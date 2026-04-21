Second Church Razed in Stepanakert

By now, according to Artsakh Cultural Heritage Ombudsman Hovik Avanesov, more than 1,000 cases of vandalism have been recorded in Artsakh (Nagorno Karabakh).

The Artsakh Tourism and Cultural Development Agency issued a statement which states: “On the eve of the 111th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide, we record that the Azerbaijani occupation administration has destroyed the Church of the Holy Mother of God in Stepanakert.”

The agency goes on to write: “This is not just the demolition of a church. This is a continuation of the same policy that led to the Armenian Genocide a century ago. Today it manifests itself in new forms: as a cultural genocide and a planned process of erasure of the homeland, the goal of which is the final elimination of the Armenian historical memory, culture and spiritual presence in Artsakh. Not only buildings are being destroyed, but also the people’s identity, past and right to the future.”

The Azerbaijani media did not do this in a showy manner, as in the case of the parliament building, when all the media outlets reported how they were demolishing evidence of what they called the separatist regime. In the case of the church, attentive Karabakh Armenians, who are familiar with all the buildings there, noticed that the videos distributed by the Azerbaijanis do not include the giant cathedral, which stood high in the center of the city and was visible from everywhere.

“We die while living. They demolished the Church of the Holy Mother of God,” wrote one former Stepanakert resident on social media, like many others unable to contain the emotions this act caused.

The consecration of this church was a major event at the time. Everyone was happy that the city finally had a church where they could pray, attend services, get married, and be baptized. In the evenings, people simply strolled through the park next to the church, admiring its architecture.