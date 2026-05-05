Armenian Genocide Commemoration at Duke Reunites North Carolina’s Armenian Community

DURHAM, N.C. — It started with an idea and a lot of persistence. In 2024, Duke University undergraduate Vincent Hovsepian, a current junior from Los Angeles, CA, set out to build what did not yet exist at Duke University: a home for Armenian students at one of the country’s leading universities. The road to official recognition was not easy.

For months, Hovsepian, along with sophomore, Madison Mikayelyan, navigated the university’s student organization approval process, determined to establish a permanent Armenian presence on campus. In January 2026, Armenians at Duke was officially recognized by Duke University — the first official Armenian student organization in the institution’s history.

The organization wasted little time making its mark. Just weeks before receiving recognition, Armenians at Duke hosted its inaugural event in December 2025: “Little Armenia,” a celebration of Armenian culture open to the entire Duke and Durham community. Over 70 attendees explored Armenian food, music, and history. The club has since grown to nearly 30 members, and together with the NC State University Armenian Student Association, the two organizations now serve as the center of Armenian student life across the Triangle.

On April 24, 2026, the 111th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide, Armenians at Duke reunited the Durham community once again — this time for a solemn evening of remembrance, testimony, and advocacy. More than 45 students, faculty, and members of the North Ccarolina community gathered at Goodson Chapel on the Duke campus for a candlelight commemoration that drew prominent voices in support of Armenia.

Program Highlights

Hovsepian, founder and president of Armenians at Duke, served as the master of ceremonies for the evening. He opened the program with welcoming remarks on behalf of both student organizations, reflecting on the diaspora community’s growing presence in North Carolina and calling on all those gathered to embrace the spirit of remembrance and advocacy: “Let’s demand, together, that the world not look away — that justice isn’t optional, but owed.”