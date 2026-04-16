Armenian Ambassador meets with Georgetown University students

WASHINGTON (Armenpress) — The Ambassador of Armenia to the United States Narek Mkrtchyan on April 11 hosted a group of master’s students from Georgetown University at the Embassy of Armenia to the United States, the embassy said.

The students had visited Armenia several weeks ago within the framework of the “Nexus” program, aimed at exploring and studying U.S.–Armenia relations.

During the meeting, Mkrtchyan presented details on the U.S.–Armenia agenda, the Washington Memoranda, as well as ongoing initiatives within bilateral cooperation.

The discussion also covered opportunities for expanding cooperation in the fields of energy, artificial intelligence, healthcare, education, and technology.

The students asked about geopolitical developments, hybrid threats and efforts to counter disinformation.