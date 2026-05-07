111th Anniversary of Armenian Genocide Commemorated at Mass. State House

BOSTON — The 111th anniversary commemoration of the Armenian Genocide took place in the Chamber of the House of Representatives of the State House on Friday, April 24.
Master of ceremonies State Rep. David Muradian (of the 9th Worcester District, including Grafton, Northbridge and Upton) invited Archbishop Richard Henning, Archbishop of the Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Boston, to offer the invocation. Archbishop Henning said, “I want to note with joy, really, the history of the close collaboration between the Armenian community and the life of my Catholics of the Archdiocese.”
He declared, “The Armenian people have brought to Boston and to the whole world a rich Christian faith and a treasure house of artistic, literary, and musical works, as well as the legacy of scientific achievements, international trade networks, and great works of architecture. Armenian monasteries and scholars … were critical to preserving the knowledge that might have been lost to many civilizations.” The archbishop mourned those lost to senseless genocidal violence and invoked the intercession of the saints and martyrs of Armenia during his invocation.
Muradian gave a welcome address following the pledge of allegiance and singing of the American and Armenian national anthems by the children of St. Stephen’s Armenian Elementary School and Erebuni Armenian School.
He called for a moment of silent reflection in the memory of Jack Keverian and Robert Serabian, two extraordinary members of the Armenian community who passed away prior to this year’s commemoration, before stressing the obligation of both honoring the victims of the Genocide and fighting for justice and recognition.
Rep. Dave Rogers (24th Middlesex County District, including Arlington, Belmont and Cambridge), who currently serves as chair of the Joint Committee on Higher Education, declared, “No matter your background or whether you trace your lineage to Armenia, our job as elected officials is to oppose injustice and oppression wherever it’s found.”