  TOP STORIES WEEK   19
 

Top Stories

Most read stories of the month
19

Week

Latest articles of the week
The logo of Armenians at Duke, featuring (left to right) Tsitsernakaberd Armenian Genocide Memorial, Duke Chapel, and Mount Ararat. The bottom of the logo features the “Arevakhach,” Armenian eternity symbol.
Armenian GenocideCommunity

Armenian Genocide Commemoration at Duke Reunites North Carolina’s Armenian Community

by
The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
37
0

DURHAM, N.C. — It started with an idea and a lot of persistence. In 2024, Duke University undergraduate Vincent Hovsepian, a current junior from Los Angeles, CA, set out to build what did not yet exist at Duke University: a home for Armenian students at one of the country’s leading universities. The road to official recognition was not easy.

Vincent Hovsepian, President of Armenians at Duke, and a junior at Duke University, delivers opening remarks

For months, Hovsepian, along with sophomore, Madison Mikayelyan, navigated the university’s student organization approval process, determined to establish a permanent Armenian presence on campus. In January 2026, Armenians at Duke was officially recognized by Duke University — the first official Armenian student organization in the institution’s history.

The organization wasted little time making its mark. Just weeks before receiving recognition, Armenians at Duke hosted its inaugural event in December 2025: “Little Armenia,” a celebration of Armenian culture open to the entire Duke and Durham community. Over 70 attendees explored Armenian food, music, and history. The club has since grown to nearly 30 members, and together with the NC State University Armenian Student Association, the two organizations now serve as the center of Armenian student life across the Triangle.

On April 24, 2026, the 111th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide, Armenians at Duke reunited the Durham community once again — this time for a solemn evening of remembrance, testimony, and advocacy. More than 45 students, faculty, and members of the North Ccarolina community gathered at Goodson Chapel on the Duke campus for a candlelight commemoration that drew prominent voices in support of Armenia.

Program Highlights

Hovsepian, founder and president of Armenians at Duke, served as the master of ceremonies for the evening. He opened the program with welcoming remarks on behalf of both student organizations, reflecting on the diaspora community’s growing presence in North Carolina and calling on all those gathered to embrace the spirit of remembrance and advocacy: “Let’s demand, together, that the world not look away — that justice isn’t optional, but owed.”

Davit Melikian, Armenian Assembly State Chair, delivers remarks on the history of the Armenian Genocide

Get the Mirror in your inbox:

Davit Melikian, North Carolina State Chair for the Armenian Assembly of America and a longtime advocate who came to Durham from Gyumri, Armenia, as a child, opened the program with a historical overview of the 1915 Armenian Genocide, grounding the evening in the historical record of the 1.5 million lives lost.

Madison Mikayelyan, vice president of Armenians at Duke, and a sophomore at Duke University, shares her family’s story of survival

Five students — Nelly Garces, Isabel Khachatryan, Jack Khachatryan, Madison Mikayelyan (Vice President, Armenians at Duke), and Victoria Danielyan (President, NC State Armenian Student Association) — shared their families’ personal stories of survival from the Genocide. Isabel Khachatryan, Jack Khachatryan, and Madison Mikayelyan who recently traveled to Washington, D.C. as part of the Armenian National Committee of America’s Rising Leaders Program, were among four North Carolina students who met with congressional offices to advocate for North Carolina’s Armenian-American community.

Victoria Danielyan, president of the North Carolina State University Armenian Student Association, delivers closing remarks

Dr. Lisa Gennetian, Pritzker Professor of Early Learning Policy Studies and Professor in the Sanford School of Public Policy at Duke University, spoke to the Armenian-American experience and the legacy of resilience carried forward across generations. Raised in Watertown, Massachusetts — one of the earliest Armenian-American settlements in the country — Dr. Gennetian serves as faculty advisor of Armenians at Duke and was instrumental in the organization’s path to university recognition.

Dr. Lisa Gennetian, professor at Duke University and faculty advisor of Armenians at Duke, shares her family’s story of resilience during the Armenian Genocide

Former Congressman David Price, who represented North Carolina’s 4th Congressional District for over three decades and previously served as a professor of political science and public policy at Duke University, delivered the keynote address. Congressman Price led a US Congressional delegation to Armenia in October 2022. He was awarded the Medal of Honor by the Armenian Parliament for his work championing democracy and US–Armenia cooperation. His remarks centered on the enduring importance of advocacy for Armenia in the face of continued threats to the republic’s sovereignty.

Former Congressman David Price delivers the keynote address and lends his voice to the remembrance of the Armenian Genocide

The evening concluded with a candlelight vigil and prayer led by Reverend Father Norayr Kazazian, pastor of St. Sarkis Armenian Church of Charlotte, NC, as guests passed flames from candle to candle in a moment of collective remembrance.

Fr. Norayr Kazazian of St. Sarkis Armenian Church of Charlotte, NC, leads a prayer in commemoration of the Armenian Genocide

Reflecting on the significance of the night, Hovsepian remarked, “In a quieter and less-known pocket of the Armenian diaspora, we must stay united and join in spaces like these to celebrate our existence, remember our past, and advocate for our future.”

The Armenian Mirror-Spectator

About Armenians at Duke

Armenians at Duke is a student organization at Duke University founded by Hovsepian in November 2025. It has grown to nearly 30 members and is dedicated to bolstering Armenian student presence in the Triangle, sharing Armenian culture, and advocating for Armenian issues locally and nationally. It partners closely with the NC State University Armenian Student Association, together forming the hub of Armenian student life across the Research Triangle. They are active on Instagram @dukearmenians.

Members of Armenians at Duke at their inaugural event. Featuring (left to right): Vincent Hovsepian (President), Davit Kavkasyan, Jack Khachatryan (All-ASA Representative), Isabel Khachatryan (Treasurer), Emma Kavcioglu (Secretary), Nelly Garces (Social Media Chair), Madison Mikayelyan (Vice President), Dylan Matian (Events Chair), Arthur Aghayants, and Dr. Lisa Gennetian (Faculty Advisor).

SHARE
Previous Berklee Armenian Musicians Bring College Students to Their Feet with HyeVibes at Baikar
Next European Summit Gets Underway in Yerevan
Discover more cities:
USA
Get the Mirror-Spectator Weekly in your inbox:
Facebook Twitter
Copyright © 2021 — The Armenian Mirror-Spectator. All Rights Reserved.