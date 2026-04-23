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Catholicos of All Armenians Karekin II in Yerevan with young visitors
Armenia & Karabakh

Catholicos of All Armenians Karekin II Meets with Youth

by
The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
26
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ECHMIADZIN — On April 12, Karekin II, Supreme Patriarch and Catholicos of All Armenians, received at the Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin approximately 650 young people who had arrived on pilgrimage from various dioceses of Armenia, accompanied by their spiritual pastors.

The meeting began with the Lord’s Prayer and the Patriarchal hymn. Then the spiritual inspector and Director of the Central Office of the World Youth Organization of the Armenian Church, the Rev. Fr. Tovma Khachatryan, presented the young pilgrims to the Catholicos, noting that the youth had come to the Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin on the occasion of the Feast of the Resurrection of Christ to participate in the Divine Liturgy and to receive the fatherly blessing of the Catholicos of All Armenians.

On behalf of the clergy, Rev. Fr. Makar Galamdaryan (Shirak Diocese) delivered words of greeting and gratitude. Fr. Makar emphasized that the clergy responsible for youth unions organized this pilgrimage in response to the wishes of the young people, so that they might renew their vows, be strengthened in faith, and, having received the blessing of Holy Etchmiadzin, continue their lives as faithful children of the Mother Church.

On behalf of the youth, addresses were delivered by Yeretsgin Goharik Galtagazyan of the Shirak Diocese, Naira Davtyan (Aragatsotn Diocese), Maria Atanesyan (Syunik Diocese), Mane Mnatsakanyan (Masyatsotn Diocese), and Sargis Galstyan (Gugark Diocese).

Thereafter, the Catholicos of All Armenians welcomed the young visitors and addressed the difficult straits in which the church now finds itself in Armenia.

In his speech, he said, in part, “Our soul rejoices that in these spiritually renewing days of Easter you have gathered at the Mother See, manifesting your filial love and devotion to the Armenian Church.

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“Since Apostolic times, our Holy Church has been a radiant beacon in the life of our people, strengthening her children in faith and hope, and guiding them toward God, toward goodness and truth. Our Church has granted strength to her children in their striving to live and to create, in their aspirations for peace and justice.

“The Armenian Church is the spiritual home of our people, where every Armenian finds love, care, and pastoral concern, and is strengthened by heavenly gifts and blessings. Whoever desires to know the soul of the Armenian people must turn their gaze toward the Armenian Church.

“She has bestowed the strength to love the nation and the homeland, and, remaining faithful to her mission, has preserved and enriched our spiritual and cultural heritage, ever committed to the upbringing of the new generation in the spirit of Armenian traditions.

“Today, we again face an undesirable situation, when in our homeland the Church has become the target of attacks by representatives of the authorities.

“Over the past year, we have witnessed unprecedented pressure: unlawful arrests of bishops, artificial obstacles to the exercise of pastoral ministry, and attempts to seize our ancient monasteries and churches.

“With the apparent patronage of the authorities, an individual removed from the position of Primate of the Masyatsotn Diocese and defrocked continues to occupy the diocesan headquarters and, on the basis of unlawful court and enforcement decisions, acts in a secular capacity as a diocesan head.

The Armenian Mirror-Spectator

“Recently, we also witnessed another unconstitutional step, when the ruling political force included unacceptable provisions concerning the Armenian Church in its electoral program. All this, as you well know, is accompanied by fabricated accusations, incitement of intolerance, and open threats.

“History, however, testifies that, with trust in God, our Church has always overcome trials. Today as well, the Armenian Church continues to serve zealously the national revival and remains a devoted advocate for the strengthening of our state and the deepening of social harmony. She will continue to defend our national rights, aspirations, and goals.”

 

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