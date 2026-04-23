From Perkins to Armenia with Mission of Inclusion

WATERTOWN — The Perkins School for the Blind has long made an impact on the lives of children in Massachusetts. The first school for the blind in the United States, it was founded in 1829 in Watertown and counts among its alumni Hellen Keller.
But it is not just locally that the school is making an impact. Internationally, it is helping educated children with complex disabilities. According to their website, the school is currently collaborating with 223 schools globally, training more than 54,000 educators in the process.
Among the countries in which Perkins helps children with disabilities is Armenia. Darija Udovicic, the Croatia-based director of Perkins’ Europe Eurasia Region, and several members from the Perkins organization spoke recently about the organization’s work toward inclusion of differently abled children in Armenia. Perkins first started working in Armenia in 2006.
Perkins spends its resources on teaching educators and providing tools that will help the children, rather than facilities.
“We do not have a center. That is not how we work. We always work with local partners because we want them to own the knowledge we share so they can continue to grow and provide services,” Udovicic said.
Daniela Gissara of Perkins’ International Team, noted that the school serves in 42 countries, but that it only has that one physical plant.