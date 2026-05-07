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Nina Shahverdyan (David Medzorian photo)
Armenian GenocideCommunity

At Heritage Park, Young and Old Connect Through Historic Wounds

by
Alin K. Gregorian
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BOSTON — Under brilliant blue skies and a chilly wind, about 500 assembled at the Armenian Heritage Park on April 26 to commemorate the 111th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide.

Tragically, since 2020, Armenian Genocide commemorations have been twinned with the tragedy of Karabakh (Artsakh) and the removal of its native inhabitants by Azerbaijani forces. The three speakers at the Heritage Park — Nina Shahverdyan Argine Harutyunyan, Aspram Israyelyan — are all young women who hail from Karabakh and whose families have been forced to say goodbye, perhaps forever to their homes. However, another standout fact about the three young women is that all three are currently attending Ivy League schools in the US — Columbia for Shahverdyan and Harvard for Harutyunyan and Israyelyan.

Argine Harutyunyan (David Medzorian photo)

It is especially sad to hear the messages of yearning and pain the diasporan Armenian community has transmitted from previous generations through literature, songs or history lessons, be expressed by these young persons in their 20s, who have seen images like those from more than a century ago.

In her speech, Shahverdyan said, “As a child, it was hard to connect the reality on the ground with my father’s horrific stories about the Armenian Genocide. When you are a child, the number 1915 stands way too far in history, too far to impact you now, right? And it took me 16 years to realize that what happened in 1915 had not finished yet. It was April 1, but it was not a joke. Bombs exploded on the frontline, louder than the shootings we were used to. The war had started. It was my first war.”

Shahverdyan, who will receive her master’s degree from Columbia’s Teachers’ College in international education, focusing on education in emergency situations, went on to speak about her second encounter with war. “Walking in Stepanakert resembled walking through a hall of memory, where the portraits of perished soldiers constantly looked over you from above.”

A young girl puts a flower on the abstract monument at the Armenian Heritage Park (Ken Martin photo)
Survivors of the 2023 Ethnic Cleansing of Artsakh Nagorno-Karabakh were in attendance and spoke to the audience of the continued genocide of the Armenian people by Turkey and Azerbaijan.

By 21, she had moved to the frontline Artsakh village of Aghavno, teaching young children. Classes were often canceled because of Azerbaijani attacks, and yet, there was a feeling of camaraderie. “The mayor of that village was a wonderful Lebanese-Armenian man, a descendent of Genocide survivors, Andranik, who sheltered me along with his six kids at their house when there were shootings at night,” she said.

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Soon, she recalled, members of the Russian peacekeeping units told them that they would leave and the village would be handed over to Azerbaijan. “I carefully collected all the cards and handmade gifts from my students into a small suitcase, and I left, never to come back, because that village does not exist anymore. Every single house is torn down and a new settlement is built instead, erasing our presence,” she said.

By age 23, she was living under the blockade, hungry and scared. She and members of her family were scared against a large, well-armed and badly-intended enemy. “My homeland got totally occupied by Azerbaijan’s Turkey-backed forces and yet, both sides were guilty of the crisis. The Azerbaijani government assured us that it will be safe and we can live together peacefully. I did not believe them. We did not believe them. We all got forcefully displaced,” she said. Only about 10 people chose to continue living in Karabakh after the Azerbaijanis took over the land and they soon requested permission to move to Armenia.

Singer Lia Sarkisyan and keyboardist Arno Melkonyan (Ken Martin photo)

She then spoke about the trials and convictions of the 19 Armenians who had served in leadership positions in various posts in Karabakh going on now. “Described by international human rights observers as ‘sham trials,’ our hostages face fabricated charges like ‘financing terrorism,’” she said. One of those facing a lengthy jail sentence is “my dear godfather, Davit Ishkhanyan,” who has been illegally detained in Azerbaijan for almost 3 years now.” He had visited Shahverdyan’s family only three days before his captivity.

Like the other speakers, Shahverdyan decried actions by the current Armenian administration, which she suggested, was trying to erase recent history.

“The new narratives, aiming to disconnect us from the past … are slowly but steadily bringing us close to the Turkish and Azerbaijani dream of no Armenia, because without our past, there is no future to fight for,” she said. She quoted the late Monte Melkonian, the diasporan who became a military leader in the first Karabakh war, which succeeded in restoring an overthrowing the imposed Azerbaijani government. “If we lose Artsakh, we will turn the last page of our history,” she said. She urged fighting for the restoration of Artsakh as an Armenian republic.

