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ngelina Nazarian sings with the Berklee students (photo Aram Arkun)
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Berklee Armenian Musicians Bring College Students to Their Feet with HyeVibes at Baikar

by
Aram Arkun
9
0

WATERTOWN — The Berklee College of Music Armenian Student Association assembled an amazing nine-member ensemble to perform a variety of music for the Armenian undergraduate and graduate students in the greater Boston area on Friday, April 17 at the Baikar Building in Watertown. The Berklee students and recent graduates are professionals who perform frequently in various venues. The evening was sponsored by the Tekeyan Cultural Association Boston Chapter and the Armenian General Benevolent Union (AGBU) Northeast District as part of ongoing efforts to bring together the university-age Armenian population socially and connect them with their culture and community.

The Berklee Armenian Student Association band: from left, Daniel Gevorgyan, David Cervantes, Léna Maire, Alex Mirzabeigi, Angelina Nazarian, JJ Gutierrez, Lia Sarkisyan, Arno Melkonyan, Elisa Fleur Sarkissian (photo Aram Arkun)

Jeanine Shememian welcomed guests on behalf of the Tekeyan Cultural Association Boston Chapter and the AGBU Northeast District. She pointed out that the Baikar Building served as the headquarters of the Armenian Mirror-Spectator, the only East Coast English-language Armenian newspaper still having a print edition, as well as the Tekeyan Cultural Association of the US and Canada.

She thanked the Berklee student musicians for making this evening possible and declared that Tekeyan was ready to support and promote talented Armenian youth like them, as well as to offer the Armenian university students an opportunity to network with each other and the Armenian community of greater Boston.

Shememian suggested that any students with ideas for future projects that Tekeyan might support should contact the organization, whose Boston chapter has Facebook and Instagram sites (or email tcadirector@aol.com).

Arno Melkonyan speaking, with Daniel Gevorgyan in the background (photo Aram Arkun)

Pianist, composer and guitarist Arno Melkonyan, who is treasurer of the Berklee Armenian Student Association (ASA), introduced the band members, which included two “Armenians in spirit.” Three sets were led consecutively by singers Angelina Nazarian, Léna Maire and Lia Sarkissian (Berklee ASA president). Alex Mirzabeigi (Berklee ASA executive adviser) performed on drums, JJ Gutierrez on guitar, and David Cervantes on bass. Elisa Fleur Sarkissian, Berklee ASA vice president, played the keytar and in between sets DJ’d. Daniel Gevorgyan was also a DJ in-between sets.

Angelina Nazaryan singing (photo Aram Arkun)

Angelina’s set included the contemporary songs Heartbreak Anniversary (by GIVĒON – Giveon Dezmann Evans), Don’t Start Now (Duo Lipa), Undressed (Sombr – Shane Michael Boose), and Blinding Lights (The Weeknd – Abel Makkonen Tesfaye).

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Léna presented songs of famous French-Armenian singers Michel Legrand (Les Moulins de Mon Cœur) and Charles Aznavour (Comme ils disent, She, Hier Encore and La Boheme).

Lia Sarkisyan sings with the Berklee students performing (photo Aram Arkun)

Lia included a wide variety of Armenian and non-Armenian music, including ABBA’s Money Money Money, Stevie Wonder’s I Wish, Miles Davis’s Nardis, French-Armenian group Ladaniva’s Kef Chilini, Nare by Armenia’s Nemra, and Get Luck by Daft Punk.

Between the sets of live music, the DJ’s performed both Armenian and non-Armenian dance music which got the young audience to the dance floor.

The Performers

Angelina Nazarian, 20, is a singer and songwriter based in Boston and Michigan, creating pop ballads infused with rich R&B and soul influences. Armenian by heritage and born in Ann Arbor, Mich., her global upbringing has deeply shaped her artistry. Having lived in six countries, the US, China, Russia, South Korea, Armenia, and the United Arab Emirates, Angelina has performed in every place she has called home, developing a sound and perspective that transcends borders.

At 14, she released her debut EP, “Underwater,” featuring entirely original music and marking the beginning of her professional journey. By 17, fresh out of high school, she took the stage on national television as a contestant on NBC’s “The Voice,” Season 24. She is now a vocalist studying professional music at the Berklee College of Music.

Lia Sarkisyan (photo Aram Arkun)

The Armenian Mirror-Spectator

Lia Sarkisyan is a singer-songwriter and jazz vocalist from Los Angeles. She began singing at the age of 3, inspired early on by legendary jazz artists like Nina Simone and Ella Fitzgerald. Her music blends jazz, soul, and contemporary pop, reflecting her rich vocal tone and improvisational style. She is currently studying at Berklee College of Music, majoring in songwriting and vocal performance. Driven by her goal of becoming a recording artist, Lia continues to develop her craft by writing and co-writing original music with fellow Berklee musicians.

