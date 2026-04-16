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People inspect damage, in the aftermath of Israeli strikes on the Mreijeh neighbourhood in Beirut's southern suburbs, amid cross-border hostilities between Hezbollah and Israel, in Beirut, Lebanon October 4, 2024. REUTERS/Ali Alloush TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
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Israel Is Continuing Attacks on Lebanon

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The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
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BEIRUT (Combined Sources) — The Israeli military is continuing its sustained attacks on Lebanon. It has demolished entire villages as part of its invasion of south Lebanon, rigging homes with explosives and razing them to the ground in massive remote detonations.

The Guardian reviewed three videos posted by the Israeli military and on social media, which showed Israel carrying out mass detonations in the villages of Taybeh, Naqoura and Deir Seryan along the Israel-Lebanon border. Lebanese media has reported more mass detonations in other border villages, but satellite imagery was not readily available to verify these claims.

The demolitions came after Israel’s minister of defense, Israel Katz, called for the destruction of “all houses” in border villages “in accordance with the model used in Rafah and Beit Hanoun in Gaza” to stop threats to communities in northern Israel. The Israeli military destroyed 90 percent of homes in Rafah, in south Gaza.

The tactic of mass destruction of homes in Gaza, where Israel has been accused of committing genocide, was described as domicide by academics, a strategy that is used to systematically destroy and damage civilian housing to render entire areas uninhabitable.

The Israeli military has said they are targeting Hezbollah infrastructure such as tunnels and military facilities, which it claims the armed group has embedded in civilian homes, through these demolitions.

Israel has said that it will occupy vast swathes of south Lebanon, establishing a “security zone” in the entire area up to the Litani River, and that displaced people would not be allowed to return to their homes until the safety of Israel’s northern cities is guaranteed, prompting concern there will be long-term displacement.

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According to Amnesty International, as of April 11, 2026, more than 2,000 people have been killed in Lebanon due to intensified Israeli airstrikes which began on March 2, according to Lebanon’s Health Ministry.

According to Al Jazeera, as of mid-April, the conflict has displaced more than 1.2 million people within Lebanon, representing roughly 20% of its population. The crisis has caused severe, rapid displacement, with more than 130,000 people staying in collective shelters and thousands more displaced in northern Israel due to rocket fire.

Among the thousands of deaths are at least two Armenians, according to the Telegram app. Atam Krikor Hekimian and Manuel Babikian were killed in battles against the Israel Defense Forces in southern Lebanon this week. They participated in the defense of their homeland, the Telegram channel First Middle Eastern reported.

Both were employees of the Lebanese International University.

Shahan Gantaharian, editor-in-chief of the Beirut-based Aztag daily, spoke with Armenpress this week, and noted that the situation is relatively calm yet volatile.

He noted that the entire territory of Lebanon was subjected to what he described as unprecedented Israeli bombardment the previous day.

The Armenian Mirror-Spectator

Senior officials from several countries have condemned Israel’s attacks on Lebanon.

The Lebanese government declared April 9 a national day of mourning in memory of those killed in the Israeli airstrikes.

Armenia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs has expressed deep sorrow over the high number of casualties resulting from airstrikes across Lebanon on April 8.

In a statement shared on the platform formerly known as Twitter, the Foreign Ministry said it was “gravely saddened” by the hundreds of victims and more than a thousand people reported injured in the attacks.

The ministry extended its condolences to the families of those killed and wished a speedy recovery to all those injured.

Armenia also voiced hope for a de-escalation of tensions and the cessation of hostilities, emphasizing the importance of preventing further violence in the region.

UN Secretary General António Guterres unequivocally condemned the massive strikes by Israel across Lebanon on 8 April and urged all parties to immediately cease hostilities.

(Items from the Guardian, Armenpress, News.am, Public Radio of Armenia were used to compile this report.)

 

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