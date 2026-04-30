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Alex Minasian
Arts & Culture

Alex Minasian: Making a Living Playing Music

by
Artsvi Bakhchinyan
21
0

YEREVAN/NEW YORK CITY – Alex Minasian (born 1984) is an American pianist, educator, and impresario known for his versatility across musical genres. He holds two degrees from New York University and established his career at a young age. Minasian studied with renowned jazz pianists including Hank Jones, Don Friedman, Jean-Michel Pilc and James Williams. He has performed at major venues such as Birdland, Blue Note, Jazz at Lincoln Center and the Apollo Theater. Throughout his career, he has shared the stage with artists like James Ingram, Arturo Sandoval, Sheila Jordan and Hugh Masekela. He served as the final pianist for Little Jimmy Scott and as pianist and musical director for Mark Murphy and Billy Vera. Minasian continues to perform widely, including appearances at major jazz festivals and regular engagements in New York.

For more information about Alex see https://www.alexminasian.com/

Alex, what dreams did you have when you began your career, and how close has reality come to those early expectations? 

I just wanted to be able to make a living playing music, which is a pretty hard thing to do in this day and age. I also wanted to play with some of my heroes that I grew up listening to. So far, I’ve been very fortunate to work as a full-time musician and to have the opportunity to learn from and play with some of my heroes.

Jazz interpretations and improvisations can last too long. Have you ever completely lost yourself — so deeply that you didn’t even know how the piece ended?

You have to concentrate very hard when playing this music. I do lose myself in it sometimes, but I’m always aware of where I am in the structure of the piece.

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What is something you’ve discovered about yourself through your instrument that you couldn’t have found any other way?

You learn to express yourself through your instrument. You become able to reflect on yourself and explore what you’re feeling on any given day through music. I also discovered perseverance, as there are many challenges in staying the course, continuing to develop, and pushing forward.

You cooperated with some celebrities; could you please share some funny or insightful stories connected to them?

I used to play with the legendary jazz singer Little Jimmy Scott. He was very theatrical when he sang and had many fans from the acting world. He was also a mentor and friend to actor Joe Pesci when Joe was growing up in Newark, New Jersey, and trying to become a vocalist in his own right. Joe is a great jazz vocalist and has even sat in with us on occasion.

And my traditional question – your Armenian roots come from…

…Western Armenia, now called Eastern Turkey. Unfortunately, I don’t know exactly from where my ancestors were… anyone who knew the answer to that is long gone. My great-grandmother was a genocide survivor. She saw her whole family killed in front of her, she ended up in an orphanage in Syria, and eventually made it over to America.

The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
Topics: Musicians
People: Alex Minasian

My mother’s side is French Canadian and Irish. Even though they are quite different, they both share a strong faith and solid moral values. Unfortunately, I don’t speak Armenian — I only know a few words here and there. I used to attend kef times in New England, and I eat a lot of Armenian food. I especially spend time in Watertown, visiting local bakeries to get my favorite choregs. I also have many Armenian friends, and when I perform, especially in the greater Los Angeles area, there are always a lot of Armenians who come out to support me.

Who are your favorite Armenian musicians and artists?

I do like a lot of the traditional Armenian musicians, Richard Hagopian, John Berberian, Mal Barsamian. There are a few great Armenian jazz musicians that I play with as well, bassist Noah Garabedian, drummer Zach Malian, and bassist Ian Ashby.

Armenia is a very jazz loving country – have you ever been in your ancestors’ homeland?

I have never been, I would love to, as there are a lot of great jazz musicians there such as my friend, the great pianist Vahagn Hayrapetyan.

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