Can Armenia Hold Fair Elections without Interference? Philippe Raffi Kalfayan Has Some Thoughts

WATERTOWN/PARIS — Earlier this year, a new organization came to be in Armenia, called the International Observatory for Democracy in Armenia (IODA), an independent, ad hoc monitoring body which has tasked itself with observing, documenting, and reporting on political and institutional developments before the June 7 parliamentary elections in Armenia.
The pre-election period has made waves with opposition figures being rounded up by the authorities.
The coordinator of the IODA executive board is the Paris-based international lawyer Philippe Raffi Kalfayan, a veteran observer of human rights in Armenia and many other locales around the world. (Kalfayan has been a longtime columnist for the Mirror-Spectator.) Kalfayan is a lecturer/researcher at the Paris Pantheon Assas Univ./Paris Human Rights Center. He is an Assistant Judge HCR at the National Court for Asylum Rights. He served as Secretary General of the International Federation for Human Rights (FIDH) from 2001 to 2007 and as a Legal Expert for the Council of Europe’s Directorate General for Human Rights and Rule of Law since 2003.
Joining him on the executive board of IODA are several international figures, including Kenneth Roth, a visiting Princeton School of Public an international affairs professor, former executive director of Human Rights Watch for 30 years, as well as a columnist for the Guardian; Sarah Leah Whitson, executive director of DAWN and former executive director of Human Rights Watch’s Middle East and North Africa Division; Jose Aranaz, a lawyer from Spain with vast international experience as a high-ranking officer at the UN High Commissioner Office for Human Rights; William Bourdon, an internationally noted attorney in France active in defending human rights and founder of SHERPA; Mark Jones, a UK-based barrister focusing on human rights and Bryan May, a former Canadian member of Parliament who chaired the Canada-Armenia Parliamentary Friendship Group.
Kalfayan explained, “IODA’s idea is simple and drawn from our experience: election day monitoring is certainly necessary to detect certain traditional forms of fraud, which are thankfully becoming less frequent, but generally speaking, intergovernmental organizations specializing in election observation, such as the OSCE [Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe] or the Council of Europe, which conduct such observations, never question the election results a posteriori.