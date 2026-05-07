  TOP STORIES WEEK   19
 

Top Stories

Most read stories of the month
19

Week

Latest articles of the week
Rep. David Muradian (photo David Medzorian)
Armenian GenocideCommunity

111th Anniversary of Armenian Genocide Commemorated at Mass. State House

by
Aram Arkun
189
0

BOSTON — The 111th anniversary commemoration of the Armenian Genocide took place in the Chamber of the House of Representatives of the State House on Friday, April 24.

Homenetmen [Armenian General Athletic Union] Boston Scouts bear flags (photo Ken Martin)

Master of ceremonies State Rep. David Muradian (of the 9th Worcester District, including Grafton, Northbridge and Upton) invited Archbishop Richard Henning, Archbishop of the Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Boston, to offer the invocation. Archbishop Henning said, “I want to note with joy, really, the history of the close collaboration between the Armenian community and the life of my Catholics of the Archdiocese.”

He declared, “The Armenian people have brought to Boston and to the whole world a rich Christian faith and a treasure house of artistic, literary, and musical works, as well as the legacy of scientific achievements, international trade networks, and great works of architecture. Armenian monasteries and scholars … were critical to preserving the knowledge that might have been lost to many civilizations.” The archbishop mourned those lost to senseless genocidal violence and invoked the intercession of the saints and martyrs of Armenia during his invocation.

Archbishop Richard Henning and behind him, from left, Rep. Dave Rogers, Rep. David Muradian and Sen. Will Brownsberger (photo Jirair Hovsepian)

Muradian gave a welcome address following the pledge of allegiance and singing of the American and Armenian national anthems by the children of St. Stephen’s Armenian Elementary School and Erebuni Armenian School.

The children of St. Stephen’s Armenian Elementary School and Erebuni Armenian School (photo David Medzorian)

He called for a moment of silent reflection in the memory of Jack Keverian and Robert Serabian, two extraordinary members of the Armenian community who passed away prior to this year’s commemoration, before stressing the obligation of both honoring the victims of the Genocide and fighting for justice and recognition.

Rep. Dave Rogers (24th Middlesex County District, including Arlington, Belmont and Cambridge), who currently serves as chair of the Joint Committee on Higher Education, declared, “No matter your background or whether you trace your lineage to Armenia, our job as elected officials is to oppose injustice and oppression wherever it’s found.”

Rep. Dave Rogers (photo David Medzorian)

Get the Mirror in your inbox:

Rogers recognized the guests, elected officials and human rights groups present, including former Rep. and now Sheriff Peter J. Koutoujian of Middlesex County, State Auditor Diana DiZoglio, State Rep. Priscila Sousa, Rep. Mike Soder, Rep. Joseph McGonagle, Rep. Donald Wong, former Governor’s Councilor Marilyn, Devaney, Didier Moise, the president of Belmont against Racism, Christelle Moise, student volunteer for Belmont against Racism, Courtney Fahlin, the Community Engagement Program Manager of the Jewish Community Relations Council of Greater Boston, Matt Taylor, chair of the Belmont Select Board, Taylor Yates, vice chair of the Belmont Select Board, Lisa Feltner, Watertown Town Councilor for District B,

He noted that though Rep. Kate Lipper-Garabedian couldn’t be present, her office helped in organizing the commemoration. (Later in the event Rep. Muradian also noted the support of Rep. John Lawn, who similarly could not attend.)

Rep. Steven Owens (photo David Medzorian)

Rep. Steven Owens (29th Middlesex District including parts of Cambridge and Watertown), as in the past wearing a tie with the colors of the Armenian flag, quoted the words of the late Vartan Gregorian, president of Owens’ alma mater, who said, “We cannot and must not lose our sense of history and our memory, for they constitute our identity.” He went on to read the proclamation of Governor Maura Healey of Massachusetts designating April 24, 2026, as Armenian Genocide Remembrance Day.

Veteran educators Vicky Kherlopian, Armine Manukyan Humphrey and Mayda Melkonian (photo David Medzorian)

Sen. Will Brownsberger, whose district includes parts of Watertown, Belmont, Cambridge and Boston, and is the president pro tempore of the Senate, presented joint resolutions commemorating the achievements of veteran educators Vicky Kherlopian, Armine Manukyan Humphrey, Mayda Melkonian and Ardemis Megerdichian.

