Delish’s Sweet Potato Bread

This recipe is one of 60 delicious sweet potato recipes from the Delish that was featured on July 7, 2022. You won’t believe how versatile sweet potatoes can really be. Find the perfect food and drink ideas for every occasion and every season, from weeknight dinners to holiday feasts and celebrations at the Delish website.

“What’s the deal with yams vs. sweet potatoes? Though in the United States, the terms are often used interchangeably, yams and sweet potatoes are not actually the same thing. Even though rough, brown-skinned yams are becoming more popular, it’s likely what you are encountering in the grocery store is a sweet potato, no matter what it’s been labeled. Are sweet potatoes healthy? Sweet potatoes are a nutrient-rich option and are high in antioxidants and vitamins, A, C, and B6. They’re also full of fiber (keep those skins on).”

“Sweet potatoes have an amazing ability to be an attractive ingredient in both sweet and savory dishes. They’re perfect in everything from casseroles to gnocchi to fries, pancakes, and pies. Go simple and roast them, then use them as the base for a hearty vegetarian sandwich or sophisticated crostini. Or go ahead and mash them for what may be the best sweet potato bread you’ll ever eat. With so many versatile dishes to make and enjoy, sweet potatoes are not only associated with Thanksgiving, so you can plan to enjoy them all year long.”

“This Sweet Potato Bread is drizzled with a thick icing and spiced to perfection with cinnamon, ginger, nutmeg, allspice, and cloves (though you can substitute 1 tablespoon pumpkin pie spice as a shortcut). There’s just 1 cup of sugar to keep the taste sweet enough without getting into super decadent dessert territory. Raisins and pecans are the suggested mix-ins, but any number of ingredients would taste great folded into the batter. Try chopped dates and coconut for a twist, or chocolate chips and hazelnuts for a sweeter version. Though the drizzle on top is optional, it’s highly recommended. Freeze the unglazed loaf for up to 3 months, then defrost and glaze before serving.”

Ingredients:

2 large eggs