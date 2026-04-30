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Dr. Arshavir Gundjian
Armenia & KarabakhOpinion

These Are the Non-negotiable Demands of the Armenian People Regardless of Election Outcomes

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The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
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By Dr. Arshavir Gundjian, C. M.

There are only a few weeks left until June 7, when the elections of the National Assembly of the Republic of Armenia will take place. For many years to come, the national destiny of our homeland and the Armenians living in Armenia and in the diaspora will depend to a large extent on the outcome of these elections.

Despite the pivotal importance of the current elections, it is with a certain disappointment that we note among some of the current contenders lack of seriousness and clarity, weakness in their actions, ridiculous style, and vain promises. In particular, the efforts of current Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and some of his associates during “election bus tours” to gain popularity by different food tastings or by playing the drums in public squares are at the least inappropriate.

In our previous article, we addressed Armenia-diaspora relations and showed that this is an issue of indisputable importance. We concluded that the diaspora, with its advantages and weaknesses, is an inseparable and rightfully precious part of the Armenian people. Therefore, regardless of the preferences of the current authorities of Armenia and especially the new post-election authorities, these latter are obliged to treat the diaspora as they are obliged to treat any other true portion of the Armenian people. We should not be surprised that the current authorities are in no hurry to address this constructive proposal which is evidently difficult to argue against.

This time, the purpose of our article is to define loud and clear the other non-negotiable demands of all conscientious Armenians directed to the newly elected authorities, so that the citizen approaching the ballot box on June 7 can justly determine his vote.

Demand One

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Yes, peace must reign throughout the territory of Armenia.

This demand is a priority for any country, and especially for Armenia. It is important to point out, however, that the main mistake of the current authorities is that they want to persuade people that this demand must be fulfilled by starting from the position of complete capitulation towards our centuries-old enemies, that is, “concession to all demands.” This classic example of the “mafia victim” is clearly illogical and genocidal, where the victim ultimately becomes a completely surrendered and helpless captive of the insatiable mafia boss who will indefinitely torment him. That is what prevails today with the unacceptable state of relations between Azerbaijan, which is insatiably demanding, and Armenia, which is forever giving way.

The obvious reality is that Azerbaijan has not given the slightest positive response to Armenia’s efforts night and day to sign a “peace agreement” until today.

On the contrary, Azerbaijan does not stop daring to qualify Sevan and Yerevan as Western Azerbaijan through its various mouthpieces.

As for the “Agreement” of last August 8, without any guarantees, it was equivalent to any of by now well-known theatrical performances by Washington’s Trump, and it continues to remain exactly at that level.

It is demanded of the authorities that will be newly elected to pursue and implement the serious work of providing Armenia with a truly just and dignified, lasting peace, secured by guarantees and efficient self-defense.

The Armenian Mirror-Spectator

Demand Two

The indisputable status of freedom of speech and human rights, and the meticulous implementation of democratic principles at the international level must be established in the internal life of Armenia.

Eight years ago, when today’s regime was formed under the name of the Velvet Revolution, it enjoyed popular sympathy for a time, because it promised the people of Armenia to meticulously implement those very principles. Today, eight years later, the situation has not only returned to some of the ugliness of the previous period, but also, what is more, now the shameless, sick and brutal practice of trampling on the centuries-old sanctities of the Armenian people prevails.

Moreover, the people are subjected every day to the disgusting practice of the arbitrary and capricious implementation of justice and the legal order.

It has become a common occurrence for the authorities, at their own whim, to “arrest” any individual or group they find displeasing, to hold them in custody for months, then release them, and then “arrest” them again, in an incredibly arbitrary manner.

High-ranking church clergy, respected businessmen with their exceptional philanthropy, or young citizens who boldly express their opinions, are subjected to this rude, uncivilized, unacceptable treatment every day.

It is demanded of the newly elected authorities to immediately stop this clearly dictatorial, practice and release all such “detainees.”

Demand Three

Reestablish respect and reverence for all the spiritual and national sanctities of the Armenian people. Here, the following most important points should be remembered with particular importance.

  1. It is demanded that full respect for the centuries-old Armenian Apostolic Church be restored. The newly elected authorities must immediately stop the illegal attitude adopted by the current authorities for some time now towards the clergy of the Armenian Apostolic Church, the Mother See of Holy Echmiadzin and the Catholicos of All Armenians.

It is unacceptable for the authorities to interfere in any way in the internal affairs of the Armenian Apostolic Church. This indisputable practice, established constitutionally and by the power of our centuries-old traditions, must be immediately adopted by the new authorities.

2. No legitimate Armenian regime can withdraw from the duty of championing the demands connected to the genocide. The claims of the Armenian Genocide are an unnegotiable and unchangeable obligation for the authorities of any and all periods representing Armenian statehood.

3. Eternal Mount Ararat is an unchangeable and unnegotiable historical symbol of Armenia and the Armenian people. Making its spiritual belonging to the Armenian world an object of negotiation is simply a shameful act. Ararat must be returned to its place of honor in national symbols and hearts.

4. “Artsakh is ours” said the Armenian people for thirty years on their political, literary, educational and all other platforms. It is a manifestation of incredible wretchedness to call into question this reality recorded in our centuries-old history.

Notwithstanding our current unfortunate weakness in self-defense, historical realities cannot be put up for sale. Surrender is never a solution… it is demanded of the newly elected authorities to be realistic but never betray our history.

Demand 4 – The Final One

Our last demand from the newly elected authorities, which also represents the indisputable assurance of realization for all the previous other ones, is the restoration of effective and modern means of self-defense of Armenia, as the first among the priorities.

First, let us emphasize that Armenia has all the required means to bring its military capability in terms of self-defense to the highest modern level. Having written about this in detail many times, we find it unnecessary to present here once again the argumentation confirming this reality with objectively substantiated data.

It is necessary to resolutely repeat that without ensuring self-defense at the highest level, the implementation of all the other just demands we mentioned above will remain an idealistic romantic dream.

For Aliyev, our Armenia is still his Western Azerbaijan. And for the European Union or Trump’s America, our centuries-old homeland, dear to us, is just a passing interest and easily forgotten detail.

Conclusion

We must conclude by clearly stating that a priori we do not want to approach the Armenian national elections with any particular sympathy or antipathy towards any candidate or political group.

However, it is an indisputable reality that the sympathy and support of the majority of the disinterested and fully aware Armenian people is directed to that candidate or group, singular or plural, that promises to strive by all means to ensure the implementation of the abovementioned nonnegotiable demands defined in this article.

By the way, we are closely following the substantive developments in the current intensifying election campaign. The popularity of the main groups, especially “Strong Armenia” led by Samvel Karapetyan, with a huge following, and the “Armenia Alliance” led by a sea of ​​thousands of torch bearing participants, is already obvious and impressive. They are also clearly in favor of the implementation of our above-mentioned “demands.”

Under these conditions, it is certainly desirable that in the other political groupings, and especially within the Civic Contract movement, large groups of followers of common-sense patriotism emerge, and all join their forces so that the newly elected authorities may enjoy the support of the entire Armenian people, including the entire diaspora.       

(The above editorial has been translated from the original Armenian published in Baikar weekly and the rest of the ADL coordinated press.)

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