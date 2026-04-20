Artist Zareh in the Spotlight

GLENDALE — Litavie Art Gallery recently presented “Where Motion Becomes Memory,” a new solo exhibition by artist Zareh, April 2 to 11.

At the opening night on April 2, artist Seta Injeyan welcomed everyone and gave a thorough analysis of Zareh’s work. Injeyan said, “Through every line, Zareh invites us to see not just with our eyes, but with our hearts.” She added, “Above all, what makes Zareh a true artist is not only his remarkable skill, but his humility. He listens — to his materials, to his subjects, to the world — and offers back images that are thoughtful, kind, and courageous.”

Zareh was born in 1956 in Aleppo, Syria. His family relocated to Beirut, Lebanon, in 1963, where he spent his formative years. Growing up in a region with a rich cultural tapestry, Zareh developed an early appreciation for art and heritage. However, the Lebanese Civil War profoundly impacted his life, prompting him to emigrate to the United States in 1983 to join his twin brother Hovig.

Zareh’s artistic journey is deeply intertwined with his identity and experiences, as he explores themes of resilience, identity, and memory in his work. His unique style combines traditional and contemporary elements, emphasizing emotive storytelling through visual art.

Notable for his evocative paintings and drawings, Zareh has also ventured into performance art. Some of his prominent performances include “Turkish Soup Made with Armenian Bones,” “The Red Trees of the Armenian Genocide” and “Marry the Priest.” These works have been critically acclaimed and featured in major U.S. media outlets such as the Los Angeles Times, La Opinión and KTLA.

In 2025, Armenian Arts published Zareh’s artwork in a hardcover book titled Zareh: A Visual Journey. The book includes a chapter by art critic Peter Frank and analysis by Gayane Ghazarian.