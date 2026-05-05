Memory As Witness, Unity as Strength

The following are remarks by Dr. Mary A. Papazian delivered to the Armenians of the South Bay at the Armenian Genocide Commemoration at St. Andrew Armenian Church, Cupertino, CA, on April 25, 2026.
Pari Iregoon — Good evening.
Before I begin, I want to acknowledge with gratitude the distinguished company in which we gather today.
Fr. Datev Haroutiunian, — thank you for holding this sacred space and for shepherding this community in faith and in memory. The Armenian Church — in all its expressions — has always been more than a place of worship; it has been the vessel of our survival. Your presence here today honors that legacy.
We are also joined by elected officials who have stood with the Armenian community— your presence here is not merely ceremonial. It is a statement that the truth of what happened to our people is recognized not only in our hearts but in the halls of government. We are grateful.
We gather here, in this sacred place, under the eyes of God and in the spirit of our ancestors, to mark what can never be unmarked — the 111th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide. I am honored to stand before the Armenian community of the South Bay — Armenians of every denomination, joined together as one people — and to do so in this house of worship, St. Andrew Armenian Church, our gracious and generous host tonight, a congregation that has long been a keeper of our flame, a guardian of our memory.