Elisa Fleur Sarkissian, at left, with Lia Sarkisyan (photo Jeanine Shememian)

Elisa Fleur Sarkissian is a songwriter, producer, and composer working across contemporary pop, electronic music, and film scoring. She began studying music at age 6 and writing songs at 12, cultivating a passion for storytelling and composition. She is currently pursuing a Bachelor of Music in songwriting (Production Track) at Berklee College of Music with a minor in electronic performance and film scoring, while serving in Student Government as the Professional Writing and Musical Technology Representative and incoming president of the DJ Club (Spring 2026). Raised in Los Angeles, Elisa trained at Lark Conservatory and Glendale High School, performing piano, flute, marimba, and keytar, and earning instrumental music awards. At 15, she scored the film “Dybbuk,” showcased at the Glendale International Film Festival. A Grammy Camp alum and Chuck Lorre Foundation Scholarship recipient, Elisa draws on her French-Armenian-American heritage to use music as a tool for cross-cultural collaboration and community-building.

Elisa Fleur Sarkissian, at left, with Daniel Gevorgyan (photo Jeanine Shememian)

Arno Melkonyan is a composer, pianist, and guitarist from Yerevan, whose work weaves Late Romantic lyricism, jazz‑fusion harmonies, and Armenian folk and sacred chant into emotionally direct, story‑driven music. Now based in Boston, he writes concert music for a variety of chamber and orchestral ensembles and performs internationally as a soloist and collaborator in cross‑cultural projects that spotlight Armenian musical heritage in contemporary forms. Recent credits include a featured appearance in the 40th Musical Armenia Concert at Weill Recital Hall at Carnegie Hall, where he performed a series of his chamber works, including the world premiere of his solo piano suite “In Memory of Artsakh.”

He continues to develop projects that center Armenian stories and sounds, creating programs that pair his original works with reimagined traditional material. Melkonyan currently studies composition and game scoring at Berklee College of Music, where he is the recipient of the Berklee World Tour, AGBU Performing Arts and Edward Hosharian Scholarships. He serves as vice president of Berklee’s Society of Composers as well as treasurer of the Armenian Student Association, actively shaping artistic initiatives within the Berklee community.

From left, Alex Mirzabeigi, JJ Gutierrez, David Cervantes (photo Aram Arkun)

Alex Mirzabeigi, born in Burbank, developed a passion for music at age 2, beginning with Kids Drum Circles at the REMO Recreational Music Center. He later studied percussion, piano, clarinet, and guitar at the Colburn School of Performing Arts and the Pasadena Conservatory of Music, participating in jazz and percussion ensembles, youth orchestras, and community outreach programs. He has performed at prestigious venues like Disney Concert Hall and Zipper Hall, and has worked with renowned instructors including Peter Erskine, Aarón Serfaty and Nick Mancini. A graduate of Flintridge Preparatory School, Alex now is pursuing a double major of music production and engineering, and music business at Berklee College of Music and will be graduating this month.

Léna Maire (photo Aram Arkun)

Léna Maire is a 22-year-old French singer of Armenian descent as well as a pianist, songwriter, composer, arranger and performer. Discovered in 2022 during the 11th season of “The Voice France,” she later moved to Paris to study contemporary music and jazz before crossing the Atlantic to pursue her passion at the Berklee School of Music, where she joined the prestigious Global Jazz Institute led by Danilo Pérez. Following this, she had the honor of performing at Carnegie Hall as part of a Berklee ensemble led by Dr. Lenora Helm Hammonds. She is currently working on the release of upcoming singles and an EP.

JJ Gutierrez, Berklee class of 2026, is an electric guitar principal, double majoring in music production and engineering and professional music.

From left, David Cervantes, Léna Maire, Daniel Gevorgyan (photo Aram Arkun)

David Cervantes is a bassist and music producer based in Los Angeles. David creates beats, collaborates with songwriters and produces music both for himself and other artists. David was immersed in music from a young age, growing up in church. That early exposure gave him a deep passion for music that has shaped his life ever since. In 2022, David took the next step in his musical journey by enrolling at Berklee College of Music and is graduating this month with a degree in independent recording and production.

DJ Daniel Gevorgyan (photo Aram Arkun)

Daniel Gevorgyan was born and raised in Yerevan. He went to the Tchaikovsky Music School for 12 years, and studied classical piano. He moved to Philadelphia to finish the last semester of senior year at George Washington High School. Afterwards he attended Temple University, where he majored in piano performance. He learned DJ’ing during his time there, recorded dialogue and foley (everyday sound effects) on movie sets, and also began doing film scoring, as his brother, Artur Gevorgyan, is a film director. Artur was the one who suggested that Daniel go to Berklee to major in film scoring. At Berklee, Daniel scored and sound-designed many student movies, as well as DJed at events that require music to dance to.

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