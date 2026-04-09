Exhibition Showcases Artistic Career of Fr. Garabed Kochakian

By Harry Kezelian

DETROIT — Faith was on exhibit – in a very literal sense – these past few weeks at St. John Armenian Church of Greater Detroit in Southfield, Michigan.

The community celebrated the career of emeritus pastor, Fr. Garabed Kochakian, who is celebrating the 50th anniversary of his ordination this year. But while other clergy may have their sermons printed or their humanitarian works memorialized, Fr. Kochakian’s legacy is being commemorated with an art exhibition. Organized by the church’s Fine Arts Committee and entitled The Great and Holy Week: The Easter Story Through Armenian Sacred Art, the exhibition’s March 13th opening attracted over 200 attendees and was presided over by his Grace, Bishop Mesrop Parsamyan, Primate of the Eastern Diocese of the Armenian Church of America.

The reason? Before Kochakian discerned a calling to serve the Lord, he already had a calling as an artist — an avocation he has combined with his priestly ministry and has continued to today. The exhibition is in fact, a retrospective of his work.

Kochakian was born on April 24, 1945, in Salem, Mass., to Roopen and Mary Kochakian, and baptized with the name Daniel. Young “Danny” was keenly aware of his Armenian and Christian heritage his entire life — his family had strong roots in Kharpert, historic Armenia, and his parents took the family to a local church every Sunday, regardless of the fact that there was no Armenian church in Salem (on major holidays, they made the trek into Boston to attend badarak at Holy Trinity Armenian Church). Later, the family became regular attendees at the former Holy Cross Armenian Church in Lawrence, where Kochakian got involved with the choir, the ACYOA, and playing the organ.

Kochakian developed an interest in music and art, taking piano lessons, playing trombone in the Salem High School marching band and entering local art competitions. Before joining the ministry, he took art school courses at both the Vesper George School of Art and the Boston Museum School of Fine Arts. But what began as a talented youthful endeavor would blossom into a full-fledged life’s mission when he combined those skills with his priestly calling.