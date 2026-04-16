Armenian Assembly to Honor Longtime Leaders and Staff at Boston Celebration

WASHINGTON — The Armenian Assembly of America (Assembly) will honor six distinguished individuals at its Celebration of Service on Saturday, June 6, 2026, at the Artists for Humanity EpiCenter in Boston. Chaired by Assembly Board Member Herman Purutyan and Laura Bilazarian Purutyan, an alumna of the Assembly’s Terjenian-Thomas internship program, the event will recognize the service and contributions of leaders and staff members who have helped shape the organization across generations.

Each honoree will receive the Armenian Assembly of America’s Distinguished Service Award in recognition of more than 25 years of service, for helping shape the organization’s advocacy, research and scholarship, Armenian Genocide education, and community impact across generations.

“The Armenian Assembly of America is proud to recognize these remarkable individuals whose decades of service have strengthened our organization and advanced our mission in enduring ways,” said Assembly Co-Chairs Oscar Tatosian and Talin Yacoubian. “Their continued leadership, dedication, and vision have left a lasting mark on the Assembly and on the Armenian American community as a whole. We are honored to celebrate their contributions in Boston.”

Among those Board of Trustees members being recognized is Anthony Barsamian, Immediate Past Co-Chair of the Assembly. A longtime attorney, community leader, and advocate, Barsamian has also served in key roles with the Armenia Tree Project, the Aurora Humanitarian Initiative, and other organizations devoted to service and public life.

Van Krikorian, Chair Emeritus and Chair of the Armenian National Institute (ANI), is being honored for more than 25 years of strategic leadership and principled guidance. His stewardship helped reinforce the Assembly’s standing as a trusted and credible voice in Washington while advancing strong and responsible engagement in support of U.S.-Armenia relations.