1 of 3
Veteran educator Vicky Kherlopian receives her citation from Sen. Will Brownberger (photo Jirair Hovsepian)
Veteran educator Armine Manukyan Humphrey receives her citation from Sen. Will Brownsberger (photo Jirair Hovsepian) OR 23A Veteran educator Armine Manukyan Humphrey receives her citation from Sen. Will Brownsberger (photo David Medzorian)
Veteran educator Mayda Melkonian receives her citation from Sen. Will Brownberger (photo Jirair Hovsepian)

 

Keverian Scholarship

The Armenian Mirror-Spectator

Rep. Owens invited Kenneth Keverian to present the Honorable Speaker George Keverian Public Service Scholarships on behalf of the Keverian family. Keverian, nephew of the former speaker, noted that last month Jack Keverian, brother of the former speaker, passed away. The parents of Jack and George, Nazar and Eliza Keverian, were immigrants who worked hard to build their futures as part of the American Dream, he said. Now the family awards annually two scholarships to young people who hopefully will be leaders in the future.

From left, Dr. John Braga, Alfred Lattanzi and Kenneth Keverian (photo Jirair Hovsepian)

The first winner, Emma Perry, is an outstanding student at Everett High School in the top 5% of her class who will be pre-law at Hofstra University and pursuing a career in public service. As she is travelling abroad, Dr. John Braga, the principal of Everett High School, and Alfred Lattanzi, a former Everett City councilman and close friend of the Keverian family, accepted the award on her behalf.

The second award was given to Aram Baghdasaryan, who was born in Stepanavan, Armenia, and now is a junior at Harvard University, majoring in statistics and government. President of the Armenian Student Association at Harvard and president of the Harvard Boxing Club, Keverian said that Baghdasaryan has worked on projects related to development of his motherland and is looking to build a career in public policy and international affairs.

Aram Baghdasaryan, left, and Kenneth Keverian (photo Jirair Hovsepian)

Jermaine McCalpin Delivers Keynote Speech

Brownsberger introduced the keynote speaker, Dr. Jermaine O. McCalpin, who is an Associate Professor of Africana Studies at New Jersey City University and a leading scholar of genocide studies, transitional justice, and the politics of memory. For more than 20 years, his research has focused on the history, denial, and enduring global implications of the Armenian Genocide. Dr. McCalpin has shared this work in Armenia and across the Armenian diaspora in Glendale, New York City, Worcester, Boston, New Jersey, Toronto and Quebec, and has presented on Capitol Hill to advocate for national and international recognition of the Armenian Genocide.

Dr. Jermaine O. McCalpin (photo Ken Martin)

Brownsberger said that his scholarship and public engagement continue to advance critical conversations on truth‑telling, recognition, and reparative justice, making McCalpin a respected voice in the ongoing effort to honor the victims and uphold human dignity.

McCalpin recalled that he first heard about Nagorno Karabakh as an elementary school student in Jamaica through reading a history textbook in 1986 and this childhood memory resurfaced when he began scholarly work in 2005 on reparative justice.

McCalpin called for “recognition [of the Armenian Genocide], not simply as acknowledgement, but as acceptance of a long historical wrong as the precursor to repair.” McCalpin stated that “a genocide denied is a genocide continued.” In other words, “Denial is an act of sustained violence. And so recognition is not just symbolic, it is a form of justice. You see, recognition restores dignity.” He said that his work has shown that denial rewrites documents, erases testimonies and reframes atrocities as ambiguity, so that “to confront denial, is to defend the very idea of evidence documentation and research.”

He said that reparation is about repairing the future, declaring, “Genocides destroy not only life, but livelihood. Armenians lost homes, land, businesses, churches, and entire communities. And so, I think of reparation in a three-pronged way. There is material reparation, which includes the restitution of confiscated properties, compensation for economic loss, and support for Armenian cultural and educational institutions. These are not acts of charity, they are acts of justice. The second type of reparation is cultural reparation. In my research on cultural memory, I have seen how genocides target language, ritual, and identity. Reparation culturally must therefore protect the Armenian language, Armenian religious life, Armenian historical sites, and Armenian cultural production. To safeguard culture is to safeguard survival. Third is political reparation. That means ensuring that Armenian communities in Armenia and the diaspora have the security, sovereignty, and international support needed to thrive. It also means acknowledging ongoing threats, including those faced by Armenians in Arkansas.”

