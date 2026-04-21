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The Holy Mother of God Armenian Cathedral of Stepanakert viewed nestled in the heart of Stepanakert before its destruction (photo Marut Vanyan)
Armenia & KarabakhArts & CultureInternational

Second Church Razed in Stepanakert

by
Marut Vanyan
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By now, according to Artsakh Cultural Heritage Ombudsman Hovik Avanesov, more than 1,000 cases of vandalism have been recorded in Artsakh (Nagorno Karabakh).

The Artsakh Tourism and Cultural Development Agency issued a statement which states: “On the eve of the 111th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide, we record that the Azerbaijani occupation administration has destroyed the Church of the Holy Mother of God in Stepanakert.”

Worshippers at the Holy Mother of God Cathedral in Stepanakert in the recent past (photo Marut Vanyan)

The agency goes on to write: “This is not just the demolition of a church. This is a continuation of the same policy that led to the Armenian Genocide a century ago. Today it manifests itself in new forms: as a cultural genocide and a planned process of erasure of the homeland, the goal of which is the final elimination of the Armenian historical memory, culture and spiritual presence in Artsakh. Not only buildings are being destroyed, but also the people’s identity, past and right to the future.”

The Azerbaijani media did not do this in a showy manner, as in the case of the parliament building, when all the media outlets reported how they were demolishing evidence of what they called the separatist regime. In the case of the church, attentive Karabakh Armenians, who are familiar with all the buildings there, noticed that the videos distributed by the Azerbaijanis do not include the giant cathedral, which stood high in the center of the city and was visible from everywhere.

“We die while living. They demolished the Church of the Holy Mother of God,” wrote one former Stepanakert resident on social media, like many others unable to contain the emotions this act caused.

The consecration of this church was a major event at the time. Everyone was happy that the city finally had a church where they could pray, attend services, get married, and be baptized. In the evenings, people simply strolled through the park next to the church, admiring its architecture.

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But this was more than just a church, and during the wars of 2020 and 2023, when the city was mercilessly bombed, residents took refuge in its basement, relying more on God’s protection than on the thick walls.

In 2023, when Stepanakert was being bombed, people who lived near the church came and took shelter in the basement of the church. Mrs. Rosa, on a stretcher, is one of them. (photo Marut Vanyan)

People’s joy knew no bounds when someone delivered grapes to a starving city during the days of the blockade in 2023 and gave them to the locals in the churchyard. And when there wasn’t bombing, the basement was turned into a movie theater and gallery, where locals watched religious films and famous photographers displayed their works.

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When the Armenian Apostolic Church celebrated the day of the blessing of grapes in 2023, due to the lack of fuel, it was not possible to deliver grapes to Stepanakert from the villages. However, a man from the village of Sos in Martuni somehow managed to deliver grapes to Stepanakert and the priest blessed and offered them to the locals. (photo Marut Vanyan)
When the Armenian Apostolic Church celebrated the day of the blessing of grapes in 2023, due to the lack of fuel, it was not possible to deliver grapes to Stepanakert from the villages. However, a man from the village of Sos in Martuni somehow managed to deliver grapes to Stepanakert and the priest blessed and offered them to the locals. (photo Marut Vanyan)

During the 2023 blockade, it had become a more familiar place for people who had no more hope of redress from the UN, Europe, Russia, or Armenia. The only “court” left from which to demand justice was this church.

Next to the church was a military base and the National Security Service. One of my friends proudly said that she lived in the most protected neighborhood in the city. “Here is the church, which means God’s protection, the military base and the National Security Service. I am triply protected,” she exclaimed, proud of her neighborhood.

The Azerbaijani media loves to show new megaprojects in Nagorno-Karabakh and loves to show how Azerbaijan demolishes the parliament building, but why does it demolish churches in secret? Is it uncomfortable to show the world how bulldozers demolish a huge Christian church?

The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
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