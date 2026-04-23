Catholicos of All Armenians Karekin II Meets with Youth

ECHMIADZIN — On April 12, Karekin II, Supreme Patriarch and Catholicos of All Armenians, received at the Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin approximately 650 young people who had arrived on pilgrimage from various dioceses of Armenia, accompanied by their spiritual pastors.

The meeting began with the Lord’s Prayer and the Patriarchal hymn. Then the spiritual inspector and Director of the Central Office of the World Youth Organization of the Armenian Church, the Rev. Fr. Tovma Khachatryan, presented the young pilgrims to the Catholicos, noting that the youth had come to the Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin on the occasion of the Feast of the Resurrection of Christ to participate in the Divine Liturgy and to receive the fatherly blessing of the Catholicos of All Armenians.

On behalf of the clergy, Rev. Fr. Makar Galamdaryan (Shirak Diocese) delivered words of greeting and gratitude. Fr. Makar emphasized that the clergy responsible for youth unions organized this pilgrimage in response to the wishes of the young people, so that they might renew their vows, be strengthened in faith, and, having received the blessing of Holy Etchmiadzin, continue their lives as faithful children of the Mother Church.

On behalf of the youth, addresses were delivered by Yeretsgin Goharik Galtagazyan of the Shirak Diocese, Naira Davtyan (Aragatsotn Diocese), Maria Atanesyan (Syunik Diocese), Mane Mnatsakanyan (Masyatsotn Diocese), and Sargis Galstyan (Gugark Diocese).

Thereafter, the Catholicos of All Armenians welcomed the young visitors and addressed the difficult straits in which the church now finds itself in Armenia.

In his speech, he said, in part, “Our soul rejoices that in these spiritually renewing days of Easter you have gathered at the Mother See, manifesting your filial love and devotion to the Armenian Church.