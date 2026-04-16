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Armenian Assembly to Honor Longtime Leaders and Staff at Boston Celebration

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The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
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WASHINGTON — The Armenian Assembly of America (Assembly) will honor six distinguished individuals at its Celebration of Service on Saturday, June 6, 2026, at the Artists for Humanity EpiCenter in Boston. Chaired by Assembly Board Member Herman Purutyan and Laura Bilazarian Purutyan, an alumna of the Assembly’s Terjenian-Thomas internship program, the event will recognize the service and contributions of leaders and staff members who have helped shape the organization across generations.

Each honoree will receive the Armenian Assembly of America’s Distinguished Service Award in recognition of more than 25 years of service, for helping shape the organization’s advocacy, research and scholarship, Armenian Genocide education, and community impact across generations.

“The Armenian Assembly of America is proud to recognize these remarkable individuals whose decades of service have strengthened our organization and advanced our mission in enduring ways,” said Assembly Co-Chairs Oscar Tatosian and Talin Yacoubian. “Their continued leadership, dedication, and vision have left a lasting mark on the Assembly and on the Armenian American community as a whole. We are honored to celebrate their contributions in Boston.”

Among those Board of Trustees members being recognized is Anthony Barsamian, Immediate Past Co-Chair of the Assembly. A longtime attorney, community leader, and advocate, Barsamian has also served in key roles with the Armenia Tree Project, the Aurora Humanitarian Initiative, and other organizations devoted to service and public life.

Van Krikorian, Chair Emeritus and Chair of the Armenian National Institute (ANI), is being honored for more than 25 years of strategic leadership and principled guidance. His stewardship helped reinforce the Assembly’s standing as a trusted and credible voice in Washington while advancing strong and responsible engagement in support of U.S.-Armenia relations.

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Carolyn Mugar, President Emerita and Board Member, has been involved with the Assembly since 1974 and has long been a leading figure in Armenian American civic life. Along with her late husband John O’Connor, she founded the Armenia Tree Project in 1994, while also helping to shape the Assembly’s broader impact through decades of grassroots advocacy, nonprofit leadership, and institution building.

The Assembly will also honor staff member, Dr. Rouben Adalian, Director of the Armenian National Institute (ANI), whose scholarship and educational leadership have had a profound impact on Armenian Genocide documentation and public education. Over nearly four decades, Dr. Adalian has expanded access to archival resources, strengthened academic outreach, and helped educate generations of students, scholars, and policymakers.

Bryan Ardouny, who started with the Assembly in 1998 and has served as executive director since 2005, is being recognized for his longstanding leadership in advocacy and public affairs. Over the course of his career at the Assembly, Ardouny has played a central role in advancing major legislative priorities, including sustained efforts that culminated in the historic U.S. Congressional affirmation of the Armenian Genocide in 2019.

Also to be recognized is Mary Garabadian, the Assembly’s longtime archivist, whose more than 30 years of service helped preserve the organization’s institutional memory and strengthen its community ties. As the first employee in the Assembly’s history to retire, Garabadian leaves a legacy defined by dedication, care, and deep commitment to the Armenian community.

A Sponsors’ Reception will take place on Friday, June 5, ahead of the Celebration of Service on Saturday evening, June 6.

Master of Ceremonies Dr. Henry Ben Morgenthau great-grandson of Ambassador Henry Morgenthau.

The Armenian Mirror-Spectator

 

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