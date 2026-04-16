The Secret History of Kınalı, an Armenian Island off Constantinople

By Garo Gumusyan
(Notes from the book Istanbul Islands, published in 1962 – quite old, but when it comes to history, does it matter whether the Peloponnesian Wars are told in 1962 or 2022?)
Off the coast of Constantinople, there are four islands which were called “Princes Islands” during the Byzantine Empire, named for being a favorite destination to exile nobility fallen from favor.
They are Prinkepos, Halki, Antigone and Prote in Greek, Büyükada, Heybeli, Burgaz, and our subject, Kınalı (full name Kınalıada) in Turkish.
Why is Kınalı called the Armenian Island? While, ethnically, Buyukada is heavily Jewish and Turkish populated, Heybeli Turkish and Burgaz Greek, Kınalı has been heavily populated by Armenians for at least the last two centuries with an interesting history dating back to the Byzantium.
But, before delving into its history, let’s take a brief look at the geological, geographical and climatic characteristics of the island. The first three islands have been blessed by pleasant, temperate climates, however, as we get to ours, being so close to the others, yet, it is cold and windy, not recommended for those with bronchitis. Geologically, rocky and pebbly. It is covered by bushes and scrubland. It serves as a tribute to us Armenians with our unique historic ability to settle at the wrong place and the wrong neighborhood wherever we’ve been throughout history. While the other pleasant islands are inhabited by Turks, Jews and Greeks, why would we pick the uninhabitable Kınalı? How could it be otherwise? Let’s not forget, it was the preferred destination for exile by the Byzantines.