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Suren Bagratuni
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Pegasus Season Finale ‘New Voices’ to Feature Three New York Premieres in a Showcase of World-Class Artists

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The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
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NEW YORK — Pegasus: The Orchestra concludes its season on Friday, May 15, at 7:30 p.m. at Merkin Hall, Kaufman Music Center (129 West 67th Street, New York, NY) with New Voices – A Journey of Armenian Music, an ambitious and deeply compelling program featuring three New York Premieres and a roster of internationally acclaimed artists.

Led by founder, Principal Conductor and Artistic Director Karén Hakobyan, this season finale offers a rare opportunity to experience Armenian masterworks seldom heard on major New York stages — spanning intimate songs, virtuosic concerti, and electrifying orchestral showpieces — brought to life by world-renowned soloists.

The evening opens with the New York Premiere of Hakobyan’s Vocalise for Voice and Orchestra, followed by a deeply expressive vocal sequence tracing a poetic arc across generations of Armenian music — from Komitas Vardapet’s songs to Arno Babadjanian’s Vocalise — performed by Metropolitan Opera soprano Tatev Baroyan.

From left, Tatev Baroyan, Suren Bagratuni, Ruggero Allifranchini and Karén Hakobyan

“I feel deeply honored to give the New York premiere of Karén Hakobyan’s Vocalise for Voice and Orchestra,” Baroyan said. “To bring this piece together with Komitas’s timeless songs and Babadjanian’s Vocalise, forming a continuous vocal journey across Armenian music, is especially meaningful to me. Presenting these voices on a New York stage is both a privilege and a responsibility I embrace wholeheartedly.”

The first half culminates in the New York Premiere of Arno Babadjanian’s Cello Concerto, a gripping and rarely performed work, featuring internationally renowned cellist and Tchaikovsky Competition Silver Medalist Suren Bagratuni.

“Babadjanian’s Cello Concerto is a work I have long hoped to perform,” Bagratuni said. “I am delighted that its New York premiere will take place with Pegasus. It is a powerful and deeply expressive work, and I am thrilled to help bring it to life for new audiences.”

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The second half opens with the New York Premiere of Edvard Bagdasarian’s Rhapsody for Violin and Orchestra, featuring internationally acclaimed violinist Ruggero Allifranchini, Concertmaster of the Festival Orchestra of Lincoln Center and Pegasus Guest Concertmaster.

“It is a true privilege to champion Edvard Bagdasarian’s Rhapsody for Violin and Orchestra in its New York premiere,” Allifranchini said. “This is a work that deserves to be heard more widely — vibrant, expressive, and rich in Armenian character. I am delighted to help bring this powerful music to new audiences with Pegasus.”

The program concludes with exhilarating selections from Aram Khachaturian’s Spartacus, Gayaneh and Masquerade Suites, bringing the season to a thrilling close with music of sweeping intensity, brilliant orchestration, and unmistakable vitality.

“For me, this finale is a deeply personal journey into the spiritual and emotional landscape of my Armenian heritage. This music carries memory, longing, resilience, and beauty, and I believe it speaks not only to one people, but to something universal in all of us.”

For tickets visit https://www.kaufmanmusiccenter.org/mch/event/PegasusArmenianMusic/

The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
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