FAR Board Member Marta Batmasian Honored with Boca Raton Chamber’s 2026 Diamond Award

At home, that identity was constant. Her grandmother, a survivor of the Armenian Genocide, lived with her until the age of 100 and spoke only Armenian.

Years later, that journey came full circle when Batmasian received the Ellis Island Medal of Honor.

“I was sitting there thinking I dreamed of coming to this country, and now I’m being recognized as someone who made a difference,” she said.

A Philosophy of Giving

Batmasian’s approach to philanthropy began early in her career. As a young couple, struggling to make ends meet in Boston, she and her husband would talk about what they might do if they ever had financial security.

“We used to say, what would we do if we had a million dollars? And my husband answered simply, ‘Let’s give it away.’ “

Over time, that philosophy grew into support for more than 100 nonprofit organizations, providing funding for scholarships, educational initiatives, and community programs. As both a PhD and a professor at the University of Massachusetts campus in Boston, education has always been important to Batmasian, and it has remained a crucial tenet of her philanthropic endeavors.

“Armenia does not have the mineral resources and all the other wealth that other countries have. Our resource in Armenia is our human resource, and we distinguish ourselves as the most educated people among the 15 former Soviet Socialist Republics,” she said proudly.

Commitment to Armenia and Work with FAR

It was a conversation with Archbishop Khajag Barsamian, former Vice Chairman of FAR, who was Primate of the Diocese of the Armenian Church of America (Eastern) between 1990 and 2018, that initially sparked Batmasian’s interest and involvement with the Fund for Armenian Relief (FAR), where she has served for many years, including on its executive board.

Once she became involved, she identified what she felt was a much-needed gap in the organization’s efforts. While FAR was addressing large-scale challenges, she identified smaller, more personal needs of individuals and communities that often went unmet. Through her efforts, FAR expanded its focus to practical issues, from school heating to basic hospital supplies. Ten years ago, she helped create and brand the AYO! program specifically to identify projects that make Armenian’s everyday life easier.

Batmasian is clear about the critical role of the Armenian diaspora. “Without the diaspora, Armenia cannot survive,” she said. She also recognizes the challenge of keeping that connection strong across generations and encourages younger Armenians to take Birthright trips and learn the language and their history.

As important as her Armenian heritage is to her, Batmasian has also intentionally focused on connecting communities across multiple causes. A good example is the Boca Raton Garden of Humanity. This public space is designed not as a monument, but as a place to reflect. The garden gathers quotes, inscriptions, and symbols from all cultures that highlight the consequences of hatred and the need for cross-cultural understanding.

School groups visit regularly, using the space for lessons on history, tolerance, and civic responsibility. Students move through the garden. They stop at benches engraved with words from global leaders, religious figures, and humanitarians. The messages are simple but deliberate. They are meant to be read, discussed, and carried forward.

The idea, Batmasian said, was never to frame the park with a single narrative or assign its meaning to a specific culture or nationality.

“This is not just the Armenian people. This is not just Jewish people. This is about humanity,” she said.

The Armenian Genocide, she suggests, should not be understood in isolation. It is part of a broader pattern that demands recognition and response. The garden, in that sense, becomes less about the past and more about a better future.

Even as she is recognized with one of Boca Raton’s highest honors, Batmasian remains actively engaged in her work. She continues her philanthropic efforts while also developing a book reflecting on her life and experiences.

Her story, shaped by resilience, identity, and service, continues to evolve as she builds on her success and shares with others along the way.