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Diana Markosian, “The Cut Out,” one of the images by Diana Markosian that will be featured in the Father exhibition running May 29 to Sept. 13 at the Armenian Museum of America.
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Diana Markosian’s ‘Father’ to Make U.S. Debut at Armenian Museum of America

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The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
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WATERTOWN — The Armenian Museum of America will present “Father,” a deeply personal and visually compelling project by acclaimed artist Diana Markosian. This exhibition marks the US debut of the work, offering an intimate exploration of family, memory, and identity.

The exhibition will run from May 29 to September 13 in the Adele and Haig Der Manuelian Galleries of the Armenian Museum of America, which is located at 65 Main Street, Watertown, MA. It is curated by Anahit Gasparyan and co-produced by Les Rencontres d’Arles and Foam, Amsterdam, and is sponsored by the JHM Charitable Foundation.

When she was 7, Markosian immigrated to the United States with her mother and brother, leaving her father behind. Fifteen years later, Markosian traveled to Armenia in search of him — a man who had become a stranger. “Father” traces this emotional journey to rediscover and rebuild a lost relationship, unfolding through photography, archival materials, video and text.

Through this multidisciplinary body of work, Markosian reflects on themes of displacement, loss, and belonging, creating a poignant narrative that resonates across generations and diasporic experiences.

“By placing her own journey alongside her father’s parallel, unseen search, Markosian reveals how identity is shaped as much by loss and distance as by presence and reunion. Father offers a powerful meditation on the complexities of family and the enduring search for connection, inviting audiences to reflect on their own histories and relationships,” stated Curator Anahit Gasparyan.

A private Member Preview (RSVP required via Eventbrite) will take place on Thursday, May 28, at 6 p.m., featuring a conversation between Markosian and curator Gasparyan followed by a reception. This special discussion will offer audiences deeper insight into the making of the artist’s personal journey, and the curatorial vision behind the exhibition.

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Markosian (b. 1989, Moscow) is an American artist of Armenian descent working across photography, film and installation. Her book Father (Aperture) accompanied the project and was recognized with the Madame Figaro Prize at the Rencontres d’Arles in 2025. Markosian’s work has been exhibited at leading international institutions and is held in prominent public and private collections. She is widely recognized for advancing a nuanced dialogue between documentary practice and staged narrative within contemporary art.

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