Armenian FM to Skip Forum in Turkey

By Shoghik Galstian

YEREVAN (Azatutryun) — For the first time since 2022, Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan will not attend an annual international conference in Turkey that brings together dozens of foreign leaders.

Mirzoyan has participated in the last four conferences held in the Turkish resort city of Antalya, speaking during panel discussions and holding bilateral meetings with his Turkish and Azerbaijani counterparts.

The Armenian Foreign Ministry declined to comment on April 14 on his decision to skip the upcoming Antalya Diplomacy Forum. According to the forum’s official website, one of Mirzoyan’s deputies, Vahan Kostanyan, will be its sole Armenian participant this time around.

Ruben Rubinyan, a parliament vice-speaker who has represented Yerevan in normalization talks with Ankara, confirmed that he too will not travel to Antalya later this week. He gave no reason for his absence.

“Why should I go there every time?” Rubinyan told journalists.