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The May 5 protest (photo Marut Vanyan)
Armenia & KarabakhInternational

Armenians of Artsakh Protest during European Summit

by
Marut Vanyan
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YEREVAN — On Monday, May 5, Artsakh Armenians held a peaceful protest in front of the Karen Demirchyan Sports and Concert Complex in Yerevan, where the 8th European Political Community Summit was taking place. More than 30 European leaders and Canada’s prime minister took part in the summit. The protesters demanded the release of Armenian hostages imprisoned in Baku and the protection of the rights of the people of Artsakh/Karabakh. Political figures and civil society representatives from Armenia also joined the protest.

Armenians of Artsakh protest with signs (photo Marut Vanyan)

Those gathered came with Artsakh/Karabakh flags, posters with portraits of former military and political leaders of Artsakh/Karabakh imprisoned in Azerbaijan and placards addressed to the European leaders and Armenian authorities.

Armenians of Artsakh protest with signs (photo Marut Vanyan)

The messages they bore included “Artsakh is Armenia,” “Our victims buried in Artsakh must not be forgotten,” “Stop political hypocrisy,” “Free Christian hostages,” “Europe stands for human rights – prove it,” “Don’t close your eyes to justice in Armenia.”

Armenians of Artsakh protest with signs (photo Marut Vanyan)

Mane Tandilyan, president of the Country to Live Party, declared through a loudspeaker: “Today I want to welcome you in Armenia and let you know that behind the curtains of hospitality you are enjoying in Armenia, behind the smiles and handshakes, you do not see the real shame that Armenian people feel.” She continued: “You do not see that, because the government which is ruling Armenia today does not express the will, the feelings and the thoughts of Armenian people. You can see a lot of protest voices here in Armenia but you will not hear it behind those walls – but I am going to tell you about the biggest shame that the free and democratic world is facing today. Stop shaking hands and smiling knowing that there are Christian Armenian prisoners held in Baku,” said Tandilyan.

Some called for the release of political captives Ruben Vardanyan and Gurgen Stepanyan by Azerbaijan (photo Marut Vanyan)

Meanwhile families whose loved ones are still missing ask, “Where are our loved ones?”.

The Pan-Armenian Association of Relatives of Missing Persons declared: “We, the relatives of missing persons, continue to live in waiting and uncertainty. Our demand is clear: to know the fate of our loved ones. Join our peaceful protest for truth, dignity and our right to know, which is enshrined in International Humanitarian Law. This is a right that obliges states to take all possible steps to clarify the fate of missing persons. Our voices must be heard.”

One sign contrasted Kosovo with Nagorno Karabakh, calling out political hypocrisy (photo Marut Vanyan)

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In his speech, former Human Rights Defender and State Minister of Karabakh/Artsakh Artak Beglaryan assured that the European leaders know that mass crimes have been committed against the people of Karabakh/Artsakh.

“When we talk about the right of return of the people of Artsakh, naturally, first of all, assessments should be made of what crimes have been committed against the people of Artsakh. Only after that can we talk about what return can be like in order to guarantee the prevention of new crimes,” he stated.

The flag of the Republic of Artsakh was displayed all over (photo Marut Vanyan)

“For 2.5 years now, the people of Artsakh have been wanting to return to their homes in safe, dignified conditions, under international guarantees. No one is providing these conditions, no one is implementing the order of the International Court of Justice (November 17, 2023) and no international mechanism for dialogue is being introduced. Moreover, everyone is ignoring our appeals, right up to the person holding the position of the prime minister of the Republic of Armenia, urging us to forget our right to return. It is the prime minister who signed the appeal to the International Court of Justice, on the basis of which the order was adopted. Therefore, we are here to say that regardless of the position of any government of the Republic of Armenia, the people of Artsakh have the right to return and the desire to return,” he said.

The international community, according to Beglaryan, has an obligation to ensure the right of return of the people of Karabakh/Artsakh.

He continued: “Furthermore, if you want peace in the region, then our right of return and all our other rights – the return of prisoners, hostages, the protection of cultural heritage, private and public property – all must be respected and restored. Otherwise, there will be no peace in the region, and the Aliyev genocidal regime will continue to commit new crimes against the Armenian people, the Republic of Armenia, and humanity.”

Speaking about the current authorities in Armenia, Beglaryan said: “As long as the Republic of Armenia, represented by these authorities, violates our rights in every way, naturally, no other country, including France, will do more than the Republic of Armenia should do in protecting the rights of the people of Artsakh, not to mention that the violations of democratic principles are committed by the Armenian authorities themselves.”

The banner of the European Political Community summit was seen in Yerevan (photo Marut Vanyan)

The Armenian Mirror-Spectator

On May 4, the European Political Community (EPC) summit took place under the motto “Building the Future: Unity and Stability in Europe” during which topics like Strengthening Democratic Resilience, Advancing Connectivity, Middle Corridor, Crossroad of Peace Initiative, Trump Route (TRIPP), Russian Gas Cut-off, and the War in Ukraine were highlighted. However, there was almost no discussion about Nagorno-Karabakh or its people’s current state, unless Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, who was participating in the Summit online, “reminded” them of it. Aliyev accused the European Parliament of spreading slander and lies about Azerbaijan and of sabotaging the peace process with Armenia over Nagorno-Karabakh.

Roberta Metsola, the president of the European Parliament responded sharply: “The European Parliament is a directly elected democratic body, with resolutions adopted by a majority. We understand that outcomes may be uncomfortable for some, but we will never change the way we work.”

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