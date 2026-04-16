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The flags of Artsakh and Armenia are seen in Armenia (photo Marut Vanyan)
Armenia & Karabakh

Armenia’s Elections and the Artsakh Armenians

by
Marut Vanyan
33
0

YEREVAN — The Armenians of Nagorno-Karabakh held their own elections there until 2023 and did not participate in the elections held in Armenia, although they were holders of the blue passports of the Republic of Armenia. No outside government recognized the results of the elections in Nagorno-Karabakh, nor the self-proclaimed Republic of Nagorno Karabakh as a state. Currently, the Armenian government considers these passports as “travel documents” and does not recognize the Karabakh Armenians as citizens of the Republic of Armenia. Thus, after the tragedy that occurred in Nagorno-Karabakh in 2023, when the entire population fled to Armenia, their status continues to remain unclear: are they internally displaced persons (IDP), real refugees, or citizens of Armenia – who are they? It seems strange, but with passports with code 070 they can travel to any country in the world, and everyone recognizes these passports, except in Armenia.

Instead, starting in 2023, Armenia issued them refugee certificates, which bear the qualification “temporary refugee protection certificate.” Today, the Armenian government is offering the Karabakh Armenians the possibility of applying for a new passport, which implies becoming a real citizen of the Republic of Armenia. Karabakh Armenians mainly apply for citizenship in order to be able to take advantage of the state’s housing program, for which becoming a citizen is a mandatory requirement.

Many considers this policy of the Armenian government unacceptable, complaining that they hold the same passports as all citizens of Armenia. If they are citizens of Armenia, what is the point of creating such an artificial bureaucracy and forcing people to wait in front of passport offices?

In an interview with Sputnik Armenia, Nelly Davtyan, director of the Migration and Citizenship Service of the Ministry of the Interior of Armenia, was asked whether the process of granting Armenian citizenship to Karabakh Armenians is being deliberately delayed before the elections due to the political views of the latter being perceived as oppositional to the current Armenian government.

Nelly Davtyan responded: “Yes, there is a certain delay. However, this is naturally not due to the pre-election period, but to the fact that we launched a new program on January 1. Objectively, our system is severely overloaded. In four months, we have already received as many applications as we would process in a year. But we are already close to returning to the accelerated process, and I do not exclude that even if a displaced person decides to become an Armenian citizen today, he or she will have time to receive an Armenian passport and participate in the elections. Now the results of all cases under our jurisdiction will be received before the elections, and we have not registered any refusals.”

According to Davtyan, 36,000 Karabakh Armenians have received new passports, 12,000 of whom are minors, and 6,700 applications are pending. This means that only 24,000 Karabakh Armenians, plus a few thousand people who will receive passports before the elections, will be able to vote.

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But what about the remaining 70,000 or more adult who have Armenian passports but cannot vote? Additionally, according to official data from Armenia’s National Security Service more than 15,000 Karabakh Armenians have left Armenia since 2023 forced mass exodus.

Election ads are everywhere (photo Marut Vanyan)

The campaign for the parliamentary elections to be held in Armenia this summer has long since begun. Political forces vying for power are touring cities and villages, each assuring that their program is the best. Rallies are being held in the capital Yerevan, promising peace, economic development, etc.

Who Would You Vote for if the Parliamentary Elections Were Held Tomorrow?

EVN Report has published the results of this survey, and this is what the picture looks like:

33.6 % Civil Contract (Nikol Pashinyan)

23.3 % Refuse to answer

The Armenian Mirror-Spectator

13.7 % Don’t know

11.4 % Strong Armenia (Narek Karapetyan)

4.2 % Armenia Alliance (Robert Kocharyan)

3.3 % Prosperous Armenia (Gagik Tsarukyan)

2.7 % None

2.3 % Republic Party (Aram Sargsyan)

1.6 % Wings of Unity (Arman Tatoyan)

4.0 % Other Parties (<1% each)

What Role Can Karabakh Armenians Play in This Process?

The Armenian Mirror-Spectator spoke with Yana Avanesyan, a lawyer from Nagorno-Karabakh/Artsakh.

She said: “For Artsakh Armenians, obtaining Armenian citizenship is a mandatory requirement to vote in the upcoming elections. Personally, I applied for Republic of Armenia (RA) citizenship in 2023, even though I was fundamentally opposed to the idea. I believe that since we already hold the same blue RA passports, discrimination based on the issuing authority code is unacceptable. However, anticipating future complications, I moved forward with the application, and the process took four months. My parents applied a year ago, and in their case, it took only one and a half months.”

However, she observed, “Meanwhile, I have friends who applied in October 2025 and are still waiting with no progress. They are among thousands of Artsakh Armenians whose applications remain in limbo. By law, this process should be completed within 90 working days. Currently, applications are processed through a new online platform that is overly complicated; many are forced to pay for external services just to navigate the system. Many Artsakh Armenians are unaware that they can participate in local government elections, such as electing a mayor, if they have resided in an Armenian settlement for at least six months. However, for the upcoming parliamentary elections, RA citizenship is an absolute requirement.”

Mount Ararat continues to appear in view from Yerevan (photo Marut Vanyan)

Avanesyan believes there is a political subtext to what is happening. She said, “It is no secret that many Armenians from Artsakh hold oppositional views. I personally believe the current authorities are leading the country toward ruin under the pretext of a so-called ‘peace.’ In my view, the administration should have resigned following the tragic 2020 war… It is clear that the current authorities are already utilizing administrative resources, even before the official start of the election cycle.”

Arsen Aghajanyan, a journalist from Stepanakert, told the Mirror-Spectator: “I have received Armenian citizenship and will participate in the upcoming elections, but I would not like to speak up which political force I will vote for. I think Artsakh Armenians can play a decisive role in the electoral process, but as far as I know, very few are Armenian citizens now, even though we hold the same blue passports as all Armenian citizens and are supposed to have the same rights as them.”

Judging by the social media posts of Karabakh Armenians, it is becoming noticeable that most ordinary people are overburdened with socioeconomic problems, which do not leave room for any interest or involvement in the domestic politics of Armenia. One is looking for a doctor, another for a rented house, another for a job, and so on. It is safe to say that the involvement of Karabakh Armenians in the elections in Armenia will not play a decisive or influential role since the number of people who have the right to vote, having accepted Armenian citizenship, and who will go to the poll stations is very small.

Despite these facts, which suggest that the role of Karabakh Armenians will be insignificant in the electoral process, a report published by the Regional Center for Democracy and Security notes that hate speech against them has increased during the pre-election period.

The flags of Artsakh and Armenia are seen in Armenia (photo Marut Vanyan)

This report specifies that “As expected, following the de facto start of the pre-election period, the volume of hate speech against Nagorno-Karabakh refugees has significantly increased. Hate speech is mainly disseminated by ruling or pro-government actors, as well as by media outlets controlled by the authorities. The targeting of refugees has a systematic character and is implemented through a clearly structured mechanism, whereby media outlets controlled by the ruling party simultaneously republish and disseminate the same social media posts targeting Nagorno-Karabakh refugees. At the same time, refugees are targeted for their views, regardless of their political affiliation. This behavior by both government and opposition actors creates obstacles to the integration of Nagorno-Karabakh refugees into Armenia’s political and civic spheres.”

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