He concluded, “May our pursuit of justice, whether for Armenians, or for the descendants of the enslaved, or for any people denied their humanity, … bring us closer to a world where dignity is not deferred, but dignity is delivered.”

The St. James Armenian Choir, directed by Deacon Asatur Baljyan and accompanied by pianist Anahit Karchikyan (photo David Medzorian)

A musical interlude was presented by the St. James Armenian Choir, directed by Deacon Asatur Baljyan accompanied by pianist Anahit Karchikyan, including the pieces Ov Hayots ashkharh [O Land of the Armenians] composed by Makar Yekmalian, and the famous Armenian folksong of longing Dle Yaman, as arranged by Aleksandr Harutyunyan.

Aspram Israyelyan’s Reflections

Rep. Muradian introduced Aspram Israyelyan, a graduate student at Harvard University specializing in political science with a focus on Russia, Eastern Europe and Central Asia. Born and raised in Artsakh, her work is deeply shaped by personal experience with conflict and displacement. Muradian observed that she focuses on regional security, geopolitics, and post-Soviet affairs, and has conducted research and policy analysis with institutions including the United Nations and the Davis Center for Russian and Eurasian Studies at Harvard.

Aspram Israyelyan (photo Jirair Hovsepian)

At the start of her clearly heartfelt and moving talk, Israyelyan declared: “For many, Artsakh is a political question. For me, it has been the place where I learned my first words, my first songs, my first sense of belonging. And that is why today, as we commemorate April 24, I do not speak about memory as something distant. I speak about memory as something I inherited, and then lived.”

She said that she initially thought that the Western Armenian poetry that she learned and recited as a child reflected loss and emotions that belonged to a different generation, but “then 2020 came. War was no longer inherited memory. It was names I knew. Classmates my age. Cousins I lost.”

This was followed by the 2022 blockade, which she followed from outside, worrying daily whether her family had enough to eat, and final ethnic cleansing of Artsakh in September 2023. Israelyan continued, “And, I believe, this is where commemoration becomes responsibility. Because genocide remembrance is about understanding what the Armenian Genocide taught us to recognize: that erasure is not only the violence itself. It is also what makes that violence possible, and what later tries to justify it.”

Denial became policy and so, she said, “That is why Artsakh belongs in this remembrance: not as a comparison, but as a continuation of the questions Armenian history has never stopped asking. What happens when a people are removed from their land, and the world debates the vocabulary? What happens when suffering is visible, but responsibility remains negotiable? What happens when survival itself is used as proof that nothing irreversible happened?”

Remembrance must become refusal to allow the erasure and denial, she emphasized. Moreover, she said, “But I believe that with truth, justice, and memory, return is never impossible. Until that day, it lives in the dialect I speak, in the memories I carry, and in the responsibility I refuse to set down. A homeland is not erased when its people are forced out. It is erased when the world agrees to forget who lived there, who prayed there, who buried their dead there, and who still carries the right to return. I refuse to forget. Հիշում ենք. We remember.”

Muradian in his closing remarks reminded those present that “remembrance is not passive. It is a responsibility – a responsibility to speak the truth, to confront denial, and to ensure that future generations understand not only what happened, but why it must never happen again.” Part of this, he said, “is getting involved. It is educating. It is having those difficult conversations. It can look completely different to each and every one of us, but we owe it to our Armenian martyrs to keep their memories eternal.”

An excellent meal was offered after the formal event by Arsen Karageozian of Noor Mediterranean Grill, while flowers were from Stapleton Florist and bus transportation to and from the State House was provided by Ararat Lodge No. 1.

SHARE
Previous At Heritage Park, Young and Old Connect Through Historic Wounds
Discover more cities:
USA
Get the Mirror-Spectator Weekly in your inbox:
Facebook Twitter
Copyright © 2021 — The Armenian Mirror-Spectator. All Rights Reserved.