“We owe our ancestors more than remembering; we owe them the struggle,” she said.

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Also speaking was Argine Harutyunyan, a freshman at Harvard. Like Shahverdyan, she tied what had happened 111 years ago to what happened to her people in Artsakh.

Members of the clergy at the event (David Medzorian photo)

“It was a deliberate and systematic war on culture, identity and memory. More than a century after the Armenian genocide, Azerbaijan, fully backed by Turkey, carried out ethnic cleansing against the indigenous Armenian  population, forcing us to flee our homeland,” Harutyunyan said.

She referred to the blockade on Karabakh, which though decried by some human rights groups, was ignored by most governments.

“In a matter of days, we were violently uprooted from our homeland,” she said. “Villages were emptied, communities collapsed and people had to leave behind everything they had built over generations.”

The images of the human and automobile traffic jam heading from Artsakh to Armenia are haunting. Experiencing it firsthand was even worse, as Harutyunyan recalled the chaos.

“There was absolute chaos on around. There were people dying, parents whose kids were missing. The screams of starving children were everywhere. Along the road, Azerbaijani forces were beating innocent people, stripping them of dignity in every pssible way. I still vividly remember holding a small lemon from our garden, in my hand. One of the soldiers noticed it and demanded that I give it to them. I handed it over. He took the lemon, threw it on the ground, crushed it under his feet and then gave it back to me,” she recalled.

The assembled crossing themselves after a prayer (Ken Martin photo)

She then referred to anti-Armenian actions in Azerbaijan, in Baku, Kirovabad and Sumgait, saying the pattern had been set in the 1980s and continued to this day.

“Over the following decades this pattern continued and intensified because those responsible faced no real consequences,” she said.

Now, with the people removed from the land, the Azerbaijani authorities are expending their energies on destroying all monuments which point to evidence of millennia of Armenian life in Karabakh.

“Everything that shapes our identity, everything that makes Artsakh Armenian, is currently being destroyed. Azerbaijan’s goal is to erase Artsakh from history, to destroy its culture, to eradicate its Armenian presence. If this is not genocide, then what is genocide,” she asked.

She praised Armenian resilience. “No power can truly destroy a nation until and unless the nation itself decides to let go. No matter our circumstance, by knowing our history, who we are and what we have contributed to civilization, we can find a path forward through collective action and unwavering commitment. It is our responsibility, to ensure that if not us, then our descendants, will one day have an independent Artsakh.”

Aspram Israyelyan (Ken Martin photo)

The third speaker, Israyelyan, a master’s candidate at Harvard, added her expression of pain about the recent loss of Artsakh.

“I learned the word ‘home’ before I understood that a home could be taken away,” she recalled. Tying her experience to those of a century ago, she recalled, “At 10, I recited poetry in Western Armenian, the language carried by the survivors of Genocide and their descendants. The poems were beautiful but heavy. They spoke of villages, exile, silence, loss and return. I used to ask my mother why these poems were so full of sadness. She would not give me a single answer, maybe because Armenian history is not only something you learn, but something you slowly grow old enough to understand. In 2016, I began to understand.”

Dancers from Armenia Dance Studios (David Medzorian photo)

Added Israyelyan, “The Armenian Genocide teaches us that violence does not end when the killing stops. It continues when denial continues, when truth is questioned, when suffering is minimized and when the world learns to look away. That is why Artsakh belongs in this remembrance,” she said. “When denial becomes a policy and silence becomes convenient, erasure can return in new forms.”

She decried the neutral language adopted by many countries and institutions when it came to the Azerbaijani attack on Artsakh, which ended with its ethnic cleansing, such as “When forced displacement is called relocation, when ethnic cleansing is called conflict, when a people’s homeland is treated as if it never belonged to them.”

Raffi Barsamian served as master of ceremonies. Several members of the clergy representing Armenian Churches in the region opened the program, offering a prayer invoking the now sainted martyrs of the Armenian Genocide.

MC Raffi Barsamian (David Medzorian photo)

There were several artistic components in the program. Vocalist Lia Sarkisyan and keyboardist Arno Melkonyan offered two songs and young dancers from Armenia Dance Studios of Waltham performed two dances. In addition, 7-year-old Anahit Melkonyan recited a poem by Paruyr Sevak.

 

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