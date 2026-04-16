Shahinian Lectures Strengthen Ties Between Catholic University and Armenians

WASHINGTON — Several colleges across the United States offer Armenian studies, but only one in the nation’s capital and its immediate vicinity provides such an opportunity: the Catholic University of America (CUA).

“Armenian studies have been at the center of this university from the very beginning. The first professor who came to CUA was a Roman Catholic priest who knew and studied Armenian,” said Dr. Stephanos Alexopoulos, director of the Institute for the Study of Eastern Christianity, in an interview. He noted that Armenian studies have been part of the university’s history “throughout the years” and have “always been present.”

In recent years, several developments have further strengthened Armenian studies at the university. Among them is the arrival of Dr. Robin Darling Young, a specialist in Armenian studies who teaches Grabar, the classical Armenian language. Bishop Daniel Findikyan, former primate of the Eastern Diocese of the Armenian Church of America, has also joined as a research professor of Armenian liturgy.

“With the blessing of His Holiness the Catholicos of All Armenians, I conduct research on Armenian liturgy for CUA at the Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin, where I also teach at the Gevorgian Theological Seminary,” Bishop Findikyan said.

Support from community activist and local benefactor Dean Shahinian has further expanded ties between the Armenian community and the Catholic University of America. Named in honor of Shahinian’s parents, the Grace and Paul Shahinian Annual Lecture Series provide scholars, students and visitors with an opportunity to learn about Armenian religion, culture and traditions.

“At St. Mary Armenian Church in Washington, D.C., we held monthly lectures on aspects of Armenian culture for nine years,” Shahinian said, describing the origins of the initiative. “Those lectures drew large audiences.” Seeking to expand their reach, he approached the university, which agreed to host an annual lecture on Armenian studies.