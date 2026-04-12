Korean Sees Ghost Towns with Vanishing Armenian Traces in Karabakh

WASHINGTON — Before 2020, a trip to Artsakh (Nagorno Karabakh) was almost as easy as traveling to any region of Armenia. Following the 2020 war and a September 2023 Azerbaijani military operation that led to the displacement of the region’s ethnic Armenian population, access has become restricted.

A South Korean travel blogger who recently visited the region described largely empty settlements, limited access to Armenian landmarks and visible changes in the landscape.

YoungMin traveled to Stepanakert, NKR’s former administrative center, after Azerbaijani authorities eased some travel restrictions. He said he did not intend to take sides in the conflict and has previously visited other conflict zones, including Iraq.

“I planned the trip and then found out there was a permit system,” he said in an online interview.

The way the permit works, is that the visitor must submit his car information if planning to drive to Karabakh. As the car is supposed to be rented in Azerbaijan, the tourist cannot submit this data before arrival. After YoungMin got his rental vehicle in Baku, and tried to pursue the remaining paperwork, the system bounced back.

“They said there was no match. There was a glitch in the system no matter how much I tried,” he said. He ultimately joined a guided tour instead of traveling independently.