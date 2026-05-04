Berklee Armenian Musicians Bring College Students to Their Feet with HyeVibes at Baikar

Lia Sarkisyan is a singer-songwriter and jazz vocalist from Los Angeles. She began singing at the age of 3, inspired early on by legendary jazz artists like Nina Simone and Ella Fitzgerald. Her music blends jazz, soul, and contemporary pop, reflecting her rich vocal tone and improvisational style. She is currently studying at Berklee College of Music, majoring in songwriting and vocal performance. Driven by her goal of becoming a recording artist, Lia continues to develop her craft by writing and co-writing original music with fellow Berklee musicians.

Elisa Fleur Sarkissian is a songwriter, producer, and composer working across contemporary pop, electronic music, and film scoring. She began studying music at age 6 and writing songs at 12, cultivating a passion for storytelling and composition. She is currently pursuing a Bachelor of Music in songwriting (Production Track) at Berklee College of Music with a minor in electronic performance and film scoring, while serving in Student Government as the Professional Writing and Musical Technology Representative and incoming president of the DJ Club (Spring 2026). Raised in Los Angeles, Elisa trained at Lark Conservatory and Glendale High School, performing piano, flute, marimba, and keytar, and earning instrumental music awards. At 15, she scored the film “Dybbuk,” showcased at the Glendale International Film Festival. A Grammy Camp alum and Chuck Lorre Foundation Scholarship recipient, Elisa draws on her French-Armenian-American heritage to use music as a tool for cross-cultural collaboration and community-building.

Arno Melkonyan is a composer, pianist, and guitarist from Yerevan, whose work weaves Late Romantic lyricism, jazz‑fusion harmonies, and Armenian folk and sacred chant into emotionally direct, story‑driven music. Now based in Boston, he writes concert music for a variety of chamber and orchestral ensembles and performs internationally as a soloist and collaborator in cross‑cultural projects that spotlight Armenian musical heritage in contemporary forms. Recent credits include a featured appearance in the 40th Musical Armenia Concert at Weill Recital Hall at Carnegie Hall, where he performed a series of his chamber works, including the world premiere of his solo piano suite “In Memory of Artsakh.”

He continues to develop projects that center Armenian stories and sounds, creating programs that pair his original works with reimagined traditional material. Melkonyan currently studies composition and game scoring at Berklee College of Music, where he is the recipient of the Berklee World Tour, AGBU Performing Arts and Edward Hosharian Scholarships. He serves as vice president of Berklee’s Society of Composers as well as treasurer of the Armenian Student Association, actively shaping artistic initiatives within the Berklee community.

Alex Mirzabeigi, born in Burbank, developed a passion for music at age 2, beginning with Kids Drum Circles at the REMO Recreational Music Center. He later studied percussion, piano, clarinet, and guitar at the Colburn School of Performing Arts and the Pasadena Conservatory of Music, participating in jazz and percussion ensembles, youth orchestras, and community outreach programs. He has performed at prestigious venues like Disney Concert Hall and Zipper Hall, and has worked with renowned instructors including Peter Erskine, Aarón Serfaty and Nick Mancini. A graduate of Flintridge Preparatory School, Alex now is pursuing a double major of music production and engineering, and music business at Berklee College of Music and will be graduating this month.

Léna Maire is a 22-year-old French singer of Armenian descent as well as a pianist, songwriter, composer, arranger and performer. Discovered in 2022 during the 11th season of “The Voice France,” she later moved to Paris to study contemporary music and jazz before crossing the Atlantic to pursue her passion at the Berklee School of Music, where she joined the prestigious Global Jazz Institute led by Danilo Pérez. Following this, she had the honor of performing at Carnegie Hall as part of a Berklee ensemble led by Dr. Lenora Helm Hammonds. She is currently working on the release of upcoming singles and an EP.

JJ Gutierrez, Berklee class of 2026, is an electric guitar principal, double majoring in music production and engineering and professional music.

David Cervantes is a bassist and music producer based in Los Angeles. David creates beats, collaborates with songwriters and produces music both for himself and other artists. David was immersed in music from a young age, growing up in church. That early exposure gave him a deep passion for music that has shaped his life ever since. In 2022, David took the next step in his musical journey by enrolling at Berklee College of Music and is graduating this month with a degree in independent recording and production.

Daniel Gevorgyan was born and raised in Yerevan. He went to the Tchaikovsky Music School for 12 years, and studied classical piano. He moved to Philadelphia to finish the last semester of senior year at George Washington High School. Afterwards he attended Temple University, where he majored in piano performance. He learned DJ’ing during his time there, recorded dialogue and foley (everyday sound effects) on movie sets, and also began doing film scoring, as his brother, Artur Gevorgyan, is a film director. Artur was the one who suggested that Daniel go to Berklee to major in film scoring. At Berklee, Daniel scored and sound-designed many student movies, as well as DJed at events that require music to dance to.