Celebrate World Labyrinth Day at Armenian Heritage Park on May 2

BOSTON — The Armenian Heritage Park on the Greenway, Boston on Saturday, May 2 at 12:30 p.m., will host a gathering that highlights the shape-changing Abstract Sculpture and the Labyrinth’s global connection.

Held annually on the first Saturday in May, the Park becomes Boston’s connection to World Labyrinth Day: Walk as One at 1 p.m. This is a worldwide walk for peace and harmony that brings people together in cities across the globe from Boston, London, Paris, Chartres, Rome, Gyumri, Hong Kong, Tokyo and Buenos Aires walking together at the same moment in time.

At 12:45 p.m., all will gather in front of the Park’s Abstract Sculpture, reconfigured annually to create a new sculptural form, symbolic of a new life. Its changing shape reflects renewal, adaptation and the ongoing journey of communities across generations.

At 1 p.m., following a brief welcome, all are invited to participate in World Labyrinth Day: Walking as One in Peace & Harmony joining all ages in cities worldwide. The Labyrinth invites visitors to walk a single contemplative path, symbolic of life’s journey. Those who live and work nearby walk the Labyrinth daily joined by visitors from across the region and around the world.

Refreshments will follow.

In the heart of downtown Boston, Armenian Heritage Park on The Greenway is both a place of remembrance and a vibrant space for community, culture, and shared humanity. The art and landscape at the Park tell a story of heritage, resilience and the journeys that bring people to new shores.