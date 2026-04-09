From Spain with Love

GLENDALE — The Armenian American Museum, in collaboration with Instituto Cervantes Los Angeles, sponsored a piano recital by award-winning pianist and mathematician Dr. Laura Farré Rozada on Wednesday, March 25, at the Glendale Presbyterian Church. The concert was free and included a reception.

The recital featured works by Komitas, Alan Hovhaness, Arno Babajanian, and Gayane Chebotarian.

“My interest in Armenia grew by getting to know its music. When I first listened to Komitas music, I felt mesmerized, and this feeling continued when I discovered other Armenian composers,” said Farré Rozada. “Armenian music deeply impressed me with how emotional and profound it is. It feels like the perfect combination of wisdom and sensibility.”

She was born in Vilanova i la Geltrú near Barcelona, Spain. She had concerts in Armenia. In 2025, she released an album titled “Araspel” as a tribute to Armenia’s musical heritage, which earned multiple international awards in the United States, the United Kingdom, Armenia, and Europe. Throughout her career, she has performed across five continents in renowned venues including Carnegie Hall in New York, the Southbank Centre in London, and the Cafesjian Center for the Arts in Yerevan, with broadcasts featured on BBC Radio 3, France Musique, and international public radio networks.

She received the American Classical Young Musician Award in 2022. Currently she serves as an associate professor at the Polytechnic University of Catalonia and the Catalonia College of Music. Her work explores musical memory, performance psychology, and the ways patterns shape human expression.

The Armenian American Museum is located in Glendale. It is in its final phase of construction and is expected to open this year. The groundbreaking took place in 2021. The Armenian Genocide Centennial Committee adopted the museum as its official landmark project. Over the last few years, the museum has hosted several cultural events and galas leading up to its official opening.