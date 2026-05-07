New Book Focuses on Gharadagh

GLENDALE — The organization Research on Armenian Architecture (RAA) hosted a vibrant book presentation on the ancient Armenian district of Gharadagh (alternately spelled Karadagh), including its five regions, at the Armenian Society of Los Angeles on Sunday, April 26, and it was nothing short of inspiring. From fascinating stories to rich architectural heritage, the evening brought the past to life and sparked meaningful conversations.

RAA was founded in 1982 in Germany by Prof. Armen Hakhnazarian. Its mission is to research, document, comprehensively study and publicize the monuments of Armenian culture throughout the territory of historical Armenia and in historical diaspora settlements. RAA expanded its reach with purpose and vision, establishing branches in Glendale, in 1996 and in Yerevan in 1998. Building on this growth, RAA Armenia became a formal foundation in 2010, with its headquarters in Yerevan.

The 6th volume of the RAA 36-volume series, History of Armenia, published in 2025, focuses on the Gharadagh district in the Paytakaran province of Greater Armenia (Մեծ Հայքի), now in Iran. The book is filled with color photographs, family trees, graphs, demographic information, and a well-researched list of monuments. The hardcover edition also includes a separate, detailed map of Gharadagh.

Previously published volumes of this series are dedicated to Hayots Dzor, Salmast, Artske, Mravkank, and Khnus.

The authors are the late Samvel Karapetyan — a towering figure in Armenian cultural preservation, historian, researcher, and expert in medieval architecture specializing in the monuments of Historical Armenia, Artsakh, and the broader South Caucasus — and his wife, Emma Abrahamyan, who, following his passing, brought it to completion.

The volume, published under the patronage of Janet Mirzayan, presents the history and architectural monuments of the villages of the Gharadagh. The pre-publication work for the volume was carried out with support from the Ministry of Education, Science, Culture, and Sports of Armenia, the Hovnanian Family Foundation, and the United States branch of the Research of Armenian Architecture.