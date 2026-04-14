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Armenia and Azerbaijan Civil Societies Meet

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The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
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By Nadira Tudor

GABALA, Azerbaijan (Euronews) — Armenian and Azerbaijan’s representatives met for the fourth round of talks as part of the so-called Peace Bridge Initiative to advance the historic peace process between the two South Caucasus neighbors on April 11.

The picturesque town of Gabala in northwest Azerbaijan hosted the fourth round of civil society talks between representatives of Armenia and Azerbaijan as the two countries continue to build on their process of a peaceful future together after decades of tragic conflicts.

Armenia and Azerbaijan established together the so-called Peace Initiative Bridge format shortly after the two former foes signed their historic peace agreement in Washington.

The Peace Initiative Bridge includes multiple participants from the two countries’ civil society who visit each other to conduct the ongoing peace dialogue by addressing all common issues openly and in an atmosphere of trust.

Areg Kochinyan, president of the Armenian Council and the Armenian coordinator of the Peace Initiative Bridge, told Euronews the two countries have to deal with a “gigantic amount of trauma,” as both nations are making significant efforts to move on as part of their historic peace agreement.

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However, he added that “the normalization and the peace in South Caucasus is well-needed in the West, in Europe, in the United States, and that’s partially the reason why we have seen this level of interest of the United States in the region.”

On Azerbaijan’s side, Farhad Mammadov, director of the Center for Studies of the South Caucasus and Azerbaijan’s coordinator of the Peace Initiative Bridge, said that “the conflicts in the region did not have a negative effect on the peace-building process.”

“This is a two-way peace-building process and it is autonomous,” he added.

The focus of Saturday’s meeting in Gabala was on building momentum for the ongoing peace process between Armenia and Azerbaijan.

Armenia’s Lusine Kharatyan, writer and cultural anthropologist as well as member of the Peace Bridge Initiative, told Euronews that “it is extremely important to continue these talks in this world where violence and conflict grows around us, so it’s very important to keep the track of peace.”

“I think the talks went very well because we were able to discuss very important and sensitive issues for both societies and do it very deeply and very sensitively towards each other,” she added.

The Armenian Mirror-Spectator

Eleonora Sargsyan from Armenia, youth worker and member of the Peace Bridge Initiative, said that “for 30 years, we’ve lived with closed borders and we haven’t had the chance of structured dialogue, which created a framework of mutual dehumanization.”

“I believe that one of the primary objectives of peacebuilding initiatives and any civil society initiatives that unites Armenian and Azerbaijani experts is to start the process of rehumanization.”

In its turn, Azerbaijan’s representatives underlined the importance to both countries to deepen the dialogue at civil society level.

Orkhan Amashov, Azerbaijan’s Peace Bridge Participant, described the discussions as “incredibly comprehensive and wide-ranging.”

“The participants here are to prepare their respective societies for that ultimate eventuality — a peace agreement — and its consequences,” he added.

Ramil Iskandarli, chairman of the Board of Azerbaijan’s National NGO Forum, and member of the Peace Bridge Initiative, described the symbolism of both sides crossing each other’s borders for peace talks.

“Both I and other group members crossed the border between Azerbaijan and Armenia twice and our Armenian colleagues did the same to come to Gabala,” he said.

He added that “this particular meeting is important because it represents the fourth step actually. I am participating from the very first day of this process,” underlining that “there is also a certain symbolism in this process.”

Energy disruption has become a dominant challenge amid a global climate of instability, further exacerbated by Iran’s Strait of Hormuz blockade crisis, which has shifted attention to the South Caucasus as a critical alternative route that Azerbaijan and Armenia are now working together to develop as a joint opportunity.

Assistant to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan and Head of the Department of Foreign Policy Affairs of the Presidential Administration of the Republic of Azerbaijan Hikmet Hajiyev led Saturday’s peace talks and greeted each participant.

In a post on the platform formerly known as Twitter after the talks, he announced that Azerbaijan is “fully committed to the Washington agenda” of the peace process and that “this commitment is not merely declarative or confined to paper; rather, concrete and pragmatic steps are being taken to strengthen the peace agenda.”

Hajiyev’s words came in the context of both countries continuing development of the major regional project, the Trump Route for International Peace and Prosperity (TRIPP), a US-backed 42-kilometre transit corridor through Armenia’s Syunik region that connects Azerbaijan to its Nakhchivan exclave.

Hajiyev underlined the fast-developing economic cooperation between Azerbaijan and Armenia, stating that “these include bilateral trade, transit shipments to Armenia via Azerbaijan, and people-to-people contacts, all of which reflect the concept of the economic dividends of peace.”

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