Entire Armenian Nation, Guided Uniquely by National Interests, Must Participate in Upcoming Elections

By Dr. Arshavir Gundjian, C.M.
This article emphasizes that the Armenian diaspora is an integral part of the Armenian nation. As such, it must at the very least officially participate in the upcoming national elections in Armenia with observers.
Pan-Armenian Responsibility
The next elections of the National Assembly of Armenia will take place on June 7 and electoral campaigning already seems ever-present in Armenian life.
These elections, which will determine the political leadership of Armenia, including, in particular, its prime minister, are of an exceptionally fateful and determinative nature, given the current unprecedented national and international complex and confusing political situation. The fate and character of not only Armenia but our entire nation for many years to come hang in the balance.
Consequently, today the Armenian people as a whole – first and foremost the citizens of Armenia, but also the vast diaspora – are obliged to consider themselves facing a great responsibility, to influence the outcome of these elections with all their abilities, by all means available to them, guided primarily by national supreme interests.