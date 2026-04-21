Pashinyan Accuses Karapetyan and Others of Being ‘Foreign Agents’

By Arshaluys Barseghyan

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has appeared to accuse his opponent, the detained Russian–Armenian tycoon Samvel Karapetyan, of being a “foreign agent,” claiming that the authorities have compiled a “thick file” of individuals they believe are acting in line with foreign agendas.

Pashinyan cited “assessment and data obtained” by state agencies indicating that a number of individuals were operating as “foreign agents” in Armenia.

He further stated that he maintains a list of such individuals, and clarified that his statements primarily referred to political figures.

“If those people are still at large, it means they have not yet crossed the line into espionage, but they are acting within that logic. Some individuals are very close to that line, walking along its edge. Once they cross it, there will be a response,” Pashinyan said.

The comments came in response to a question about his earlier discussion of “foreign agents” in Armenia in parliament on April 15.