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Painting from exhibit by Fr. Garabed, “Christ Washing the Feet of His Disciples” (photo credit Matthew Yessian)
Arts & Culture

Exhibition Showcases Artistic Career of Fr. Garabed Kochakian

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The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
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By Harry Kezelian

DETROIT — Faith was on exhibit – in a very literal sense – these past few weeks at St. John Armenian Church of Greater Detroit in Southfield, Michigan.

The community celebrated the career of emeritus pastor, Fr. Garabed Kochakian, who is celebrating the 50th anniversary of his ordination this year. But while other clergy may have their sermons printed or their humanitarian works memorialized, Fr. Kochakian’s legacy is being commemorated with an art exhibition. Organized by the church’s Fine Arts Committee and entitled The Great and Holy Week: The Easter Story Through Armenian Sacred Art, the exhibition’s March 13th opening attracted over 200 attendees and was presided over by his Grace, Bishop Mesrop Parsamyan, Primate of the Eastern Diocese of the Armenian Church of America.

Fr. Garabed Kochakian (photo credit Matthew Yessian)

The reason? Before Kochakian discerned a calling to serve the Lord, he already had a calling as an artist — an avocation he has combined with his priestly ministry and has continued to today. The exhibition is in fact, a retrospective of his work.

Kochakian was born on April 24, 1945, in Salem, Mass., to Roopen and Mary Kochakian, and baptized with the name Daniel. Young “Danny” was keenly aware of his Armenian and Christian heritage his entire life — his family had strong roots in Kharpert, historic Armenia, and his parents took the family to a local church every Sunday, regardless of the fact that there was no Armenian church in Salem (on major holidays, they made the trek into Boston to attend badarak at Holy Trinity Armenian Church). Later, the family became regular attendees at the former Holy Cross Armenian Church in Lawrence, where Kochakian got involved with the choir, the ACYOA, and playing the organ.

Kochakian developed an interest in music and art, taking piano lessons, playing trombone in the Salem High School marching band and entering local art competitions. Before joining the ministry, he took art school courses at both the Vesper George School of Art and the Boston Museum School of Fine Arts. But what began as a talented youthful endeavor would blossom into a full-fledged life’s mission when he combined those skills with his priestly calling.

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In 1966, Kochakian enrolled in Iona College in New Rochelle, NY, as a pre-seminary student, earning a bachelor’s degree in Classics. After graduation, he spent the summer of 1970 studying Armenian language and history at Echmiadzin’s Gevorkian Seminary. At the same time, he met his future wife, Detroit native Roberta Carman, who was a participant in the first ACYOA Armenian Studies Program that summer in Yerevan.

As a student at St. Nersess Seminary and the affiliated St. Vladimir’s, from which he earned his M.Div. in 1973, his love of art continued, as he wrote his master’s thesis on “Religious Art in Armenian Theology” under the encouragement of his mentor, Eastern Orthodox theologian John Meyendorff. His dissertation, in which he analyzed the teachings of Vrtanes Kertogh (7th century) and other Armenian church fathers in support of sacred art and against the Byzantine movement of “iconoclasm” (destruction of images), was published in book form by the Eastern Diocese in 1995 as Art in the Armenian Church: Origins and Teaching.

After graduating, Kochakian spent a year studying at the AGBU Melkonian Institute in Cyprus and St. James Armenian Patriarchate in Jerusalem, following which he married and was ordained to the priesthood in 1976. During these travels, he documented and photographed religious art and iconography, continuing his lifelong study of art history. Even while serving as a priest of the Armenian Church, he completed coursework and a dissertation through the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee, receiving his M.A. in art history in 1999.

He has been tasked by the Eastern Diocese with writing a number of publications on sacred art (among other subjects) and he holds a seat on the Diocesan Liturgical Arts and Architecture Commission, which advises on the artistic aspects of new church construction. Such works as the bronze doors of St. Vartan Cathedral in Manhattan were designed under his artist’s brush and his approval. He continues to paint as well as to teach young Armenians the tradition of Armenian sacred art from the earliest manuscripts to today. (See his articles on the Instagram page “Armenian Orthodox Theology” https://www.instagram.com/p/DIti_XLKz70/)

The current exhibition, which began on March 13 and was planned to stay up until March 29, has proved so popular that the church has decided to leave it up until April 24, when a large crowd is expected for a Martyrs’ Day commemoration attended by all four Metro Detroit Armenian churches.

Ribbon-cutting for the exhibition: from left, Yn. Roberta Kochakian, Fr. Garabed Kochakian, Bishop Mesrop Parsamyan, Fr. Aren Jebejian (photo credit Matthew Yessian)

The opening was presided over by Eastern Diocese Primate, Bishop Mesrop Parsamyan as well as Archbishop Paren Avedikian of Holy Echmiadzin (former pastor of St. John in Detroit) and the Very Rev. Aren Jebejian, current pastor of St. John. Following a welcome in the St. John Cultural Hall by Dr. Raffi Belian, chairman of the Fine Arts Committee, and short remarks by the presiding clergy and the honoree, Fr. Garabed Kochakian, attendees were treated to a short video documentary on Kochakian’s artistic career, produced and narrated by local composer and arts personality Dan Yessian, a close friend of the artist.

The Armenian Mirror-Spectator

Next, those present processed to the St. Vartan Room where the ribbon-cutting ceremony took place, unveiling for the first time to the general public the artwork of the past 52 years of Kochakian’s career. As the attendees were ushered back into the main hall for refreshments and Armenian wine, many remarked they had been of the extent of Kochakian’s artistic output and talents. Although most community members are aware that Kochakian has always had an avocation as an artist, he has been relatively humble in promoting himself and his work. In fact, he subscribes to the traditional Eastern Christian notion that the purpose of sacred art is not “self-expression” as in modern Western art, but rather to “open a window to heaven.” As a messenger of his faith through his canvas, Kochakian has become an accomplished master in the art of opening the eyes of the heart to the spiritual life through works of visual artistry. The current exhibition is a fitting tribute to his career and ministry.

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