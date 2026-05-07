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Sweet Potato Bread PHOTOs: ANDREW BUI; FOOD STYLING: BROOKE CAISON
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Delish’s Sweet Potato Bread

by
Christine Vartanian Datian
62
0

This recipe is one of 60 delicious sweet potato recipes from the Delish that was featured on July 7, 2022. You won’t believe how versatile sweet potatoes can really be. Find the perfect food and drink ideas for every occasion and every season, from weeknight dinners to holiday feasts and celebrations at the Delish website.

“What’s the deal with yams vs. sweet potatoes? Though in the United States, the terms are often used interchangeably, yams and sweet potatoes are not actually the same thing. Even though rough, brown-skinned yams are becoming more popular, it’s likely what you are encountering in the grocery store is a sweet potato, no matter what it’s been labeled. Are sweet potatoes healthy? Sweet potatoes are a nutrient-rich option and are high in antioxidants and vitamins, A, C, and B6. They’re also full of fiber (keep those skins on).”

“Sweet potatoes have an amazing ability to be an attractive ingredient in both sweet and savory dishes. They’re perfect in everything from casseroles to gnocchi to fries, pancakes, and pies. Go simple and roast them, then use them as the base for a hearty vegetarian sandwich or sophisticated crostini. Or go ahead and mash them for what may be the best sweet potato bread you’ll ever eat. With so many versatile dishes to make and enjoy, sweet potatoes are not only associated with Thanksgiving, so you can plan to enjoy them all year long.”

“This Sweet Potato Bread is drizzled with a thick icing and spiced to perfection with cinnamon, ginger, nutmeg, allspice, and cloves (though you can substitute 1 tablespoon pumpkin pie spice as a shortcut). There’s just 1 cup of sugar to keep the taste sweet enough without getting into super decadent dessert territory. Raisins and pecans are the suggested mix-ins, but any number of ingredients would taste great folded into the batter. Try chopped dates and coconut for a twist, or chocolate chips and hazelnuts for a sweeter version. Though the drizzle on top is optional, it’s highly recommended. Freeze the unglazed loaf for up to 3 months, then defrost and glaze before serving.”

Sweet Potato Bread PHOTOs: ANDREW BUI; FOOD STYLING: BROOKE CAISON

Ingredients:

2 large eggs

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2 tablespoons sour cream

1 cup granulated sugar

1 cup mashed sweet potato (from canned sweet potato or a 10-oz. cooked sweet potato)

1 teaspoon ground cinnamon

1/2 teaspoon ground ginger

1/2 teaspoon ground nutmeg

The Armenian Mirror-Spectator

1/2 teaspoon ground allspice

1/2 teaspoon ground cloves

1/4 teaspoon kosher salt

1/2 cup vegetable oil

1 1/2 cups all-purpose flour

1 teaspoon baking powder

1 cup pecans

1/2 cup golden raisins or your choice

TOPPING:

1/2 cup powdered sugar

4 to 6 teaspoons whole milk, plus more as needed

1/4 cup chopped pecans, toasted

Preparation:

Preheat oven to 350ºF. Coat a 9 x 5 loaf pan with nonstick spray.

Make loaf: In a large bowl, whisk together eggs, sour cream, and sugar until combined. Whisk in sweet potato, cinnamon, ginger, nutmeg, allspice, cloves, and salt. Whisk in oil. Use a rubber spatula to fold in flour and baking powder until just combined. Fold in pecans and raisins.

Transfer batter to prepared loaf pan. Bake until a toothpick inserted in center comes out clean, 60 to 70 minutes. Set on a rack and cool completely in pan.

Make topping: In a small bowl, whisk together powdered sugar and 4 teaspoons milk. Add up to 2 teaspoons more milk until icing is just barely runny.

Remove loaf from pan and transfer to a cutting board. Drizzle icing all over top of loaf, letting it drip down sides. Sprinkle toasted pecans on top. Slice and serve immediately.

CASEY ELSASS<https://www.delish.com/author/244662/casey-elsass/>, CONTRIBUTING RECIPE DEVELOPER
Casey Elsass is a cookbook author and recipe developer. His work has appeared on Delish, Food Network, Food52, Epicurious, Munchies, Tastemade, Tasty, and Goodful.

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Get expert advice and top-rated reviews on everything from major kitchen appliances to cool new cookware and the latest and fun food products. For Kitchen Tools and Equipment, go to: https://www.delish.com/kitchen-tools/

For this recipe, go to: https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/a40541061/sweet-potato-bread-recipe/

See 60 Sweet Potato Recipes, go to: https://www.delish.com/holiday-recipes/thanksgiving/g622/sweet-potato-recipes/

For Perfect Baked Sweet Potato, go to: https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/recipes/a55377/perfect-baked-sweet-potato-recipe/

©Hearst Magazine Media, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

 

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