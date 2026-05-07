At Heritage Park, Young and Old Connect Through Historic Wounds

BOSTON — Under brilliant blue skies and a chilly wind, about 500 assembled at the Armenian Heritage Park on April 26 to commemorate the 111th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide.
Tragically, since 2020, Armenian Genocide commemorations have been twinned with the tragedy of Karabakh (Artsakh) and the removal of its native inhabitants by Azerbaijani forces. The three speakers at the Heritage Park — Nina Shahverdyan Argine Harutyunyan, Aspram Israyelyan — are all young women who hail from Karabakh and whose families have been forced to say goodbye, perhaps forever to their homes. However, another standout fact about the three young women is that all three are currently attending Ivy League schools in the US — Columbia for Shahverdyan and Harvard for Harutyunyan and Israyelyan.
It is especially sad to hear the messages of yearning and pain the diasporan Armenian community has transmitted from previous generations through literature, songs or history lessons, be expressed by these young persons in their 20s, who have seen images like those from more than a century ago.
In her speech, Shahverdyan said, “As a child, it was hard to connect the reality on the ground with my father’s horrific stories about the Armenian Genocide. When you are a child, the number 1915 stands way too far in history, too far to impact you now, right? And it took me 16 years to realize that what happened in 1915 had not finished yet. It was April 1, but it was not a joke. Bombs exploded on the frontline, louder than the shootings we were used to. The war had started. It was my first war.”
Shahverdyan, who will receive her master’s degree from Columbia’s Teachers’ College in international education, focusing on education in emergency situations, went on to speak about her second encounter with war. “Walking in Stepanakert resembled walking through a hall of memory, where the portraits of perished soldiers constantly looked over you from above.”
By 21, she had moved to the frontline Artsakh village of Aghavno, teaching young children. Classes were often canceled because of Azerbaijani attacks, and yet, there was a feeling of camaraderie. “The mayor of that village was a wonderful Lebanese-Armenian man, a descendent of Genocide survivors, Andranik, who sheltered me along with his six kids at their house when there were shootings at night,” she said.