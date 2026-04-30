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Jivan Avetisyan and Adrineh Mirzayan in Japan
Armenia & KarabakhArts & CultureInternational

Director Jivan Avetisyan Visits Tokyo for Location to Scout Locations for ‘The Stateless Diplomat’ Mini-Series

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The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
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TOKYO/YEREVAN — This year filmmaker Jivan Avetisyan’s upcoming mini-series The Stateless Diplomat was officially selected to participate in the Tokyo Film Commission’s “Tokyo Location Fam Tour”, an international initiative designed to introduce filmmakers to Tokyo’s filming opportunities and encourage future co-productions in Japan and this film is shaping up to become the first Armenian-Japanese co-production in the making – a historic cultural bridge between Japan and Armenia.

The program took place between February 23–27 and brought together 16 filmmakers from around the world, including director Avetisyan and producer Adrineh Mirzayan, for an intensive location scouting trip and networking program across Tokyo and surrounding areas.

“The Stateless Diplomat” tells the remarkable story of Diana Apcar, Armenia’s first Honorary Consul who represented her nation in Japan long before the world was ready to accept women in leadership positions. It is currently in development and is shaping up to become the first Armenian-Japanese co-production, building a unique cultural bridge between the two countries.

Jivan Avetisyan visits the grave of Diana Apcar in Yokohama

During the visit, Avetisyan and Mirzayan conducted extensive location scouting in Tokyo and Yokohama, where Apcar lived. As part of the visit, the team also paid tribute at Apcar’s gravesite in Yokohama, connecting the project to the historical places where her life and legacy unfolded.

“Many years of hard work and dedication to our vision of bringing Armenian stories to the big screen have brought us here to Japan. This is more than a project — it is history coming full circle,” said Avetisyan.

“The Stateless Diplomat” is a six-episode drama inspired by the life of Apcar, who rescued 1000 Armenian Genocide survivors seeking asylum in Japan on their way to the U.S.

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The project is being developed in collaboration with Mimi Malayan, Diana Apcar’s great-granddaughter and scriptwriter, and Dr. Meline Mesropyan, a Japan-based researcher specializing in Apcar’s life and humanitarian work.

Armenian Relief Society CEB supports institutions and programs throughout the homeland and the diaspora. The Central Executive Board of the Armenian Relief Society held its plenary session at its headquarters in Watertown, from March 19-22.

Tea Ceremony, Diana Apcar, photographer unknown, c. 1889

“Making a film requires a collective efforts of all Armenians, including those of the diaspora.  We are truly grateful to the ARS for considering our project and for their willingness to provide financial support. We look forward to more Armenian organizations joining our efforts, as this a profoundly important story that must be told – a story that carries forward the spirit, resilience, and trailblazing legacy of Diana Apcar, whose voice helped bring Armenian truth to the world,” said Mirzayan.

 

The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
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