Armenia and Azerbaijan Civil Societies Meet

By Nadira Tudor

GABALA, Azerbaijan (Euronews) — Armenian and Azerbaijan’s representatives met for the fourth round of talks as part of the so-called Peace Bridge Initiative to advance the historic peace process between the two South Caucasus neighbors on April 11.

The picturesque town of Gabala in northwest Azerbaijan hosted the fourth round of civil society talks between representatives of Armenia and Azerbaijan as the two countries continue to build on their process of a peaceful future together after decades of tragic conflicts.

Armenia and Azerbaijan established together the so-called Peace Initiative Bridge format shortly after the two former foes signed their historic peace agreement in Washington.

The Peace Initiative Bridge includes multiple participants from the two countries’ civil society who visit each other to conduct the ongoing peace dialogue by addressing all common issues openly and in an atmosphere of trust.

Areg Kochinyan, president of the Armenian Council and the Armenian coordinator of the Peace Initiative Bridge, told Euronews the two countries have to deal with a “gigantic amount of trauma,” as both nations are making significant efforts to move on as part of their historic peace agreement.