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Jaakko Heikkilä
Arts & CultureInternational

Jaakko Heikkilä: ‘Armenia Stays on My Mind Constantly’

by
Artsvi Bakhchinyan
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YEREVAN/KUKKOLA, Finland — Jaakko Heikkilä (born 1956) is a Finnish photographer known for his documentary-style portraits and ethnographic approach to photography. He studied civil engineering at the University of Oulu. While studying he started to take photograph and at the end of the year 1989 he left the University for concentrating totally to photography. Heikkilä has photographed groups such as the Meänkieli speakers in northern Scandinavia and Finno-Ugric peoples in Russia, exploring how traditions persist in modern contexts. His images are typically staged yet rooted in real environments, blending documentary and artistic composition. He has exhibited widely across Europe, with shows in museums and galleries in Finland, Sweden, Germany, and beyond. Heikkilä has also published several photobooks combining visual storytelling with anthropological insight (“Our land – Meänmaa,” 1992, “Pomors,” 2001, “Kukkolankoski,” 2005, “Silent Talks,” 2011, “Kitchen Talks,” 2014, “Rooms Hidden by the Water,” 2016, “Sweet Song of Harlem,” 2021, “Philosophy of Wealth,” 2022, etc.).

Dear Jaakko, your work often explores themes of identity, migration, and cultural memory, particularly among minority and marginalized communities. Armenia is relatively little known in Finland. How did Armenia and Armenians come into your focus?

I participated in August 2003 the group exhibition celebrating the 300th anniversary of St. Petersburg. Sitting in the train back to Helsinki I shoved my Pomors book to the man who organized the Church Sings Festival in Helsinki. He leafed through the book, looked at me and leafed again. Then he asked: “Would You like to go to Armenia? We dedicate the 2005 festival to Armenia.” I answered yes without any hesitation. In April 2004 I worked for one month in Armenia. The project then took me to Los Angeles and Venice with the support of Finnish Frame. My first Armenia exhibition was in Venice Biennale 2005 organized by Finnish Frame.

Armenian Unspoken Destinies (2008) is among your published photography books documenting Armenians in Armenia, Los Angeles, and Venice. What did you uncover in this work?

In Los Angeles and Venice I recorded family histories that are somehow linked to the Ottoman genocide. All the stories are really touching. Here is the story of Vahe Berberian in Los Angeles:

“My father was born in 1914, one year before the Armenian massacres. He was just one year old when the deportations started. His entire family, including his father, was massacred. Not many from that village survived. During the deportations my grandmother was worried about my father dying of starvation. She did not want him to suffer. Three times she went to the river, to throw little Raffi into the water. But every time she came back, not having had the courage to do it. She told me that that the river had been so full of dead bodies that it would not have taken the baby.”

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And then Seeroon Yeretzian in LA: “My father did not believe in God. Once he took me to an Armenian temple next to the church. Inside there was a heap of skulls. He told me these were the skulls of Armenians killed in the desert, collected and brought to the church. He stood there silently thinking that perhaps his brother was there in the heap. There were large skulls and small children’s skulls. All were smiling — I thought that the Armenian skulls were smiling.”

Venice is one of the European cities with the most Armenian traces. Aside from San Lazzaro Island, what other Armenian sites or subjects did you photograph there?

I never forget the words of Fr. Ulouhodjian on San Lazarro island: “When Europeans still wandered in forests, we were already in palaces.” Beside San Lazzaro I photographed also in Armenian College quite close to campo Santa Margherita.

In addition to Father Ulouhodjian I photographed and filmed the story of Garo Dermidjian, Hacob on Lido and Arto Keucheyan. Garo stays in my memories as a melancholic warm personality. He told as follows: “All the family was killed 1n 1915 apart from my father. He stayed for three years with a Kurdish family. Later, his cousin took him to Aleppo. Then he went to Beirut, ended up in Marseille in 1920. He came to San Lazzaro in 1923, left in 1927, married in Lyon in 1930. In 1950 He sent me to San Lazzaro.”

Picking herbs, Ghazaravan, Armenia 2004. Photo by Jaakko Heikkilä

Could you share some interesting or humorous anecdotes from your experiences in Armenia?

Here comes a little story. I started my days just going around in the village for meeting people.

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The name of the village was Nazervan. Today the name is Ghazaravan. It was quite early morning. I felt a tap,a tentative greeting, soft as the sunny morning, on my left shoulder. The man pointed and said, “This way, come!”

We walked along a narrow path next to a pile of dung, past the praying piglets. First the man lifted a rag of cloth hanging in front of the door. Then he opened the blue door.

We were in the cottage, a sanctuary, on the floor of which stone plates had cracked.

There we sat drinking strong Armenian coffee, without words, without a common language. Suddenly, in the silence, the man walked to a cabinet at the back wall. He picked up the only book in the house, a Bible, the covers and fragile pages of which were partly burned. He stroked the burned pages with his fingers.

“Ottoman, Ottoman Imperium,” he said and took the bible back to the carpet.

This is more a short story than anecdote. But to me it was remarkable and touching moment with him.

Could we say that, alongside Finnish monk Serafim Seppälä’s organized regular trips to Armenia and his publications on the country, your photographs have also contributed to raising awareness of Armenia within Finnish society? 

 I really hope that beside Serafim I have also contributed to raising awareness. Before pandemia 2016 – 2019 we organized together with Marianne Tillman (Armeniatours) six workshops for Finnish photographers in Armenia. Each workshop had ten participants. We were in Ghazaravan village, Echmiadzin and Dilijan. Of course, exhibitions are raising awareness. After the first exhibition in Venice Biennale 2005, “Unspoken Destinies” has been in two museums and one Art Hall in Finland. Then in many exhibitions with other series.

On March 8, your exhibition opened at the Aine Art Museum in Tornio and will remain on view until August, featuring your Armenian works as well. Are there other ongoing or future projects related to Armenia?

I don’t have exact plans related to Armenia for now. But Armenia stays constantly on my mind. It would be great to donate my photos to the Yerevan Museum of Modern Art.

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