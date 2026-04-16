FAR Board Member Marta Batmasian Honored with Boca Raton Chamber’s 2026 Diamond Award

BOCA RATON, Fla. — Philanthropist, business leader and Fund for Armenian Relief Board Member Marta Batmasian was honored last month with the Greater Boca Raton Chamber of Commerce’s 2026 Diamond Award, recognizing her decades of leadership in business, civic life, and charitable work in South Florida and beyond.
Presented annually, the Diamond Award honors a woman who is “Dedicated, Inspiring, Accomplished, Motivated, Outstanding, Noble and Driven.” Chamber leaders highlighted Batmasian’s role as co-founder of Investments Limited and her record of shaping Boca Raton’s cultural and philanthropic landscape and making a lasting impact on her community.
For Batmasian, the recognition reflects her lifelong mantra that success carries responsibility.
When Batmasian relocated to Boca Raton in the early 1980s, the contrast with Boston was immediate.
“All of a sudden, I’m placed in a cultural desert,” she said. Rather than accept that reality, she did what she has always done and got to work on finding a solution.
Through the Junior League and other civic groups, Batmasian helped establish what would become the Children’s Science Explorium, one of the region’s first hands-on science museums. She later supported theater groups, orchestras, and university programs, steadily expanding the city’s cultural base.