Berklee Armenian Musicians Bring College Students to Their Feet with HyeVibes at Baikar

WATERTOWN — The Berklee College of Music Armenian Student Association assembled an amazing nine-member ensemble to perform a variety of music for the Armenian undergraduate and graduate students in the greater Boston area on Friday, April 17 at the Baikar Building in Watertown. The Berklee students and recent graduates are professionals who perform frequently in various venues. The evening was sponsored by the Tekeyan Cultural Association Boston Chapter and the Armenian General Benevolent Union (AGBU) Northeast District as part of ongoing efforts to bring together the university-age Armenian population socially and connect them with their culture and community.
Jeanine Shememian welcomed guests on behalf of the Tekeyan Cultural Association Boston Chapter and the AGBU Northeast District. She pointed out that the Baikar Building served as the headquarters of the Armenian Mirror-Spectator, the only East Coast English-language Armenian newspaper still having a print edition, as well as the Tekeyan Cultural Association of the US and Canada.
She thanked the Berklee student musicians for making this evening possible and declared that Tekeyan was ready to support and promote talented Armenian youth like them, as well as to offer the Armenian university students an opportunity to network with each other and the Armenian community of greater Boston.
Shememian suggested that any students with ideas for future projects that Tekeyan might support should contact the organization, whose Boston chapter has Facebook and Instagram sites (or email tcadirector@aol.com).
Pianist, composer and guitarist Arno Melkonyan, who is treasurer of the Berklee Armenian Student Association (ASA), introduced the band members, which included two “Armenians in spirit.” Three sets were led consecutively by singers Angelina Nazarian, Léna Maire and Lia Sarkissian (Berklee ASA president). Alex Mirzabeigi (Berklee ASA executive adviser) performed on drums, JJ Gutierrez on guitar, and David Cervantes on bass. Elisa Fleur Sarkissian, Berklee ASA vice president, played the keytar and in between sets DJ’d. Daniel Gevorgyan was also a DJ in-between sets.
Angelina’s set included the contemporary songs Heartbreak Anniversary (by GIVĒON – Giveon Dezmann Evans), Don’t Start Now (Duo Lipa), Undressed (Sombr – Shane Michael Boose), and Blinding Lights (The Weeknd – Abel Makkonen Tesfaye).