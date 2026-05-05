European Summit Gets Underway in Yerevan

By Karlen Aslanian and Heghine Bunitatian

YEREVAN (Azatutyun) — The leaders of European Union member and partner states met in Yerevan on Monday, May 4, for their latest European Political Community summit that underscored the Armenian government’s efforts to forge closer ties with the West.

The participants included French President Emmanuel Macron, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. They were joined by the EU’s top officials as well as Canada’s Prime Minister Mark Carney and NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte.

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz skipped the summit, citing a busy schedule. Neighboring Turkey sent its Vice President Cevdet Yilmaz to the gathering while Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev was due to address it via video link.

The semi-annual summit initiated by France following Russia’s 2022 invasion of Ukraine focused on “hybrid” threats and other political and economic challenges facing wider Europe. Addressing its participants, EU Council President Antonio Costa said the gathering “places Armenia in the heart of Europe, which is exactly where it belongs.” He also said the choice of the summit venue was made possible by Armenian-Azerbaijani peace agreements reached last year.

“The fact that Armenia is hosting this summit is a powerful illustration of the country’s courageous geopolitical path, a path that Armenia and the EU are walking together,” Costa told a news conference later in the day.