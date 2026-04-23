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Armenia & KarabakhInternational

Armenia Partners with Firebird AI on $25M high-performance computing project

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The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
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YEREVAN (Public Radio of Armenia) — Armenia’s Ministry of High-Tech Industry has signed a $25-million agreement with Firebird AI to acquire high-performance computing (HPC) resources aimed at accelerating the country’s artificial intelligence (AI) ecosystem and technological development.

Under the five-year agreement, the Armenian government will procure advanced computing capacity from Firebird AI, enabling expanded access to powerful infrastructure for research, innovation, and industry applications.

The agreement was signed by the Ministry’s Secretary General Davit Gasparyan and Firebird AI founder and CEO Alexander Yesayan.

Minister of High-Tech Industry Mkhitar Hayrapetyan highlighted that the initiative stems from strategic agreements between the governments of Armenia and the United States, as well as the active efforts of the company’s founders.

“This is only the beginning of a long journey,” Hayrapetyan said. “The project creates new opportunities in science, advanced technologies, and innovation, setting new benchmarks for development.”

He emphasized that one of the key principles of the initiative is to ensure that the computing resources generated in Armenia primarily serve the local ecosystem. The Artificial Intelligence Virtual Institute (AIVI), established last year, will play a central role in providing access to these resources.

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Hayrapetyan also described the project as a strong example of public-private partnership, expected to contribute to Armenia’s economic growth and strengthen its position on the global technology map.

Firebird AI CEO Alexander Yesayan noted that the collaboration is designed to reinforce Armenia’s AI ecosystem and stimulate innovation.

“Artificial intelligence is transforming the world, and countries that make bold decisions today will define the rules tomorrow,” Yesayan said. “This is a joint commitment by the state and private sector to provide scientists, researchers, students, and startups with the tools needed to harness AI for Armenia’s development.”

Rev Lebaredian, Vice President of Omniverse and simulation technologies at NVIDIA, also underscored the project’s significance, suggesting Armenia has the potential to emerge as a global technology leader.

According to Lebaredian, the first phase of the project will bring Armenia’s computing capacity to the level of Germany, while the second phase — expected to be completed by the end of the year — could place the country among the world’s top five in terms of total AI computing power.

“The goal is to position the country at the forefront globally, leveraging the power of AI supercomputing,” he said, adding that the infrastructure will provide Armenia with capabilities comparable to those of countries with populations in the billions.

The Armenian Mirror-Spectator

The agreement marks a major step forward in developing Armenia’s technological capabilities. It is expected to create the foundation for new AI solutions, expand research activity, and foster a more competitive, knowledge-based innovation ecosystem.

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