Republican Rep. Fine Criticized for Saying Armenians Shouldn’t Serve in Congress

By Nate Ostiller

Republican member of Congress Randy Fine has received widespread backlash after saying that “we don’t want Armenians to serve in Congress.”

Fine is facing an already contentious primary challenge from Dan Bilzerian, a controversial figure known for his association with the so-called “manosphere,” as well as for his increasing dive into antisemitism and denial of the Holocaust. Bilzerian is an ethnic Armenian and has dual citizenship.

In an interview with the Jenny Beth Show on April 30, Fine was asked about Bilzerian, and described him as a “little Armenian” and a “terrible antisemite.”

Fine further added that Bilzerian had said, “President [Donald] Trump was a pedophile rapist who should be impeached. That’s not a winning argument. It may work in Armenia, where he’s from [sic], but that’s not an argument. That’s not gonna work in the United States.”

Bilzerian was born in Florida, and only obtained Armenian citizenship in 2018.