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Dr. Helen Evans displays images of Armenian khachkars on screens during her talk
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Shahinian Lectures Strengthen Ties Between Catholic University and Armenians

by
Haykaram Nahapetyan
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WASHINGTON — Several colleges across the United States offer Armenian studies, but only one in the nation’s capital and its immediate vicinity provides such an opportunity: the Catholic University of America (CUA).

“Armenian studies have been at the center of this university from the very beginning. The first professor who came to CUA was a Roman Catholic priest who knew and studied Armenian,” said Dr. Stephanos Alexopoulos, director of the Institute for the Study of Eastern Christianity, in an interview. He noted that Armenian studies have been part of the university’s history “throughout the years” and have “always been present.”

In recent years, several developments have further strengthened Armenian studies at the university. Among them is the arrival of Dr. Robin Darling Young, a specialist in Armenian studies who teaches Grabar, the classical Armenian language. Bishop Daniel Findikyan, former primate of the Eastern Diocese of the Armenian Church of America, has also joined as a research professor of Armenian liturgy.

Dr. Robin Darling Young

“With the blessing of His Holiness the Catholicos of All Armenians, I conduct research on Armenian liturgy for CUA at the Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin, where I also teach at the Gevorgian Theological Seminary,” Bishop Findikyan said.

Dean Shahinian

Support from community activist and local benefactor Dean Shahinian has further expanded ties between the Armenian community and the Catholic University of America. Named in honor of Shahinian’s parents, the Grace and Paul Shahinian Annual Lecture Series provide scholars, students and visitors with an opportunity to learn about Armenian religion, culture and traditions.

“At St. Mary Armenian Church in Washington, D.C., we held monthly lectures on aspects of Armenian culture for nine years,” Shahinian said, describing the origins of the initiative. “Those lectures drew large audiences.” Seeking to expand their reach, he approached the university, which agreed to host an annual lecture on Armenian studies.

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“The agreement was that the lectures would focus on Armenian Christian art and culture and be presented by a distinguished scholar,” Shahinian said.

The lecture series has featured prominent academics. Last year’s speaker was Dr. Sergio La Porta of California State University, who presented on Christian-Muslim relations in medieval Armenia. The previous year, Dr. Zara Pogossian of the University of Florence spoke about women rulers in medieval Armenia. Art historian Dr. Christina Maranci also delivered a lecture in an earlier installment.

A hallmark of the event is the inclusion of Armenian cuisine following each lecture. At the March 26 event, guests sampled zhengyalov hats (herb-stuffed flatbread), basturma and Armenian wines, supplied by Yerevan Café of Washington, DC.

Dr. Helen Evans

This year’s lecture featured Dr. Helen Evans, curator at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York. She earned her Ph.D. in medieval Armenian art from New York University in the 1980s and conducted research in Armenia when it was still part of the Soviet Union. At the Met, Evans contributed to the Armenian galleries and curated the landmark “Armenia!” exhibition in 2018.

“Under her direction, the brilliance of Armenian art and culture was brought together at the Metropolitan Museum,” Dr. Young said in introducing the speaker.

In a virtual presentation, Evans discussed Armenian architecture, book production, fine arts and travel accounts, with a particular focus on Cilicia. Drawing on her expertise in both Armenian and Byzantine history, she highlighted the region’s historical significance.

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“When the Byzantine Empire was in decline, Cilicia positioned itself as the next Christian Byzantine state in the East,” Evans said.

She also noted that the kings of Cilician Armenia maintained extensive relations with Mongol rulers and that the medieval traveler Marco Polo departed for Mongolia from the Armenian Kingdom of Cilicia. As such, the Mediterranean Armenian kingdom served as a bridge between Western and Eastern civilizations.

Evans highlighted two medieval Armenian khachkars (cross-stones) located in New York — one at the Metropolitan Museum of Art and another at the United Nations headquarters. The Met khachkar originates from the fortress of Lori and is among the museum’s most notable objects. The second, from Geghard, was a gift from the Armenian government to the United Nations and was displayed at the Met during renovations at UN headquarters. Both date to the 12th–13th centuries.

Evans is expected to visit Washington later this year and may meet with members of the Armenian community, scholars and students, university officials said.

In recognition of her contributions to Armenian art and scholarship, the Armenian General Benevolent Union has established a scholarship in her name. Meanwhile, the LUA authorities, Dean Shahinian, and Washington Armenian community members consider the opportunities of further expansion of Armenian studies at LU. Bishop Findikyan will start teaching Armenian studies at this notable college later this year.

It should be added that Dean Shahinian has recently made a generous donation of $12,000 to the Armenian Studies Program at Fresno State University (FSU) to support the establishment of the Grace and Paul Shahinian Armenian Christian Art Lecture Series at FSU.

An acccompanying video report follows.

 

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