Armenia Partners with Firebird AI on $25M high-performance computing project

YEREVAN (Public Radio of Armenia) — Armenia’s Ministry of High-Tech Industry has signed a $25-million agreement with Firebird AI to acquire high-performance computing (HPC) resources aimed at accelerating the country’s artificial intelligence (AI) ecosystem and technological development.

Under the five-year agreement, the Armenian government will procure advanced computing capacity from Firebird AI, enabling expanded access to powerful infrastructure for research, innovation, and industry applications.

The agreement was signed by the Ministry’s Secretary General Davit Gasparyan and Firebird AI founder and CEO Alexander Yesayan.

Minister of High-Tech Industry Mkhitar Hayrapetyan highlighted that the initiative stems from strategic agreements between the governments of Armenia and the United States, as well as the active efforts of the company’s founders.

“This is only the beginning of a long journey,” Hayrapetyan said. “The project creates new opportunities in science, advanced technologies, and innovation, setting new benchmarks for development.”

He emphasized that one of the key principles of the initiative is to ensure that the computing resources generated in Armenia primarily serve the local ecosystem. The Artificial Intelligence Virtual Institute (AIVI), established last year, will play a central role in providing access to these resources.