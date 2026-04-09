Roger Hagopian’s Love of History Near and Far Has Led to Series of Documentaries

LEXINGTON, Mass. — Roger Hagopian is both interesting and interested. He has a deep-rooted love for the history of his home state as well as the reasons his Armenian ancestors fled Western Armenia for these shores. And he shows his love by making short documentaries about them.
In a recent interview, the soft-spoken Hagopian discussed his completed works, as well as another one that is in the pipeline.
Hagopian has tried his hand at many things. He has taught music therapy at the now defunct Protestant Guild for the Blind. He also did a spell at the Fernald School in Waltham, where two teachers there taught him how to instruct the visually impaired.
He also is the owner and operator of Roger Hagopian Carpet Cleaning, a service where he comes to customers’ homes to clean rugs or upholstery.
Hagopian, 76, recalled that growing up in Codman Square, Dorchester, in Boston, he was part of a large Armenian immigrant community. It was at the public library there that his passion for history, especially the fine print, and depicting it through the arts was born.
“They were scattered about. The Codman Square Public Library was in a community that was declining. I fell in love with American history when I was probably in the second grade. I used to do art work on the American Revolution and the historic buildings of Boston. By the time I was in the fourth grade, I was doing murals in my school hallway of all the historic buildings. I wanted to see every one of them and know their role in the American revolution,” he recalled.