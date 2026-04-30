These Are the Non-negotiable Demands of the Armenian People Regardless of Election Outcomes

By Dr. Arshavir Gundjian, C. M.
There are only a few weeks left until June 7, when the elections of the National Assembly of the Republic of Armenia will take place. For many years to come, the national destiny of our homeland and the Armenians living in Armenia and in the diaspora will depend to a large extent on the outcome of these elections.
Despite the pivotal importance of the current elections, it is with a certain disappointment that we note among some of the current contenders lack of seriousness and clarity, weakness in their actions, ridiculous style, and vain promises. In particular, the efforts of current Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and some of his associates during “election bus tours” to gain popularity by different food tastings or by playing the drums in public squares are at the least inappropriate.
In our previous article, we addressed Armenia-diaspora relations and showed that this is an issue of indisputable importance. We concluded that the diaspora, with its advantages and weaknesses, is an inseparable and rightfully precious part of the Armenian people. Therefore, regardless of the preferences of the current authorities of Armenia and especially the new post-election authorities, these latter are obliged to treat the diaspora as they are obliged to treat any other true portion of the Armenian people. We should not be surprised that the current authorities are in no hurry to address this constructive proposal which is evidently difficult to argue against.
This time, the purpose of our article is to define loud and clear the other non-negotiable demands of all conscientious Armenians directed to the newly elected authorities, so that the citizen approaching the ballot box on June 7 can justly determine his vote.
Demand One