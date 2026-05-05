Armenians of Artsakh Protest during European Summit

YEREVAN — On Monday, May 5, Artsakh Armenians held a peaceful protest in front of the Karen Demirchyan Sports and Concert Complex in Yerevan, where the 8th European Political Community Summit was taking place. More than 30 European leaders and Canada’s prime minister took part in the summit. The protesters demanded the release of Armenian hostages imprisoned in Baku and the protection of the rights of the people of Artsakh/Karabakh. Political figures and civil society representatives from Armenia also joined the protest.

Those gathered came with Artsakh/Karabakh flags, posters with portraits of former military and political leaders of Artsakh/Karabakh imprisoned in Azerbaijan and placards addressed to the European leaders and Armenian authorities.

The messages they bore included “Artsakh is Armenia,” “Our victims buried in Artsakh must not be forgotten,” “Stop political hypocrisy,” “Free Christian hostages,” “Europe stands for human rights – prove it,” “Don’t close your eyes to justice in Armenia.”

Mane Tandilyan, president of the Country to Live Party, declared through a loudspeaker: “Today I want to welcome you in Armenia and let you know that behind the curtains of hospitality you are enjoying in Armenia, behind the smiles and handshakes, you do not see the real shame that Armenian people feel.” She continued: “You do not see that, because the government which is ruling Armenia today does not express the will, the feelings and the thoughts of Armenian people. You can see a lot of protest voices here in Armenia but you will not hear it behind those walls – but I am going to tell you about the biggest shame that the free and democratic world is facing today. Stop shaking hands and smiling knowing that there are Christian Armenian prisoners held in Baku,” said Tandilyan.

Meanwhile families whose loved ones are still missing ask, “Where are our loved ones?”.

The Pan-Armenian Association of Relatives of Missing Persons declared: “We, the relatives of missing persons, continue to live in waiting and uncertainty. Our demand is clear: to know the fate of our loved ones. Join our peaceful protest for truth, dignity and our right to know, which is enshrined in International Humanitarian Law. This is a right that obliges states to take all possible steps to clarify the fate of missing persons. Our voices must be heard.”