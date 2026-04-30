Multicultural Arts Events Held in Glendale

GLENDALE — The Armenian Art Center held a multicultural art day titled “The Glendale Art Show” on Sunday, April 19, at the North 200 block of Orange Street in Glendale. This free public cultural initiative was organized by Knowledge Truck, Inc. (Armenian Arts), a nonprofit organization committed to Delivering Knowledge through arts and community engagement. The event served as a multicultural platform where artists of diverse backgrounds and disciplines came together to present their work to the Glendale community.

Hugh Remar, a Los Angeles-based ceramic artist, said, “I am here at the inaugural Glendale Art Show. I love ceramics, and I am excited to share my art with many international artists and be part of the community.”

Stepan Partamian, executive director of “The Glendale Art Show,” said, “I am excited to see the audience enjoying the Art Show. Art has always been a powerful force for connection, bringing people together across backgrounds, perspectives, and experiences.” He added, “Through creative expression, we find common ground, share stories, and build a sense of community.”

The event featured a broad range of art, including visual arts (painting, drawing, photography, and mixed media), sculpture and three-dimensional works, crafts and handmade art, live demonstrations, interactive art experiences, and interdisciplinary performances.

Juan Guillermo Garcia, Glendale Latino Association President and Sister Cities committee member, said, “Glendale is a diverse city. Art and culture not only connect people but also inspire generations and open doors for collaboration and a deeper understanding of our communities.” He continued, “We highlighted arts and crafts from Mexico, the Dominican Republic, Japan, the Philippines and Armenia.”

Artist and designer, Carina Yepremian, said, “My work blends graphic design with cultural storytelling, transforming research and heritage into meaningful, visually compelling pieces.” She proudly continued, “Through my Artsakh silk scarf collection – where each design represents a district and carries its map at the heart. I create work that preserves identity and memory while supporting Artsakh families in need.”