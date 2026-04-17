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Dancers at the Kef Time dinner dance
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Kef Time Los Angeles Dinner Dance – A Memorable Evening

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The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
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ALTADENA, Calif. — On Saturday, April 11, the Tekeyan Cultural Association Metro Los Angeles Chapter organized an eventful “Kef Time Los Angeles” dinner dance at the TCA Beshgeturian Center in Altadena, CA. The band featured Antranig Kzirian (oud and vocals), Yervand Kalajian (violin), Mher Mnatsakanyan (clarinet and duduk), Vik Momjian (bass) and George Bilezikjian (dumbeg). Those in attendance enjoyed the rhythmic sounds of the band with their dance-oriented style of Armenian folk music. Among the featured dances were the Tamzara, Pampouri, Laz Bar and Sepasdia Bar, among many others.

The Kef Time band

The TCA Metro Los Angeles Chapter will welcome back the band to the TCA Beshgeturian Center for a Poon Paregentan dinner dance on Saturday, February 6, 2027. Please email info@tekeyanla.org to be added to our email list or follow us on Instagram @tekeyanla.

Dancers at the Kef Time dinner dance

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