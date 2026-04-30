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Ruben Vardanyan
Armenia & KarabakhInternational

Ruben Vardanyan Moved to Baku Prison as Sentence Takes Effect, Lawyer Says

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The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
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YEREVAN (Panorama.am) — Former Artsakh State Minister Ruben Vardanyan has been transferred to the Umbaki Penitentiary in Baku after his prison sentence formally entered into force, according to Siranush Sahakyan, a human rights lawyer representing Armenian detainees before the European Court of Human Rights.

Speaking to Panorama.am on Tuesday, April 28, Sahakyan said Vardanyan’s legal status has shifted from pretrial detainee to convicted prisoner, prompting his relocation from a detention facility operated by Azerbaijan’s security services to a correctional institution under the Ministry of Justice. She noted that such institutional separation between pretrial detention centers and prisons for convicted individuals is standard practice in both Armenia and Azerbaijan.

A military court in Baku sentenced Vardanyan to 20 years in prison on charges including crimes against peace and humanity, war crimes, terrorism, and financing terrorism. Sahakyan said the verdict has now taken legal effect.

Vardanyan has publicly stated that he will not appeal the ruling in domestic courts, arguing that the proceedings lacked fundamental guarantees of due process. He characterized the trial as a “staged” exercise that failed to pursue justice in any substantive sense, Sahakyan said.

Under Azerbaijani legal procedures, once a verdict is issued and enforced, detainees are reclassified as convicted prisoners and typically transferred to penitentiary institutions. Sahakyan noted that Armenian detainees captured in 2020 and later convicted were also moved to the Umbaki prison, making Vardanyan’s transfer consistent with prior practice.

While there is no confirmed information about the status of other Armenian detainees, Sahakyan said it is reasonable to infer that they have been — or will soon be — transferred to the same facility.

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Following the closure of the Baku office of the International Committee of the Red Cross, access to independent, on-the-ground information about Armenian prisoners has significantly diminished. Communication is now limited to monitored phone calls and restricted correspondence, with updates largely obtained through proceedings at the European Court of Human Rights.

“The last information we received dates back to February,” Sahakyan said. “Subsequently, Azerbaijan requested that the court relieve it of its obligation to submit periodic reports, asserting that all detainees’ rights and physical safety are fully ensured. We challenged that claim, presenting evidence of serious health concerns and ongoing treatment that could pose risks to life.”

In April, the court rejected Azerbaijan’s request and set an August 31 deadline for the submission of updated reports. Sahakyan said new details are expected to emerge in the autumn. In a notable development, the court has specifically required Azerbaijan to provide copies or extracts of the verdicts, including their legal reasoning and the evidentiary basis for the charges.

“This decision may compel the Azerbaijani authorities to fulfill their obligation to provide detainees with their judgments,” Sahakyan said. “A thorough legal analysis will become possible once we obtain these documents.”

She suggested that the delay in providing verdicts may reflect both a strategy to postpone international legal scrutiny and the possibility that written judgments have yet to be fully finalized.

“It appears that the rulings were announced before the reasoning was completed,” she said, adding that the authorities may still be shaping arguments capable of withstanding international review.

The Armenian Mirror-Spectator

Sahakyan also confirmed that detainees’ communication with family members is now administered by prison authorities. Individuals captured in 2023 are allowed one brief phone call per week, while those detained earlier are permitted one call per month.

“All such communication is subject to monitoring,” she added.

 

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