day’s speeches and performances, paying homage to ancestral Armenian roots and looking towards the future of Armenian advocacy on Capitol Hill and beyond. Masters of Ceremonies Lucine Beylerian, Chantelle Nasri, and Nairi Diratsouian led the event.
Beylerian opened the program and acknowledged the clergy present, including Archbishop Anoushavan Tanielian, Prelate of the Eastern Prelacy of the Armenian Apostolic Church, Very Rev. Simeon Odabashian, Vicar of the Eastern Diocese of the Armenian Church of America, and Bishop Mikael Mouradian of the Armenian Catholic Eparchy of Our Lady of Nareg, before introducing the speakers.
The crowd observed a moment of silence for the Armenian martyrs and all those who are victims of genocide, violence, and persecution. Those in attendance also paid homage to the cultural landmarks destroyed and hostages held captive by Azerbaijan.
Nasri thanked Vartan Abdo of the Armenian Radio Hour of New Jersey for livestreaming the event. Classical singer Karina Vartanian kicked off the event with a performance of the Armenian and American national anthems, surrounded by Homenetmen Scouts proudly waving Armenian and Artsakh flags.
Archbishop Anoushavan Tanielian gave the invocation, highlighting the significance of the Times Square Commemoration: “There has been no end to such atrocities,” he said. “The genocide continues today through the actions of Azerbaijan.” He also paid tribute to the atrocities committed against Armenians in Sumgait and Baku, and the 120,000 Armenians forcibly exiled from Artsakh in 2023. “The act has not only been against people. It is also a cultural genocide in Nagorno-Karabakh, which peaked in 2005 with the destruction of thousands of khachkars, most recently with one in Stepanakert.” He highlighted that the Armenian cause is no different than the cause of all minorities worldwide, and that denial, distortion, and oppression will not hold us back. “Our endurance is deeper than oceans and higher than mountains,” he stressed. “We should expect Turkish generations, those who are scouting us right now, to become aware of the facts of history.”
Rep. Frank Pallone (D-NJ) shared the latest legislative work he is sponsoring in Congress in support of Armenians, such as the Armenian Strategic Partnership Act. After discussing the continued importance of justice for Artsakh and the right to return, he outlined his plan to strengthen the relationship between America and Armenia through better military, humanitarian, and economic assistance. As a founding co-chair of the Congressional Caucus on Armenian Issues, Congressman Pallone has been a staunch advocate for the Armenian people, both in the United States and in Armenia. He was instrumental in U.S. recognition of the Armenian Genocide and has supported pro-Armenian legislative actions in Congress. “We can’t backtrack,” he stressed, touching upon President Trump’s refusal to use the word genocide. “It is important to continue to speak out,” he said. “People should be able to go back to Artsakh, and there should be reparations.” He urged the crowd to contact their members of Congress to co-sponsor the Armenian Strategic Partnership Act.