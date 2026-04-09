  TOP STORIES WEEK   15
 

Top Stories

Most read stories of the month
15

Week

Latest articles of the week
Dr. Laura Farré Rozada (Karine Armen photo)
Arts & Culture

From Spain with Love

by
Karine Armen
48
0

GLENDALE — The Armenian American Museum, in collaboration with Instituto Cervantes Los Angeles, sponsored a piano recital by award-winning pianist and mathematician Dr. Laura Farré Rozada on Wednesday, March 25, at the Glendale Presbyterian Church. The concert was free and included a reception.

The recital featured works by Komitas, Alan Hovhaness, Arno Babajanian, and Gayane Chebotarian.

Dr. Laura Farré Rozada (Karine Armen photo)

“My interest in Armenia grew by getting to know its music. When I first listened to Komitas music, I felt mesmerized, and this feeling continued when I discovered other Armenian composers,” said Farré Rozada. “Armenian music deeply impressed me with how emotional and profound it is. It feels like the perfect combination of wisdom and sensibility.”

She was born in Vilanova i la Geltrú near Barcelona, Spain. She had concerts in Armenia. In 2025, she released an album titled “Araspel” as a tribute to Armenia’s musical heritage, which earned multiple international awards in the United States, the United Kingdom, Armenia, and Europe. Throughout her career, she has performed across five continents in renowned venues including Carnegie Hall in New York, the Southbank Centre in London, and the Cafesjian Center for the Arts in Yerevan, with broadcasts featured on BBC Radio 3, France Musique, and international public radio networks.

She received the American Classical Young Musician Award in 2022. Currently she serves as an associate professor at the Polytechnic University of Catalonia and the Catalonia College of Music. Her work explores musical memory, performance psychology, and the ways patterns shape human expression.

The Armenian American Museum is located in Glendale. It is in its final phase of construction and is expected to open this year. The groundbreaking took place in 2021. The Armenian Genocide Centennial Committee adopted the museum as its official landmark project. Over the last few years, the museum has hosted several cultural events and galas leading up to its official opening.

Get the Mirror in your inbox:

Berdj Karapetian, the Executive Chairman of the museum, welcomed the audience and shared the importance of bringing cultural events to the public.

During a post-concert interview, Farré Rozada said, “I just found out that I received an important music award for my CD ‘Araspel’ that is dedicated to the refugees of Artsakh.” She added, “Spain has not recognized the Armenian Genocide. I am using my CD and the musical platform to promote Armenian music and bring knowledge about the history of Armenia.”  Her CD is her third album and has received 8 awards.

Her next project is a new record focusing on music by Armenian women composers.

The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
SHARE
Previous Barbara Hansen’s Chashushuli, an Easy Beef Stew from Georgia
Next An Unforgettable Evening of Music: Sofia Vardanyan, Pink Martini, and the Timeless Music of Alan Hovhaness
Discover more cities:
USA
Get the Mirror-Spectator Weekly in your inbox:
Facebook Twitter
Copyright © 2021 — The Armenian Mirror-Spectator. All Rights Reserved.