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Janet Mirzayan and Jora Manouchehrians, President of RAA/USA (Karine Armen photo)
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New Book Focuses on Gharadagh

by
Karine Armen
139
0

GLENDALE — The organization Research on Armenian Architecture (RAA) hosted a vibrant book presentation on the ancient Armenian district of Gharadagh (alternately spelled Karadagh), including its five regions, at the Armenian Society of Los Angeles on Sunday, April 26, and it was nothing short of inspiring. From fascinating stories to rich architectural heritage, the evening brought the past to life and sparked meaningful conversations.

RAA was founded in 1982 in Germany by Prof. Armen Hakhnazarian. Its mission is to research, document, comprehensively study and publicize the monuments of Armenian culture throughout the territory of historical Armenia and in historical diaspora settlements. RAA expanded its reach with purpose and vision, establishing branches in Glendale, in 1996 and in Yerevan in 1998. Building on this growth, RAA Armenia became a formal foundation in 2010, with its headquarters in Yerevan.

The 6th volume of the RAA 36-volume series, History of Armenia, published in 2025, focuses on the Gharadagh district in the Paytakaran province of Greater Armenia (Մեծ Հայքի), now in Iran. The book is filled with color photographs, family trees, graphs, demographic information, and a well-researched list of monuments. The hardcover edition also includes a separate, detailed map of Gharadagh.

Previously published volumes of this series are dedicated to Hayots Dzor, Salmast, Artske, Mravkank, and Khnus.

The authors are the late Samvel Karapetyan — a towering figure in Armenian cultural preservation, historian, researcher, and expert in medieval architecture specializing in the monuments of Historical Armenia, Artsakh, and the broader South Caucasus — and his wife, Emma Abrahamyan, who, following his passing, brought it to completion.

The volume, published under the patronage of Janet Mirzayan, presents the history and architectural monuments of the villages of the Gharadagh. The pre-publication work for the volume was carried out with support from the Ministry of Education, Science, Culture, and Sports of Armenia, the Hovnanian Family Foundation, and the United States branch of the Research of Armenian Architecture.

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Jora Manouchehrians, president of RAA/USA, on behalf of the Board of Directors, welcomed the guests and conveyed his appreciation to the committee members, as well as to the Armenian Society of Los Angeles, for their support.

He noted, “RAA has archived approximately 690,000 photographs and documents in digitized form, creating a truly unique collection of its kind.” He further added, “The RAA building, acquired and renovated in July 2023, includes a library named in honor of Samvel Karapetyan, housing more than 20,000 books. It also features an auditorium named after Armen Hakhnazarian. Currently, the RAA Museum is under development and will house letters of recognition, medals, artifacts collected during expedition trips, and other valuable materials.”

Later, a video was shown in which Emma Abrahamyan, speaking from Armenia, presented an overview of the book’s content. During her presentation, she expressed her gratitude to the sponsor and the staff involved in its preparation and highlighted RAA’s significant efforts.

RAA board members with the sponsors of the book, Janet Mirzayan and her daughter, Adrineh Mirzayan (top right) (Karine Armen photo)

Janet Mirzayan, who dedicated this publication to the memory of her parents, Armenoohi Aparian and Hovhanes Melik Ghassemian, sponsored its publication. She also shared her memories of Gharadagh, recalling her journey there from Tehran with her family.

Mirzayan shared several anecdotes drawn from her father’s stories as well as her own visit. A gifted storyteller, she captivated the audience, even highlighting relatives of some attendees. She noted, “Students from one village would travel to another to attend school, returning home during the summer.” She also spoke about how farmers worked to protect their land, yet at times the khans (feudal landowners) would seize their crops, bringing hardship and devastation to the people.

One of the most compelling stories that Mirzayan shared was about a relative who rescued a friend’s daughter and took her to Baku. “The khan, having set his eyes on the young woman, demanded that she be kidnapped. To save her, the relative came up with a plan: he pretended to be her husband, claiming she was his wife, and together they crossed the border under the pretense of attending a funeral.”

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Mirzayan shared that there were around 40 Armenian schools in Gharadagh. Another story she told was about when Stalin deported Armenians from Iran who did not want to become Soviet citizens and lived in Nagorno-Karabakh. “Based on my father’s stories, they arrested all the Armenians, sent them to Pahlavi Port (Anzali) in the Caspian Sea,” she said. Also, she noted that Karabakh (also known as Gharabagh) lies on the opposite side of the Arax River, which forms the natural boundary between Gharadagh and Karabakh.

Mirzayan ended the program by mentioning several famous and successful Armenians from Gharadagh, including the late Dr. Vartan Gregorian.

The audience at the library of the Armenian Society of Los Angeles in Glendale (Karine Armen photo)

Armen Janian, one of the founding members of RAA/USA, said afterwards, “Everybody enjoyed Janet’s speech. It was interactive and fun. She had lots of memories and material to share.”

Author Dr. Rosemary Harounian Cohen remarked, “This book is comprehensive and exceptionally well done. Janet has inherited a rich legacy from her parents and grandparents, which has become a profound source of depth in her work.” She added, “What truly brings this book to life are the stories. Janet is deeply knowledgeable and can speak to them authentically because she has lived them. It is especially important to preserve history through the voices of those who have experienced it firsthand”.

RAA Board Member Linda Sarkissian stated, “We are delighted to see such strong attendance. All 40 copies of the book available in our inventory were sold, and we also received additional orders, which will be fulfilled once the next shipment arrives from Armenia. In addition, RAA publications can be ordered online.”

The program concluded with a reception.

 

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