Armenian Museum Hosts Music in Color Youth Program Exploring Art & Music

WATERTOWN — On Saturday, April 11, the Armenian Museum of America presented a dynamic and inspiring “Music in Color” youth workshop. The program was well received, filled with energy, creativity and a genuine sense of joy throughout the day.

After a tour of the “Arshile Gorky: Redrawing Community and Connections” exhibition, author and illustrator Alik Arzoumanian guided younger participants to express emotion freely through color and form by creating their own works of expressionist art. Meanwhile, older students were engaged deeply with sound by listening, interpreting, and translating music into personal artistic expression with accomplished guitarist Raffi Donoian through exploring “The Art of Disruption: The Art and Impact of Serj Tankian” while also creating works of art.

It was a special afternoon of learning how art and music come together to spark imagination across age groups. “The Armenian Museum of America looks forward to building on this momentum and welcoming even more young creatives at future events,” stated Development Director Sarah Hayes. “We thank Museum benefactor Nancy R. Kolligian for her leadership and support of this wonderful program!”