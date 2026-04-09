Barbara Hansen’s Chashushuli, an Easy Beef Stew from Georgia

LOS ANGELES — Barbara Hansen, an esteemed James Beard Award winner, and pioneering food writer, passed away on January 28, 2023. Renowned for her extensive food writing at the Los Angeles Times, Hansen made significant contributions to recognizing international cuisines in Los Angeles. Throughout her four-decade tenure at the Los Angeles Times, she was a vibrant voice, dissecting the nuances of diverse culinary traditions brought to the city by various immigrant communities. Her work lives on through her insightful articles and social media presence, where she continued to share her passion for food until her final days at the age of 90.

“In the mid ’60s, Hansen was recruited by Los Angeles Times food editor Jeanne Voltz to help out with the section. Hansen’s insatiable curiosity predated even the arrival of cilantro in Los Angeles, an ingredient she eventually found in Chinese markets labeled ‘Chinese parsley.’ In the decades that followed, Hansen’s precise, deep reporting documented waves of immigration to Los Angeles: Thais, Armenians, Koreans, Indians, Oaxacans, and Salvadorans, whose cuisines she embraced. In 1969 alone, Hansen wrote about Israeli consulate dinners, soul food, Egyptian cuisine, Colombian food, the regional antojitos of Central America, and Filipino restaurants, to name a few.”

Here is one of Hansen’s stories in her own words about chashushuli, an amazing Georgian meat and tomato stew featured in Tasting Georgia by writer/photographer/cook Carla Capalbo:

Chashushuli — I Can’t Pronounce It, but I Love It

Chashushuli, or ‘stewed’ in Georgian, is a satisfyingly rich meat and tomato stew resembling European goulash. Combining veal, beef, chicken, or pork with tomatoes, onions, garlic, and a generous seasoning of herbs and spices to simmer in broth or water renders an intense, flavorful, and aromatic dish – ideal for chilly evenings. It is important to first fry the meat before adding to and stewing with the other ingredients; alternatively, substitute meat for mushrooms for a vegetarian version. Soak up the stew with a side of fresh-baked bread of your choice.

What is it? A beef stew from the country of Georgia that’s like no beef stew I’ve ever tasted. It’s full of fresh herbs, stirred in just before serving. And it contains an ingredient that I haven’t seen in other recipes — ground fenugreek. This is easy to get, if you are anywhere near an Indian market. Just ask for methi seeds — they’re an Indian staple — then powder them in a spice grinder and enjoy the delightful celery-like aroma they produce.