  TOP STORIES WEEK   16
 

Top Stories

Most read stories of the month
16

Week

Latest articles of the week
Armenia’s Ambassador to the US Narek Mkrtchyan, center, with Georgetown University students.
Armenia & KarabakhCommunity

Armenian Ambassador meets with Georgetown University students

by
The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
41
0

WASHINGTON (Armenpress) — The Ambassador of Armenia to the United States Narek Mkrtchyan on April 11 hosted a group of master’s students from Georgetown University at the Embassy of Armenia to the United States, the embassy said.

The students had visited Armenia several weeks ago within the framework of the “Nexus” program, aimed at exploring and studying U.S.–Armenia relations.

During the meeting, Mkrtchyan presented details on the U.S.–Armenia agenda, the Washington Memoranda, as well as ongoing initiatives within bilateral cooperation.

The discussion also covered opportunities for expanding cooperation in the fields of energy, artificial intelligence, healthcare, education, and technology.

The students asked about geopolitical developments, hybrid threats and efforts to counter disinformation.

 

Get the Mirror in your inbox:

The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
SHARE
Previous Armenian FM to Skip Forum in Turkey
Next Armenian Genocide Commemoration in Times Square to Take Place on April 26
Discover more cities:
ArmeniaUSA
Get the Mirror-Spectator Weekly in your inbox:
Facebook Twitter
Copyright © 2021 — The Armenian Mirror-Spectator. All Rights Reserved.