Mosaics of Armenia: A Celebration of Armenian Musical Heritage Comes to Lexington

LEXINGTON, Mass. — On May 17, the Massachusetts Chamber Music Artists (MCMA) will present Mosaics of Armenia: Voices from the Homeland, an evening devoted to the richness, diversity, and expressive power of Armenian music, at 7 p.m. The concert will take place at Follen Church, 755 Massachusetts Ave., Lexington.

The performance will feature cellist Suren Bagratuni, silver medalist of the prestigious 1986 International Tchaikovsky Competition, pianist Karén Hakobyan, an acclaimed pianist/conductor/ composer and MCMA founder, soloist/recitalist/chamber musician violinist Haig Hovsepian, https://www.haighovsepian.com/ .

Born in Yerevan, Bagratuni has built a distinguished international career as a soloist, recitalist and chamber musician, performing with major orchestras across Europe, Asia, and the Americas and appearing at renowned festivals and concert halls worldwide. A celebrated recording artist with an extensive discography, he currently serves as Professor of Cello at Michigan State University and Artistic Director of the Cello Plus Festival. Hakobyan, widely praised for his commanding technique and musical depth, has appeared at major venues including Carnegie Hall and collaborated with leading orchestras and chamber musicians. He is also the founder, artistic director, and principal conductor of Pegasus: The Orchestra, an ensemble known for its innovative programming and vibrant performances that engage audiences and explore a wide range of repertoire. Together with Hovsepian, these artists will present a program reflecting the voices of Armenian music across generations.

The evening will feature works by Komitas, the foundational figure who preserved and transformed Armenian folk traditions into art music; Aram Khachaturian, whose vibrant and rhythmically electrifying works brought Armenian musical language to international prominence; and Arno Babajanian, whose music blends lyricism, passion, and sweeping romantic expression. The program will also feature the U.S. premiere of a work by Grikor Hakhinian, whose deeply expressive works extend this tradition with a distinct, modern voice, alongside contemporary composer Gagik Hovunts, whose music offers audiences a fresh perspective on the evolution of Armenian musical expression. Heard together in a single evening, these works form a musical mosaic revealing the richness, depth, and diversity of Armenia’s cultural landscape.

For Hovsepian, the concert represents more than a single evening of music. It reflects a broader mission to share Armenian culture with wider audiences while giving Armenian composers a central place on the concert stage.

“Armenian music contains an extraordinary range of emotion, color, and storytelling,” Hovsepian said. “Through this program we want audiences to experience how varied and powerful that tradition is. Each work offers a different perspective, yet together they form a vivid portrait of Armenia’s musical identity.”